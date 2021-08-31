White Gold : Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Audited)
2021
2020
June 30
December 31
Assets
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents
$ 1,518,266
$ 4,052,271
Amounts receivable [Note 4]
114,449
120,407
Prepaid expenses
631,598
44,148
2,264,313
4,216,826
Non-Current assets
Property, plant & equipment
18,155
21,359
Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]
113,894,196
112,991,685
113,892,351
113,013,044
$ 116,156,664
$ 117,229,870
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
134,285
$
140,585
Accrued liabilities
18,562
99,366
Due to related parties [Note 6]
597,115
427,510
Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]
31,440
89,847
781,402
757,308
Non-Current liabilities
Contingent liability & advance royalties [Note 8]
10,777,250
9,666,647
Deferred income tax liability
4,569,000
4,569,000
15,346,250
14,235,647
Shareholders' equity
Share capital [Note 7]
122,169,354
122,169,345
Contributed surplus
5,772,996
5,159,267
Accumulated deficit
(27,913,329)
(25,091,697)
100,029,012
102,236,915
Total Liability and Equity
$
116,156,664
$
117,229,870
Nature of operations [Note 1]
Subsequent event [Note 12]
Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Maruf Raza
(Signed) "David D'Onofrio"
Maruf Raza, Director
David D'Onofrio, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial
statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Expenses
Interest and bank charges
$
1,688
$
2,271
$ 3,173
$ 3,247
Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]
22,763
25,940
45,332
51,924
Contingent liability accretion expense [Note 8]
568,610
454,888
1,100,702
885,161
Consulting fees
45,000
245,000
90,000
253,700
Depreciation
1,602
2,288
3,204
4,577
Salary and wages
191,751
204,481
403,341
369,172
Marketing, office and administration
194,621
246,929
367,013
448,178
Insurance
-
8,888
50,200
38,750
Travel expenses
12,046
9,326
34,572
93,980
Conferences and events
48,051
31,661
83,191
58,150
Professional fees
17,166
74,103
25,991
109,550
Stock based compensation [Note 7]
308,560
188,523
613,729
377,046
Transfer agent & regulatory
60,638
67,743
93,109
141,704
Loss before undernoted items
1,472,496
1,562,041
2,913,557
2,835,139
Interest income
27,517
10,127
33,518
25,886
Other income - Flow through premium
52,813
-
58,407
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
for the period
$
1,392,166
$
1,551,914
$ 2,821,632
$ 2,809,253
Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]
$
0.01
$
0.01
$ 0.02
$ 0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding
131,898,308
126,404,711
131,898,308
125,518,612
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial
statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Stated in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares)
Share
Contributed
Number of
capital
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
shares
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2021
131,898,308
122,169,345
5,159,267
(25,091,697)
102,236,915
Stock based compensation
-
-
613,729
-
613,729
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,821,632)
(2,821,632)
Balance at June 30, 2021
131,898,308
122,169,345
5,772,996
(27,913,329)
100,029,012
Balance at January 1, 2020
124,452,019
115,646,798
4,430,211
(18,480,601)
101,596,408
Private Placement - June 2020
Private placement
6,666,667
6,000,000
-
-
6,000,000
Share issuance costs
-
(34,113)
-
-
(34,113)
Flow-through share premium liabilities
-
(333,333)
-
-
(333,333)
Shares issued - Options exercised
337,500
272,119
(137,119)
-
135,000
Shares issued - Warrants exercised
315,802
441,338
(141,326)
-
300,012
Stock based compensation
-
-
377,046
-
377,046
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,809,253)
(2,809,253)
Balance at June 30, 2020
131,771,988
121,992,809
4,528,812
(21,289,854)
105,231,767
Shares issued - Warrants exercised
126,320
176,536
(56,532)
-
120,004
Stock based compensation
-
-
686,987
-
686,987
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(3,801,843)
(3,801,843)
Balance at December 31, 2020
131,898,308
122,169,345
5,159,267
(25,091,697)
102,236,915
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial
statements.
