White Energy Company Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Greg Sheahan to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Flannery will remain as non-executive Chairman but will step down from his current role of Executive Chairman and CEO. Mr. Sheahan has a broad experience as both a geologist and a barrister having graduate degrees in Science (Geology), Economics and a Masters degree in Law from the University of Queensland.

Greg will commence in the role on 30 October 2023.