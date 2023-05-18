Whitbread : 2022/23 Annual Report and Accounts

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with over 83,500 rooms in over 840 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 9,000 rooms in 51 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 40,000 team members in over 1,600 Premier Inn hotels and restaurants across the UK and Germany and serve over five million customers every month.
We are investing to win.
Performance
Statutory revenue
Adjusted profit/
Statutory profit before tax
(loss) before tax†
£2,625m
£413m
£375m
2021/22 £1,703m
2021/22 £(16)m
2021/22 £58m
Adjusted operating cash flow†
Total cash capex UK†
Total cash capex Germany†
£719m
£447m
£99m
2021/22 £404m
2021/22 £171m
2021/22 £90m
Lease adjusted net debt
Net cash†
Adjusted basic earnings/
to FFO†
(loss) per share†
2.7x
£171m
162.9p
2021/22 4.4x
2021/22 £141m
2021/22 (2.5)p
Statutory basic earnings
Dividend per share
Total dividend
per share
138.4p
74.2p
£149m
2021/22 21.1p
2021/22 34.7p
2021/22 £70m
See pages 206 to 210 for definitions of alternative performance measures. This footnote is referenced throughout the report.
Throughout this report all percentage growth comparisons are made comparing the current year (2022/23 performance for to 2021/22 that was partially impacted by the pandemic and 2019/20, with 2019/20 being the last financial period before the onset of the pandemic)
Our year at a glance
2022/23 has been an outstanding year for Whitbread
Our strategy of investing through periods of uncertainty has underpinned our strong performance in the UK and provided real momentum as we continue to expand in Germany.
We have a long track record of generating attractive and consistent rates of return for our shareholders whilst also ensuring we remain a Force for Good.
We have emerged from the pandemic with a strong balance sheet and significant opportunities for growth, and remain confident in delivering attractive long-term returns for shareholders.
Strategic report Governance Financial statements Other information
New
Investing
leadership
to win
Read more on pages 8 to 11
Read more on pages 31
People
Embedding
Structured
and culture
sustainability
governance
Read more on pages 36 to 41
Read more on pages 42 to 53
Read more on pages 68 to 115
Strategic report
Whitbread at a glance
Our investment case
Chairman's statement
Chief Executive's review
Business model
Our strategic framework
Growth and innovation in the UK
UK market, strategy and performance
Focus on our strengths to grow in Germany
German market, strategy and performance
Enhance our capabilities
to support long-term growth
Long-termgrowth strategy and performance
32
Chief Financial
Governance
68
Governance at a glance
Officer's review
70
Chairman's introduction
36
Chief People Officer's review
to governance
40
Whitbread Inclusion Networks
72
Corporate governance
42
Force for Good
74
Board of Directors
52
Taskforce on Climate Related
78
Executive Committee
Financial Disclosure
79
Board activities during
53
Transition Plan
the year
54
Section 172 statement
80
Board evaluation
55
Stakeholder engagement
84
Q&A with Horst Baier
and sustainability
86
Audit Committee report
59
Non-financial
90
Nomination Committee
information statement
report
60
Principal risks
92
Remuneration Committee
and uncertainties
report
67
Viability statement
95
Remuneration at a glance
98
Directors' remuneration
policy
103
Annual report on
remuneration
116
Directors' report
121
Directors' responsibility
statement
122
Assurance report
124
Independent auditor's report
Consolidated accounts 2022/23
133 Consolidated income statement
Earnings per share
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Whitbread PLC
Company accounts 2022/23
Company balance sheet
Company statement of changes in equity
Notes to the Company financial statements
Other information
Glossary
Alternative performance
measures
211 Shareholder services
Whitbread Annual Report and Accounts 2022/23
1
Whitbread at a glance
What sets us apart?
Our ambition
To be the world's best budget hotel brand
Our purpose
To provide quality, affordable hotel rooms for our guests, to help them to live and work well and to positively impact the world around us. With no barriers to entry or limits to ambition, we will provide meaningful work, skills and career development opportunities for our teams
Our operating model
We own, operate and manage a large network of hotels and restaurants. With significant asset-backing, our vertically integrated model ensures the consistent delivery of a high-quality product for our guests, attractive and sustainable rates of return for our shareholders whilst having a positive impact on our other key stakeholders.
Read more on pages 12 and 13
Our values
We care passionately about our guests, our teams and the communities we serve. Our culture is driven by each of our core values below:
Genuine
Really caring about our customers and team
Confident
Striving to be the best at what we do
Committed
Working hard for each other
Where we operate
United Kingdom1
Germany3
Annual Report and Accounts 2022/23
The UK is a large and profitable hotel market that is supported by high levels of domestic and inbound travel. The market has evolved in recent years, especially following the pandemic, with a significant decline in the independent sector. In contrast, the branded budget hotel sector, including Premier Inn, has grown.
Premier Inn is the clear market leader in the branded budget sector with over 83,500 rooms in 847 hotels across the UK and Ireland.2 As a result, wherever our guests want to stay, there is always a Premier Inn nearby. Whether travelling for business or leisure, you can always rely on getting a great night's sleep at an affordable price and know you will receive a warm welcome from our friendly teams.
Read more on pages 16 to 21
The German hotel market is 40% larger than the UK and shares many of the attractive structural characteristics that drove Premier Inn's success in the UK. Germany represents a significant growth opportunity and we are committed to becoming the number one budget hotel brand and delivering attractive long-term returns on capital.
Having just six hotels open in March 2020, Premier Inn now has 51 operational hotels1 and a committed pipeline of 37 further hotels that are planned to open over the next few years. With approximately £1 billion already committed1, we have a growing national footprint and a clear pathway to becoming Germany's biggest budget hotel chain.
Read more on pages 22 to 27
Whitbread
Includes one site in each of Guernsey and the Isle of Man and two sites in each of Jersey and Ireland.
As at 2 March 2023
Includes one site in Austria.
2
Strategic report
Governance
Financial statements
Other information
Our brands
Our hotel brands
Premier Inn is the UK's largest hotel brand and has a growing presence in Germany. Our consistent customer proposition is synonymous with high-quality, great value and excellent customer service. We offer comfort that everyone can count on, with a choice of rooms, flexible rates and a great breakfast to start your day.
'hub by Premier Inn' is one of our more recent hotel concepts, offering a compact, digitally-advancedin-room experience at a great price. We now have 15 hub hotels open across London and Edinburgh, and a committed pipeline to open more over the next few years. Meanwhile, at 'ZIP by Premier Inn', you get a compact room, a simple stay and, best of all, a price to match.
Our food and beverage brands
Our quality food and beverage offer, especially breakfast,
is a key part of the overall guest experience. Our hotel guests have access to either a restaurant within the hotel or just next door. We have a wide range of brands enabling a broad and tailored food and beverage offer for both our hotel guests and external customers, all at an affordable price.
Force for Good
You will find references to the three elements of our sustainability programme throughout this Annual Report, each is identified by its own distinctive icon below:
Opportunity
Community
Responsibility
We want all of our team
Making a meaningful
Always operating in a way
members to reach their
contribution to the
that respects people
potential with no barriers to
customers and communities
and the planet
entry and no limits to ambition
we serve
We will be for everyone, championing
We will make a positive contribution
We will source responsibly
inclusivity across the organisation
to the communities we serve
and with integrity
and improving diversity
Team member wellbeing will
Working collaboratively with our
We will reduce our
be considered across all of
teams and supply chain, we will
environmental impact
our business areas
support our charity partners to
meet their goals
We will have industry-leading training
We will support the wellbeing of
We will always do business
and development schemes
our customers and team members
the right way
Read more on pages 46 and 47
Read more on pages 48 and 49
Read more on pages 50 and 51
Whitbread Annual Report and Accounts 2022/23
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.