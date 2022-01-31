White Energy : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - Appendix 5B

White Energy Company Limited

Quarterly Activity Report December 2021

2. AFRICA - RIVER ENERGY JOINT VENTURE - WEC 51%

White Energy's 51%-owned subsidiary, River Energy JV Limited, through Proterra Investment Partners (Proterra, 49%), is in discussion with a number of South African coal miners interested in the Group's Binderless Coal Briquetting (BCB) technology.

Extensive testing by River Energy, including successful briquetting and combustion trials, has previously demonstrated that a saleable export grade coal product can be produced from South African reject tailings. Proterra is pursuing opportunities, from their offices in Johannesburg, on mine sites in South Africa to secure access to fine coal to support BCB projects.

Using the BCB process, a briquetted 6 tonne sample of fines from a mine in the Middelburg region has been successfully tested by a South African power producer. A further bulk sample of up to 50 kt has been requested to carry out a commercial scale trial. White Energy is assisting Proterra in the design of a small demonstration plant to facilitate this work and other trials in South Africa.

The BCB process provides an attractive solution for coal producers seeking to maximise mine yield and facing the environmental challenges posed by reject coal fines. In South Africa alone, it is estimated that there are over 1 billion tonnes of discarded coal in tailings facilities, much of which may eventually need to be reclaimed.

3. GENERAL CORPORATE

The Company has no secured corporate debt. Limited-recourse shareholder loans provided to the Group's 51% owned operations in the UK and Mauritius by both White Energy and the minority shareholders in proportion to their ownership interests are repayable in January 2025.

As outlined in Section 6 of the Appendix 5B, directors' fees and salaries including superannuation paid during the quarter to Directors and their associates totaled $77,000.

Proceeds from the Group's sale of its interest in Mountainside Coal Company are being progressively received. Further instalments of $2.6 million are to be paid over the next two quarters, and these payments have been delayed due to the new owner completing their finance arrangements.

COVID-19 Update

White Energy continues to maintain appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, contractors and the public, in compliance with government directives on COVID-19. Operations are continuing normally, although progress on BCB projects has been slowed due to travel restrictions affecting our key potential customers, particularly in China.

PT Kaltim Supacoal ("KSC") - WEC 51%

White Energy is engaged in legal proceedings in the Singapore International Commercial Court ("SICC") initiated by subsidiaries of White Energy, BCBC Singapore Pte Ltd ("BCBCS") and Binderless Coal Briquetting Company Pty Limited, against PT Bayan Resources Tbk and Bayan International Pte Ltd (collectively, "Bayan") in connection with the KSC joint venture.

The third tranche of the proceedings was heard by the SICC from 21 to 30 September 2020 during which cross examination of witnesses from both sides was completed. Written closing submissions were filed and exchanged on 19 November 2020 and replies were filed and exchanged on 10 December 2020. The final oral submissions from the parties' legal representatives were made on 9 January 2021. The judgement is reserved, and the Company's legal representative anticipates that this will be issued in the near future.