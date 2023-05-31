Advanced search
White Gold : Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

05/31/2023
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

2023

2021

March 31

December 31

Assets

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents

$

5,001,815

$

6,128,051

Amounts receivable [Note 4]

92,597

111,778

Prepaid expenses

-

41,733

5,094,412

6,281,562

Non-Current assets

Property, plant & equipment

9,681

10,466

Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]

125,002,958

124,850,517

125,012,639

124,860,983

Total Assets

$

130,107,051

$

131,142,545

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

228,693

$

214,730

Accrued liabilities

24,410

15,335

Due to related parties [Note 6]

139,564

528,099

Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]

398,183

406,160

790,850

1,164,324

Non-Current liabilities

Contingent liability & advance royalty [Note 8]

6,630,780

6,275,799

Deferred income tax liability [Note 12]

6,455,000

6,455,000

13,085,780

12,730,799

Total liabilities

13,876,630

13,895,123

Shareholders' equity

Share capital [Note 7]

138,143,590

138,143,590

Contributed surplus

6,625,945

6,511,643

Accumulated deficit

(28,539,114)

(27,407,811)

Total Shareholders' Equity

116,230,421

117,247,422

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

130,107,051

$

131,142,545

Nature of operations [Note 1]

Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Maruf Raza"

(Signed) "David D'Onofrio"

Maruf Raza, Director

David D'Onofrio, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 3

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Expenses

Interest and bank charges

$

35,766

$

1,654

Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]

32,515

18,656

Contingent liability fair value adjustment [Note 8]

329,938

425,481

Consulting fees

30,000

95,433

Depreciation

785

1,121

Salary and wages

223,837

366,200

Marketing, office and administration

193,074

149,218

Insurance

34,324

50,667

Travel expenses

39,376

11,562

Conferences and events

46,383

60,774

Professional fees

18,478

21,211

Stock based compensation [Note 7]

114,302

396,354

Transfer agent & regulatory

62,829

69,813

Loss before undernoted items

1,161,608

1,668,144

Interest expense (income)

(22,328)

(10,424)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery) [Note 12]

(7,977)

(82,029)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

1,131,303

$

1,575,691

Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average shares outstanding

160,500,700

149,589,920

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 4

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Contributed

Number of

Amount

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

shares

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2023

160,500,700

138,143,590

6,511,643

(27,407,811)

117,247,422

Stock based compensation

-

-

114,302

-

114,302

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,131,303)

(1,131,303)

Balance at March 31, 2023

160,500,700

138,143,590

6,625,945

(28,539,114)

116,230,421

Balance at January 1, 2022

149,589,920

134,161,945

5,781,939

(26,304,401)

113,639,483

Stock based compensation

-

-

396,354

-

396,354

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,575,691)

(1,575,691)

Balance at March 31, 2022

149,589,920

134,161,945

6,178,293

(27,880,092)

112,460,146

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 5

fermer