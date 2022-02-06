Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. White Cliff Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED

(WCN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill

02/06/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 February 2022

Maiden RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maiden RC drilling program successfully completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill
  • White Cliff drilled 74 holes for ~4,440m, which consisted of shallow RC drilling
  • Three metre composite samples have been collected and are in transit or submitted to ALS Perth, with assay results expected in mid to late-March

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce that the maiden RC drilling program at the Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill prospects, which form part of the Reedy South project, has been successfully completed. The program consisted of 74 shallow RC holes for ~4,440 metres, as a follow-up to encouraging soil sample results (Figures 2 & 3). Assay results from the RC drilling program are in transit to or have been delivered to ALS Laboratories in Perth for assay, with results expected in mid to late-March.

White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said:

"The Company's maiden RC drilling programs at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill were completed successfully and on-time. The shallow RC program was aimed at testing a large area that was defined through geochemical sampling, which appears to be associated with the highly prospective Burnakura Shear Zone."

"We look forward to to the assay results for this program."

As released to the ASX on 29 July 2021 (Multiple Drill Targets Identified Within Reedy South Project), the McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus form part of the highly prospective Meekatharra-Cue goldfields, including 5.5km of strike potential of the prospective Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt (Figure 1).

ASX:WCN

wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

T + 61 8 9486 4036

ABN 22 126 299 125

PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831

F + 61 8 9486 4799

For personal use only

Figure 1: The Reedy South Gold Project over simplified geology.

Cracker Jack Gold Project

The close spaced soil geochemical sampling (lines 50m apart, samples 40m apart) within the Cracker Jack PL20/2289 (Figure 2) tends to support the historical drilling which focused on the northern portion of the tenement. The gold responses both within Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill tend to be on the margins of the stronger magnetic responses caused by the banded Iron Formations (BIF) consistent with the concept that mineralisation is along the rheology contrast of the BIF and surrounding mafics. This drilling target is highlighted in Figure 2.

ASX:WCN

wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

T + 61 8 9486 4036

ABN 22 126 299 125

PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831

F + 61 8 9486 4799

For personal use only

Figure 2: Cracker Jack prospect showing Initial Target Zone with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic data.

McCaskill Hill Gold Project

During March 2021, 229 -2mm soil samples (Figure 3) were collected from the central McCaskill Hill project, with samples taken along east-west lines 200m apart and spaced at 100m intervals along the lines.

Mineralisation at McCaskill Hill is expected to be similar to Cracker Jack, which is thought to be controlled by quartz veining within the contact between BIF, mafics

ASX:WCN

wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

T + 61 8 9486 4036

ABN 22 126 299 125

PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831

F + 61 8 9486 4799

For personal use only

and ultramafics. Both areas are on the southern extension of the Burnakura Shear Zone, and shares geological similarities to the Reedy Shear Zone.

The drilling targeted the area of strong gold responses along margins of the BIF units in the central area of McCaskill and follow-up on the results from the RAB completed in by Gold Mines of Australia (WA) NL where lesser response is shown by the gold geochemistry near the southern limits of the BIF units.

Figure 3: The McCaskill Hill Project showing Initial Target Zones with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic

data.

ASX:WCN

wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

T + 61 8 9486 4036

ABN 22 126 299 125

PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831

F + 61 8 9486 4799

For personal use only

White Cliff's aim is to generate several mineable deposits within the Reedy South Gold Project, which collectively can underpin a mining operation.

Overview of Reedy South

The Project covers 272km2 of the highly prospective Cue goldfields, centred on the southern portion of the prolific Reedy Shear Zone, within the Meekatharra- Wydgee greenstone belt.

The Project comprises one granted mining lease (M20/446) covering the historic underground workings of Pegasus and King Cole, a granted exploration and prospecting license (E20/938 & P20/2289) and four exploration license applications (E20/969, E20/971, E20/972 & E20/974). The Project is situated 40km north of Cue, via the Great Northern Highway and is 80km south of Meekatharra.

White Cliff declared a maiden MRE of 779,000 tonnes at 1.7 g/t Au for 42,400 ounces of gold (refer announcement dated 29 October 2020). The MRE remains current and the parameters behind the MRE remain valid. With the style and controls of mineralisation similar to the Triton-South Emu goldmine immediately north of the Project, White Cliff believe there is scope to substantially grow the resource at Reedy South through drilling at depth and along strike.

This announcement has been approved by the Board of White Cliff Minerals Limited.

ASX:WCN

wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

T + 61 8 9486 4036

ABN 22 126 299 125

PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831

F + 61 8 9486 4799

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
01/27White Cliff Minerals Limited Provides Exploration Activity of Li/REE Projects and the E..
CI
01/26WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : December 2021 Quarterly Reports
PU
01/16White Cliff Minerals Starts Drilling Program at Western Australia's Cracker Jack Prospe..
MT
01/16WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : RC Drilling Commences at Reedy South Gold Project
PU
01/16White Cliff Minerals Limited Announces RC Drilling Commences at Reedy South Gold Projec..
CI
01/11White Cliff Minerals Confirms Pegmatites at Yinnettharra Project
MT
01/10WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Yinnetharra Pegmatite Sampling Results & Exploration Update
PU
01/10White Cliff Minerals Limited Announces Yinnetharra Pegmatite Sampling Results & Explora..
CI
01/07Trading of White Cliff Minerals Shares Halted on Australian Bourse
MT
2021White Cliff Minerals Completes Heritage Survey at Western Australia's Reedy South Gold ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -2,01 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 2,16 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 52,9x
EV / Sales 2021 405x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Soucik Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel John Smith Director
Chen Chik Ong Secretary & Director
Edward Clinton Mead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED50.00%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342