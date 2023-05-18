Whitbread P : C C Class Proxy Form

Class Meeting of C shareholders of Whitbread PLC

Attendance card for C shareholders

The Whitbread PLC Class Meeting for C shareholders will be held at Whitbread Court, Houghton Hall Business Park, Porz Avenue, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU5 5XE at 3.05pm on Thursday 22 June 2023 (or as soon thereafter as the Company's Annual General Meeting convened for that date has been conducted or adjourned).

You may submit your proxy electronically using the Share Portal service at www.whitbread-shares.com. If you have not already registered for the Share Portal, you will need your Investor Code below.

Only registered C shareholders, their proxies or corporate representatives may attend the meeting. However, if you are registered as disabled you may bring a guest. If you have appointed a proxy (other than the Chairman of the meeting) to attend on your behalf, please tick the box and give this card to your proxy to bring to the meeting (you must still submit your Form of Proxy to be received no later than 3.05pm on Tuesday 20 June 2023).

A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Completion of the Form of Proxy does not prevent a shareholder from attending and voting at the meeting.

If you wish to attend the meeting, please bring this card with you and hand it in on arrival.

