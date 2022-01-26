White Cliff Minerals : December 2021 Quarterly Reports

QUARTERLY REPORT - ACTIVITIES

for the quarter ended 31 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisition of Magnet Resource Company Pty Ltd ( Magnet ) and Preston River Lithium Pty Ltd ( Preston River ), the holders of various prospective Lithium and Rare Earth Elements (REE's) Projects covering 1,075km 2 in Western Australia. Acquisition is subject to shareholder approval on 11 February 2022

) and Preston River Lithium Pty Ltd ( ), the holders of various prospective Lithium and Rare Earth Elements (REE's) Projects covering 1,075km in Western Australia. Acquisition is subject to shareholder approval on 11 February 2022 Recent tenement applications by White Cliff at Yinnetharra (~574km 2 ) and Diemals (~2,430km 2 ) are highly complementary to the Magnet and Preston River acquisitions

) and Diemals (~2,430km ) are highly complementary to the Magnet and Preston River acquisitions Yinnetharra sample variations in Li, Ta, Sn and REE suggest the presence of 2-3 phases/generations of pegmatite intrusions with more detailed exploration required to target any potentially important pegmatites

2-3 phases/generations of pegmatite intrusions with more detailed exploration required to target any potentially important pegmatites During the quarter, a heritage survey at Cracker Jack and at McCaskill Hill was successfully completed. The survey allowed a maiden drilling program (74 holes for ~4,440m planned) to commence following quarter end, to follow up on highly encouraging rock chip and geochemistry sampling results from previously untested areas

Placement of 76,000,000 shares at $0.012 raising $912k before costs

OPERATIONS

Maiden Drilling Program at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Prospects

A heritage survey at Cracker Jack and at McCaskill Hill was successfully completed on 16 December 2021. An reverse circulation (RC) drill rig is now on site to commence a 74 hole, 4,440m, shallow RC drilling program across these prospects (Photograph 1).

The close spaced soil geochemical sampling (lines 50m apart, samples 40m apart) within the Cracker Jack PL20/2289 (Figure 1) tends to support the historical drilling which focused on the northern portion of the tenement. The gold responses both within Cracker Jack and McCaskill's tend to be on the margins of the stronger magnetic responses caused by the banded Iron Formations (BIF) consistent with the concept that mineralisation is along the rheology contrast of the BIF and surrounding mafics. This drilling target is highlighted in Figure 1.

A strike length of approximately 650m requires testing as weak gold anomalism occurs along the eastern margin of the BIF and the western margin of the eastern BIF is entirely untested.