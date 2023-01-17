Advanced search
    WGO   CA9638101068

WHITE GOLD CORP.

(WGO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:10:39 2023-01-17 am EST
0.4400 CAD   +1.15%
12:35pWhite Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 110, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 29-30 2023
NE
01/06White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target
AQ
01/05White Gold Slumps 15% As Reports Positive Assays From Ryan's Surprise Target At Flagship White Gold Property
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 110, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 29-30 2023

01/17/2023 | 12:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #110 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

“We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly,” said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

David D'Onofrio
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca
whitegoldcorp.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,21 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 9,65 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -83,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,8 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart WHITE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
White Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WHITE GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 CAD
Average target price 2,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 463%
Managers and Directors
David M. DOnofrio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Lathwell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sean Bromley Independent Director
Marufur Raza Independent Director
Shawn Ryan Director & Chief Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE GOLD CORP.2.35%52
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.15%43 140
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.45%34 217
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.62%25 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.19%20 049
POLYUS0.00%16 502