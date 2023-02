Whitbread PLC - Dunstable, England-based owner of Premier Inn chain - Says independent Non-Executive Director Cilla Snowball on Wednesday bought 2,258 shares at GBP30.77823 for a total of GBP69,497. Snowball's stake following purchase not stated.

Current stock price: 3,109.88 pence

12-month change: flat

By Abby Amoakuh; Alliance News reporter

