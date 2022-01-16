Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. White Cliff Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED

(WCN)
News 
Summary

White Cliff Minerals : RC Drilling Commences at Reedy South Gold Project

01/16/2022 | 04:55pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 January 2022

RC Drilling Commences at Reedy South Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reedy South Gold Project Reverse Circulation drilling has commenced at Cracker Jack (Photograph 1) and will then move to McCaskill Hill
  • White Cliff has planned a 74 hole, 4,440m, shallow RC drilling program across these prospects:
  1. McCaskill Hill to follow-up encouraging soil sample results, with 67 holes planned o First-pass drilling at Cracker Jack, with 7 drill holes planned

v Drilling is expected to be completed by the end of January, with assay results expected in mid-March

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation (RC) drilling has commenced at the Company's 100%- owned Cracker Jack prospect, with drilling to then move to the McCaskill Hill prospect, which forms part of the Reedy South Gold Project.

Photograph 1: Reverse Circulation (RC) drill rig at Cracker Jack prospect, part of the 100% owned Reedy

South Gold Project.

White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said:

"I am pleased we have remained on schedule. As previously announced, after successfully completing the heritage survey, we were aiming to commence drilling in January 2022.

"Both Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill are under-explored prospects. McCaskill Hill is an exciting prospect, straddling the southern end of the Burnakurra Shear Zone, with a large area defined through geochemical sampling."

As released to the ASX on 29 July 2021 (Multiple Drill Targets Identified Within Reedy South Project), the McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus form part of the of the highly prospective Meekatharra-Cue goldfields, including 5.5km of strike potential of the prospective Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt (Figure 1).

Figure 1: The Reedy South Gold Project over simplified geology.

Cracker Jack Gold Project

The close spaced soil geochemical sampling (lines 50m apart, samples 40m apart) within the Cracker Jack PL20/2289 (Figure 2) tends to support the historical drilling which focused on the northern portion of the tenement. The gold responses both within Cracker Jack and McCaskill's tend to be on the margins of the stronger magnetic responses caused by the banded Iron Formations (BIF) consistent with the concept that mineralisation is along the rheology contrast of the BIF and surrounding mafics. This drilling target is highlighted in Figure 2.

Figure 2 Cracker Jack prospect showing Initial Target Zone with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic data.

The Cracker Jack rock chip samples with values >1g/t Au show strongly elevated responses for the pathfinder elements bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten: within the Cracker Jack tenement soil samples shows a strongly elevated response for these elements in correlation with the gold responses. The pathfinder response tends draw the area of interest slightly further into the mafic sequence rather than specifically along the BIF.

A strike length of approximately 650m requires testing as weak gold anomalism occurs along the eastern margin of the BIF and the western margin of the eastern BIF is entirely untested.

McCaskill Hill Gold Project

During March 2021, 229 -2mm soil samples (Figure 3) were collected from the central McCaskill's project, with samples taken along east-west lines 200m apart and spaced at 100m intervals along the lines.

Mineralisation at McCaskill Hill is expected to be similar to Cracker Jack, which is thought to be controlled by quartz veining within the contact between BIF, mafics and ultramafics. Both areas are on the southern extension of the Burnakurra Shear Zone (BSZ), and shares geological similarities to the RSZ.

The soil sampling within McCaskill's did not materially change the areas of interest known; however, if the pathfinder element character from Cracker Jack rock chip samples of elevated bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten: a zone within the McCaskill Hill tenement soil samples shows a strongly elevated response for these elements but with negligible gold responses. This forms an entirely new northern target zone which covers elevated gold responses and the area of strongly elevated pathfinder elements in a zone where the BIF units show considerable disruption.

The planned drilling will target the area of strong gold responses along margins of the BIF units in the central area of McCaskill's and follow-up on the results from the RAB completed in by Gold Mines of Australia (WA) NL (GMA) where lesser response is shown by the gold geochemistry near the southern limits of the BIF units.

GMA data was partially tested by a RAB drilling program of 41 holes for 777m, being maximum depth of 20m or blade refusal. The best result from GMA drilling was 9m @ 1.54g/t from 8m to EOH in 94TTPH439 on the contact of the BIF (WAMEX A42903).

Figure 3: The McCaskill Hill Project showing Initial Target Zones with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic

data.

Reedy South (Pegasus) Gold Project

Closed spaced soil sampling (Figure 4) was completed on lines 100m apart with sample spacing of 20m south of the defined mineral resource. This program was planned to indicate where further exploration should focus with a view to increase the size of the resource. Generally, this sampling was ineffectual in its planned purpose due mainly to the disturbance along the Reedy Road, even though 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 21:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
