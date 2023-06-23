  1. Markets
Security WTB

WHITBREAD PLC

Equities WTB GB00B1KJJ408

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:27 2023-06-23 am EDT Intraday chart for Whitbread PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3271.00 GBX -2.50% -5.05% +27.28%
07:38pm Whitbread : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
02:15pm UBS Lifts Whitbread PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT

Whitbread : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add

Today at 01:38 pm

Financials

Sales 2024* 2,835 M 3,603 M
Capitalization 6 669 M 8 474 M
EV / Sales 2024*
3,74x
Net income 2024* 336 M 427 M
Free-Float91.52%
P/E ratio 2024*
19,2x
Net Debt 2024* 3,932 M 4,996 M
Yield 2024*
2,37%
P/E ratio 2025 *
17,6x
More Fundamentals

*Assessed data

Chart Whitbread PLC

Chart Whitbread PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a leading British hotel, restaurant, and coffee shops. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hotel operations (67.7%; No. 1 in the United Kingdom): owns, as of 25/02/2021, 857 hotels under the Premier Inn brand, mainly located in the United Kingdom (821; 78,718 rooms) and Germany (30; 4,880 rooms) ; - operation of restaurants (32.3%): owns 768 restaurants and pubs under the Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block and Thyme brands; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom accounts (98%) and Germany (2%).
Read more
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
33.55GBP
Average target price
38.69GBP
Spread / Average Target
+15.32%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Hotels & Motels

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WHITBREAD PLC
Chart Analysis Whitbread PLC
+27.28% 8 500 M $
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd.
-7.19% 6 292 M $
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Chart Analysis Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
-7.21% 5 798 M $
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Choice Hotels International, Inc.
-0.33% 5 774 M $
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis H World Group Limited
-9.52% 12 649 M $
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-18.39% 3 154 M $
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shangri-La Asia Limited
-5.31% 2 814 M $
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis NH Hotel Group, S.A.
+50.34% 2 144 M $
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Mandarin Oriental International Limited
-12.50% 2 111 M $
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
-11.68% 2 085 M $
Hotels & Motels
