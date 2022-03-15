White Energy : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 Dec 2021

White Energy Company Limited

Directors' report

31 December 2021

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (the Group) consisting of White Energy Company Limited (the Company or White Energy) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of White Energy Company Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Graham Cubbin

Brian Flannery

Travers Duncan (resigned 17 December 2021)

Vincent O'Rourke

Operating and financial review

Coal technology

White Energy is investigating the implementation of its patented Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) technology for use in Yankuang Group's coal briquetting business in China. Testing of coals from Shandong and Shanxi Provinces have previously been successfully conducted at White Energy's test facility in Cessnock and larger scale tests were carried out in China using two of the Company's briquetting machines and a small pilot plant constructed in Shandong Province.

Following discussions with Yankuang Group, design of a BCB plant for a mine site in Shanxi Province has been completed. The contract for construction of the plant that will allow construction to commence that is funded by the customer under White Energy's design and engineering supervision has not been finalised yet. It is hoped the contract will be finalised when the travel restrictions imposed for COVID-19 are eased and the Company's engineers are able to visit the plant site in China. Yankuang's interest was in briquetting fine wet coal with a small addition of calcium carbonate to reduce sulphur emissions to sell to civil and domestic customers. The Company has been advised that there is a move away from this concept due to other environmental factors. However, there remains a significant opportunity for the briquetting of fines in China, particularly for semicoke plants.

White Energy and its 49% joint venture partner in the River Energy JV (River Energy), Proterra Investment Partners (Proterra), are in discussion with a number of South African coal miners interested in the Group's BCB technology, and are pursuing opportunities on mine sites in South Africa to secure access to fine coal to support BCB projects.

Extensive testing by River Energy, including successful briquetting and combustion trials, has previously demonstrated that a saleable export grade coal product can be produced from South African reject tailings. This not only allows for reduction or rehabilitation of the reject tailings, but the briquettes can also be used to provide economical fuel with lower emissions for the local power industry, which would otherwise require coal to be mined and railed over considerable distances due to the depletion of nearby coal resources.

Using the BCB process, a briquetted 6 tonne sample of fines from a mine in the Middelburg region was successfully tested by a South African power producer during the half-year. A further bulk sample of up to 50 kt has been requested to carry out a commercial scale trial. White Energy is assisting Proterra in the design of a small demonstration plant to facilitate this work and other trials in South Africa.

Management continue to actively pursue opportunities globally to briquette discarded coal fines which currently represent an environmental liability to miners. Application of the BCB technology could provide an opportunity for miners to convert waste coal fines into a valuable low moisture coal product.

Coal and minerals exploration

During the half-year, activities in EL6566 (formerly EL5719, in South Australia) and PELA674 focused on examining coal gasification and emerging hydrogen opportunities from coal, and exploration for other minerals.