White Energy : Half Year Report and Accounts 31 Dec 2021

White Energy Company Limited
Directors' report
31 December 2021
Baseline surveys commenced in December 2021 for iron oxide-copper-gold styles of mineralisation that are targeting a new zone of interest in the magnetic corridors of the Hilga Mineral Field and historical anomalies from calcrete sampling programs completed from 2012 to 2013 and 2018. The geochemical analysis using biochemical (predominately leaf), calcrete and soil sampling has commenced, and further target areas are planned for survey in 2022.
EL6566 lies entirely within the Olympic Dam G9 Structural Corridor. Past drilling has identified that the geology in the area is similar in age to the mineralisation in the Prominent Hill and Olympic Dam Mines, and gravity and magnetic surveys have identified promising structural features. Previous activity has focused on exploration for iron oxide- copper-gold-uranium styles of mineralisation, and coal, which a study by Lurgi GmbH confirmed is suitable for gasification.
Legal dispute
White Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited (BCBC) and BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd (BCBCS), are currently engaged in legal proceedings against PT Bayan Resources Tbk and Bayan International Pte Ltd (Bayan) in the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC). The proceedings relate to various disputed matters arising in connection with the company PT Kaltim Supacoal (KSC), which was jointly owned by BCBCS and Bayan, which owned and operated the Tabang coal upgrade plant located at Bayan's Tabang mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.
As a result of the SICC dismissing Bayan's counterclaim against BCBCS and BCBC in April 2016, there is no longer any damages claim against the White Energy Group in these proceedings.
The Court in the first two tranches of the proceedings and subsequent appeals conclusively determined that Bayan had both breached and repudiated the joint venture.
The trial for the third tranche of the proceedings concluded in January 2021, with the only issues remaining to be determined by the SICC relating to the damages which may be payable to BCBCS. The claim for damages comprised of the following:
-
BCBCS claimed for wasted expenditure, being expenses incurred by BCBCS which were rendered futile by reason of Bayan's breach and repudiation of the joint venture;
-
Further, BCBCS claimed for loss of the chance of expanding the capacity of the joint venture to at least 3 million tonnes per annum; and
-
Interest on any damages award and costs.
The SICC released its decision on 7 February 2022 in relation to the third tranche of the proceedings. The SICC found in favour of BCBCS on the majority of the issues for determination. The SICC found in BCBCS' favour on all of the preliminary legal issues including in relation to remoteness and reflective loss.
The SICC also concluded that the technology underlying the BCB process would have worked and that the Tabang Plant would have achieved nameplate capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum by June 2012, and that the upgraded coal produced at Tabang would have been a saleable product.
Notwithstanding the above findings, the SICC dismissed BCBCS' claim for damages for wasted expenditure. The SICC concluded that Bayan would have been able to take steps to put KSC into liquidation, thereby bringing the joint venture to and end before the joint venture would have had sufficient cash flows from which BCBCS could recoup its wasted expenditure.
In relation to BCBCS' claim for loss of chance to expand the project, the SICC took the view that there did not exist a real and substantial chance that BR would have agreed to expand the capacity of the Tabang project.
On 7 Match 2022, BCBCS filed a notice of appeal in the Singapore Court of Appeal in order to appeal certain of the findings made by the SICC in the third tranche of the proceedings. The appeal timelines have yet to be set by the Singapore Court of Appeal.
The SICC in the third tranche judgement stated that it would hear parties in relation to costs. The SICC has set 21 March