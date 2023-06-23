Equities WTB GB00B1KJJ408
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:27 2023-06-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3271.00 GBX
|-2.50%
|-5.05%
|+27.28%
|07:38pm
|Whitbread : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
|02:15pm
|UBS Lifts Whitbread PT, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
Whitbread : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
Today at 01:38 pm
Latest news about Whitbread PLC
Financials
Sales 2024* 2,835 M 3,603 M
Capitalization 6 669 M 8 474 M
EV / Sales 2024*
3,74x
Net income 2024* 336 M 427 M
Free-Float91.52%
P/E ratio 2024*
19,2x
Net Debt 2024* 3,932 M 4,996 M
Yield 2024*
2,37%
P/E ratio 2025 *
17,6x
More Fundamentals
*Assessed data
Chart Whitbread PLC
Company Profile
More about the company
Whitbread PLC is a leading British hotel, restaurant, and coffee shops. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hotel operations (67.7%; No. 1 in the United Kingdom): owns, as of 25/02/2021, 857 hotels under the Premier Inn brand, mainly located in the United Kingdom (821; 78,718 rooms) and Germany (30; 4,880 rooms) ; - operation of restaurants (32.3%): owns 768 restaurants and pubs under the Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block and Thyme brands; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom accounts (98%) and Germany (2%).Read more
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
33.55GBP
Average target price
38.69GBP
Spread / Average Target
+15.32%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Hotels & Motels
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+27.28%
|8 500 M $
|-7.19%
|6 292 M $
|-7.21%
|5 798 M $
|-0.33%
|5 774 M $
|-9.52%
|12 649 M $
|-18.39%
|3 154 M $
|-5.31%
|2 814 M $
|+50.34%
|2 144 M $
|-12.50%
|2 111 M $
|-11.68%
|2 085 M $