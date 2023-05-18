Whitbread : 2022/23 Annual Report and Accounts

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with over 83,500 rooms in over 840 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 9,000 rooms in 51 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 40,000 team members in over 1,600 Premier Inn hotels and restaurants across the UK and Germany and serve over five million customers every month.

We are investing to win.

Performance Statutory revenue Adjusted profit/ Statutory profit before tax (loss) before tax† £2,625m £413m £375m 2021/22 £1,703m 2021/22 £(16)m 2021/22 £58m

Adjusted operating cash flow† Total cash capex UK† Total cash capex Germany† £719m £447m £99m 2021/22 £404m 2021/22 £171m 2021/22 £90m

Lease adjusted net debt Net cash† Adjusted basic earnings/ to FFO† (loss) per share† 2.7x £171m 162.9p 2021/22 4.4x 2021/22 £141m 2021/22 (2.5)p

Statutory basic earnings Dividend per share Total dividend per share 138.4p 74.2p £149m 2021/22 21.1p 2021/22 34.7p 2021/22 £70m