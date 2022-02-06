White Cliff Minerals : RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill
02/06/2022 | 04:58pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7 February 2022
Maiden RC Drilling Program Completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill
HIGHLIGHTS
Maiden RC drilling program successfully completed at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill
White Cliff drilled 74 holes for ~4,440m, which consisted of shallow RC drilling
Three metre composite samples have been collected and are in transit or submitted to ALS Perth, with assay results expected in mid to late-March
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce that the maiden RC drilling program at the Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill prospects, which form part of the Reedy South project, has been successfully completed. The program consisted of 74 shallow RC holes for ~4,440 metres, as a follow-up to encouraging soil sample results (Figures 2 & 3). Assay results from the RC drilling program are in transit to or have been delivered to ALS Laboratories in Perth for assay, with results expected in mid to late-March.
White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said:
"The Company's maiden RC drilling programs at Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill were completed successfully and on-time. The shallow RC program was aimed at testing a large area that was defined through geochemical sampling, which appears to be associated with the highly prospective Burnakura Shear Zone."
"We look forward to to the assay results for this program."
As released to the ASX on 29 July 2021 (Multiple Drill Targets Identified Within Reedy South Project), the McCaskill Hill, Cracker Jack and Pegasus form part of the highly prospective Meekatharra-Cue goldfields, including 5.5km of strike potential of the prospective Meekatharra-Wydgee greenstone belt (Figure 1).
ASX:WCN
wcminerals.com.au
White Cliff Minerals Limited
Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000
T + 61 8 9486 4036
ABN 22 126 299 125
PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6831
F + 61 8 9486 4799
Figure 1: The Reedy South Gold Project over simplified geology.
Cracker Jack Gold Project
The close spaced soil geochemical sampling (lines 50m apart, samples 40m apart) within the Cracker Jack PL20/2289 (Figure 2) tends to support the historical drilling which focused on the northern portion of the tenement. The gold responses both within Cracker Jack and McCaskill Hill tend to be on the margins of the stronger magnetic responses caused by the banded Iron Formations (BIF) consistent with the concept that mineralisation is along the rheology contrast of the BIF and surrounding mafics. This drilling target is highlighted in Figure 2.
Figure 2: Cracker Jack prospect showing Initial Target Zone with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic data.
McCaskill Hill Gold Project
During March 2021, 229 -2mm soil samples (Figure 3) were collected from the central McCaskill Hill project, with samples taken along east-west lines 200m apart and spaced at 100m intervals along the lines.
Mineralisation at McCaskill Hill is expected to be similar to Cracker Jack, which is thought to be controlled by quartz veining within the contact between BIF, mafics
and ultramafics. Both areas are on the southern extension of the Burnakura Shear Zone, and shares geological similarities to the Reedy Shear Zone.
The drilling targeted the area of strong gold responses along margins of the BIF units in the central area of McCaskill and follow-up on the results from the RAB completed in by Gold Mines of Australia (WA) NL where lesser response is shown by the gold geochemistry near the southern limits of the BIF units.
Figure 3: The McCaskill Hill Project showing Initial Target Zones with Au geochemistry on RTP1VD magnetic
data.
White Cliff's aim is to generate several mineable deposits within the Reedy South Gold Project, which collectively can underpin a mining operation.
Overview of Reedy South
The Project covers 272km2 of the highly prospective Cue goldfields, centred on the southern portion of the prolific Reedy Shear Zone, within the Meekatharra- Wydgee greenstone belt.
The Project comprises one granted mining lease (M20/446) covering the historic underground workings of Pegasus and King Cole, a granted exploration and prospecting license (E20/938 & P20/2289) and four exploration license applications (E20/969, E20/971, E20/972 & E20/974). The Project is situated 40km north of Cue, via the Great Northern Highway and is 80km south of Meekatharra.
White Cliff declared a maiden MRE of 779,000 tonnes at 1.7 g/tAu for 42,400 ounces of gold (refer announcement dated 29 October 2020). The MRE remains current and the parameters behind the MRE remain valid. With the style and controls of mineralisation similar to the Triton-South Emu goldmine immediately north of the Project, White Cliff believe there is scope to substantially grow the resource at Reedy South through drilling at depth and along strike.
This announcement has been approved by the Board of White Cliff Minerals Limited.
White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:57:03 UTC.