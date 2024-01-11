Whitbread PLC is a leading British hotel, restaurant, and coffee shops. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hotel operations (72.2%; No. 1 in the United Kingdom): owns, as of 02/03/2023, 898 hotels under the Premier Inn brand, mainly located in the United Kingdom (847; 83,500 rooms) and Germany (51; 9,000 rooms) ; - operation of restaurants (27.8%): owns 800 restaurants and pubs under the Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block and Thyme brands; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (94.8%), Germany (4.5%) and other (0.7%).