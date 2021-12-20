White Cliff Minerals : Heritage Survey For Drilling At Reedy South Completed

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2021

Heritage Survey For Drilling At Reedy South Project Area

Successfully Completed

HIGHLIGHTS

A heritage survey at Cracker Jack and at McCaskill Hill was successfully completed on 16 December 2021. The survey allows drilling at these prospects, subject to final report, to follow up on highly encouraging rock chip and geochemistry sampling results from previously untested areas

Multiple areas have been defined for drill testing PoW's for drilling have been approved at:

McCaskill Hill to follow-up encouraging soil sample results o First-pass drilling at Cracker Jack

o Extension drilling at Pegasus

White Cliff has planned a 4,500m, shallow RC drilling program across these prospects A drill rig start date for drilling is anticipated in late January

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise of the successful completion of a heritage survey over the Company's 100%-owned McCaskill Hill and Cracker Jack prospects, which forms part of the Reedy South Gold Project. The Company is finalising a start date for drilling anticipated to be in late January, once we receive the final heritage survey report.

White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said:

"I am pleased we have been able to complete the heritage survey this late in the year, which now sets us up for drilling in January 2022. I look forward to the maiden shallow-RC drill program to test the anomalies identified to date at McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus."

As released to the ASX on 29 July 2021 (Multiple Drill Targets Identified Within Reedy South Project), the McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus form part of the of the highly prospective Meekatharra-Cue goldfields, including 5.5km of strike potential of the prospective Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt (Figure 1).