Stock WTB WHITBREAD PLC
Whitbread PLC

Equities

WTB

GB00B1KJJ408

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:07:42 2024-01-11 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3,634 GBX +2.37% Intraday chart for Whitbread PLC +1.79% -0.30%
02:34pm WHITBREAD : FY24 seems secured and FY25 looks favourable Alphavalue
01:02pm Stocks level out as US inflation nerves kick in AN
Latest news about Whitbread PLC

WHITBREAD : FY24 seems secured and FY25 looks favourable Alphavalue
Stocks level out as US inflation nerves kick in AN
Premier Inn owner Whitbread maintains guidance as sales soar AN
Transcript : Whitbread plc, Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 11, 2024 CI
Stocks in the green; M&S slides as Tesco edges up AN
Whitbread Posts 11% Rise in Fiscal Q3 Sales MT
GSK raised to 'buy'; AstraZeneca cut to 'hold' AN
Bernstein Maintains Whitbread at Market Perform, Raises PT MT
An undisclosed buyer acquired an unknown majority stake in Healthy Retail Limited from Whitbread plc. CI
JPMorgan raises Compass and Marston's AN
JPMorgan Trims Whitbread PT, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
THG backer Kelso pushes for demerger to trim "inherent" valuation gap AN
Exane BNP cuts Entain but raises SSE AN
Goldman says 'sell' Segro; JPMorgan cuts BP AN
Berenberg Raises Whitbread PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Whitbread adds Compass chief commercial officer to board AN
Whitbread plc Appoints Shelley Roberts as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Will Also Join the Audit Committee CI
FTSE 100 falls after stubborn UK inflation data AN
WHITBREAD : EPS upgrade (2023: +16.0%, 2024: +18.9%) Alphavalue

Chart Whitbread PLC

Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a leading British hotel, restaurant, and coffee shops. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hotel operations (72.2%; No. 1 in the United Kingdom): owns, as of 02/03/2023, 898 hotels under the Premier Inn brand, mainly located in the United Kingdom (847; 83,500 rooms) and Germany (51; 9,000 rooms) ; - operation of restaurants (27.8%): owns 800 restaurants and pubs under the Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block and Thyme brands; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (94.8%), Germany (4.5%) and other (0.7%).
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
2024-04-22 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Whitbread PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
35.5 GBP
Average target price
40.2 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+13.23%
Company calendar

Sector Hotels & Motels

1st Jan change Capi.
WHITBREAD PLC Stock Whitbread PLC
-0.30% 8 374 M $
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED Stock H World Group Limited
-3.11% 10 328 M $
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. Stock Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
+0.77% 6 591 M $
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Choice Hotels International, Inc.
+3.75% 5 811 M $
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd.
+0.13% 4 016 M $
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD. Stock BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-2.69% 2 367 M $
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
-2.25% 2 335 M $
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED Stock Shangri-La Asia Limited
-4.48% 2 328 M $
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A. Stock NH Hotel Group, S.A.
+1.43% 2 001 M $
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock Mandarin Oriental International Limited
-1.92% 1 959 M $
Hotels & Motels
