Whitbread : Premier Inn's plus rooms will hit 1,000 rooms milestone this summer

Premier Inn the UK's biggest and best value hotel chain, today (16 MARCH 2021) announces a milestone number for its Premier Plus rooms.

Premier Plus will reach the 1000 milestone by the first half of the year as hundreds more rooms are converted into the enhanced concept with many more planned for the future.

Premier Plus rooms are perfect for business trips, special occasions - or whenever you fancy a little more from your stay and rooms can be found the length and breadth of the UK with locations including Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Bath and Worthing Seafront as well as several locations in London.

Premier Plus key differences

More comfort - Improved workspace, comfy armchair, air conditioning, flat screen TV, and vanity area with a stool and hairdryer. Plus, a rainfall shower with luxury toiletries

More convenience - Mini-fridge with complimentary water, Nespresso machine with pods, tea bags, treats and an iron and ironing board

More connectivity - Ultimate wifi - speed up your download with a stronger connection than our Standard wifi. Plus, a handy USB port by the bed

The Plus rooms will be available in many new hotels opening over the next six months, including London Tooting and Premier Inn's upcoming opening in the heart of Oxford city centre, as well as converting existing standard rooms to the new style in a variety of locations such as Kendal, Plymouth and Inverness.



Simon Ewins, Managing Director, Premier Inn UK commented: 'At Premier Inn we know choice is important for our guests', so we're delighted to give guests more choices when it comes to their room.