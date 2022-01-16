White Cliff Minerals : RC Drilling Commences at Reedy South Gold Project

The Cracker Jack rock chip samples with values >1g/t Au show strongly elevated responses for the pathfinder elements bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten: within the Cracker Jack tenement soil samples shows a strongly elevated response for these elements in correlation with the gold responses. The pathfinder response tends draw the area of interest slightly further into the mafic sequence rather than specifically along the BIF.

A strike length of approximately 650m requires testing as weak gold anomalism occurs along the eastern margin of the BIF and the western margin of the eastern BIF is entirely untested.

McCaskill Hill Gold Project

During March 2021, 229 -2mm soil samples (Figure 3) were collected from the central McCaskill's project, with samples taken along east-west lines 200m apart and spaced at 100m intervals along the lines.

Mineralisation at McCaskill Hill is expected to be similar to Cracker Jack, which is thought to be controlled by quartz veining within the contact between BIF, mafics and ultramafics. Both areas are on the southern extension of the Burnakurra Shear Zone (BSZ), and shares geological similarities to the RSZ.

The soil sampling within McCaskill's did not materially change the areas of interest known; however, if the pathfinder element character from Cracker Jack rock chip samples of elevated bismuth, molybdenum and tungsten: a zone within the McCaskill Hill tenement soil samples shows a strongly elevated response for these elements but with negligible gold responses. This forms an entirely new northern target zone which covers elevated gold responses and the area of strongly elevated pathfinder elements in a zone where the BIF units show considerable disruption.

The planned drilling will target the area of strong gold responses along margins of the BIF units in the central area of McCaskill's and follow-up on the results from the RAB completed in by Gold Mines of Australia (WA) NL (GMA) where lesser response is shown by the gold geochemistry near the southern limits of the BIF units.

GMA data was partially tested by a RAB drilling program of 41 holes for 777m, being maximum depth of 20m or blade refusal. The best result from GMA drilling was 9m @ 1.54g/t from 8m to EOH in 94TTPH439 on the contact of the BIF (WAMEX A42903).