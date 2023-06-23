Whitbread : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add

Whitbread PLC is a leading British hotel, restaurant, and coffee shops. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - hotel operations (67.7%; No. 1 in the United Kingdom): owns, as of 25/02/2021, 857 hotels under the Premier Inn brand, mainly located in the United Kingdom (821; 78,718 rooms) and Germany (30; 4,880 rooms) ; - operation of restaurants (32.3%): owns 768 restaurants and pubs under the Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block and Thyme brands; - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom accounts (98%) and Germany (2%).