White Cliff Minerals : RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 February 2022

Maiden RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill

HIGHLIGHTS

Maiden RC drilling program successfully completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill

White Cliff drilled 74 holes for ~4,440m, which consisted of shallow RC drilling

Three metre composite samples have been collected and are in transit or submitted to ALS Perth, with assay results expected in mid to late-March

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce that the maiden RC drilling program at the Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill prospects, which form part of the Reedy South project, has been successfully completed. The program consisted of 74 shallow RC holes for ~4,440 metres, as a follow-up to encouraging soil sample results (Figures 2 & 3). Assay results from the RC drilling program are in transit to or have been delivered to ALS Laboratories in Perth for assay, with results expected in mid to late-March.

White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said:

"The Company's maiden RC drilling programs at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill were completed successfully and on-time. The shallow RC program was aimed at testing a large area that was defined through geochemical sampling, which appears to be associated with the highly prospective Burnakura Shear Zone."

"We look forward to to the assay results for this program."

As released to the ASX on 29 July 2021 (Multiple Drill Targets Identified Within Reedy South Project), the McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus form part of the highly prospective Meekatharra-Cue goldfields, including 5.5km of strike potential of the prospective Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt (Figure 1).