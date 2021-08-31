Log in
    WGO   CA9638101068

WHITE GOLD CORP.

(WGO)
White Gold : Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Audited)

2021

2020

June 30

December 31

Assets

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents

$ 1,518,266

$ 4,052,271

Amounts receivable [Note 4]

114,449

120,407

Prepaid expenses

631,598

44,148

2,264,313

4,216,826

Non-Current assets

Property, plant & equipment

18,155

21,359

Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]

113,894,196

112,991,685

113,892,351

113,013,044

$ 116,156,664

$ 117,229,870

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

134,285

$

140,585

Accrued liabilities

18,562

99,366

Due to related parties [Note 6]

597,115

427,510

Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]

31,440

89,847

781,402

757,308

Non-Current liabilities

Contingent liability & advance royalties [Note 8]

10,777,250

9,666,647

Deferred income tax liability

4,569,000

4,569,000

15,346,250

14,235,647

Shareholders' equity

Share capital [Note 7]

122,169,354

122,169,345

Contributed surplus

5,772,996

5,159,267

Accumulated deficit

(27,913,329)

(25,091,697)

100,029,012

102,236,915

Total Liability and Equity

$

116,156,664

$

117,229,870

Nature of operations [Note 1]

Subsequent event [Note 12]

Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Maruf Raza

(Signed) "David D'Onofrio"

Maruf Raza, Director

David D'Onofrio, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial

statements.

Page 3

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Expenses

Interest and bank charges

$

1,688

$

2,271

$ 3,173

$ 3,247

Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]

22,763

25,940

45,332

51,924

Contingent liability accretion expense [Note 8]

568,610

454,888

1,100,702

885,161

Consulting fees

45,000

245,000

90,000

253,700

Depreciation

1,602

2,288

3,204

4,577

Salary and wages

191,751

204,481

403,341

369,172

Marketing, office and administration

194,621

246,929

367,013

448,178

Insurance

-

8,888

50,200

38,750

Travel expenses

12,046

9,326

34,572

93,980

Conferences and events

48,051

31,661

83,191

58,150

Professional fees

17,166

74,103

25,991

109,550

Stock based compensation [Note 7]

308,560

188,523

613,729

377,046

Transfer agent & regulatory

60,638

67,743

93,109

141,704

Loss before undernoted items

1,472,496

1,562,041

2,913,557

2,835,139

Interest income

27,517

10,127

33,518

25,886

Other income - Flow through premium

52,813

-

58,407

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

for the period

$

1,392,166

$

1,551,914

$ 2,821,632

$ 2,809,253

Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]

$

0.01

$

0.01

$ 0.02

$ 0.02

Weighted average shares outstanding

131,898,308

126,404,711

131,898,308

125,518,612

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial

statements.

Page 4

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Stated in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares)

Share

Contributed

Number of

capital

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

shares

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2021

131,898,308

122,169,345

5,159,267

(25,091,697)

102,236,915

Stock based compensation

-

-

613,729

-

613,729

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,821,632)

(2,821,632)

Balance at June 30, 2021

131,898,308

122,169,345

5,772,996

(27,913,329)

100,029,012

Balance at January 1, 2020

124,452,019

115,646,798

4,430,211

(18,480,601)

101,596,408

Private Placement - June 2020

Private placement

6,666,667

6,000,000

-

-

6,000,000

Share issuance costs

-

(34,113)

-

-

(34,113)

Flow-through share premium liabilities

-

(333,333)

-

-

(333,333)

Shares issued - Options exercised

337,500

272,119

(137,119)

-

135,000

Shares issued - Warrants exercised

315,802

441,338

(141,326)

-

300,012

Stock based compensation

-

-

377,046

-

377,046

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,809,253)

(2,809,253)

Balance at June 30, 2020

131,771,988

121,992,809

4,528,812

(21,289,854)

105,231,767

Shares issued - Warrants exercised

126,320

176,536

(56,532)

-

120,004

Stock based compensation

-

-

686,987

-

686,987

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(3,801,843)

(3,801,843)

Balance at December 31, 2020

131,898,308

122,169,345

5,159,267

(25,091,697)

102,236,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial

statements.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Gold Corp. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
