White Gold : Financial Statements For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
2023
2021
March 31
December 31
Assets
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents
$
5,001,815
$
6,128,051
Amounts receivable [Note 4]
92,597
111,778
Prepaid expenses
-
41,733
5,094,412
6,281,562
Non-Current assets
Property, plant & equipment
9,681
10,466
Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]
125,002,958
124,850,517
125,012,639
124,860,983
Total Assets
$
130,107,051
$
131,142,545
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
228,693
$
214,730
Accrued liabilities
24,410
15,335
Due to related parties [Note 6]
139,564
528,099
Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]
398,183
406,160
790,850
1,164,324
Non-Current liabilities
Contingent liability & advance royalty [Note 8]
6,630,780
6,275,799
Deferred income tax liability [Note 12]
6,455,000
6,455,000
13,085,780
12,730,799
Total liabilities
13,876,630
13,895,123
Shareholders' equity
Share capital [Note 7]
138,143,590
138,143,590
Contributed surplus
6,625,945
6,511,643
Accumulated deficit
(28,539,114)
(27,407,811)
Total Shareholders' Equity
116,230,421
117,247,422
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
130,107,051
$
131,142,545
Nature of operations [Note 1]
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Expenses
Interest and bank charges
$
35,766
$
1,654
Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]
32,515
18,656
Contingent liability fair value adjustment [Note 8]
329,938
425,481
Consulting fees
30,000
95,433
Depreciation
785
1,121
Salary and wages
223,837
366,200
Marketing, office and administration
193,074
149,218
Insurance
34,324
50,667
Travel expenses
39,376
11,562
Conferences and events
46,383
60,774
Professional fees
18,478
21,211
Stock based compensation [Note 7]
114,302
396,354
Transfer agent & regulatory
62,829
69,813
Loss before undernoted items
1,161,608
1,668,144
Interest expense (income)
(22,328)
(10,424)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) [Note 12]
(7,977)
(82,029)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$
1,131,303
$
1,575,691
Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding
160,500,700
149,589,920
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Contributed
Number of
Amount
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
shares
$
$
$
$
January 1, 2023
160,500,700
138,143,590
6,511,643
(27,407,811)
117,247,422
Stock based compensation
-
-
114,302
-
114,302
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,131,303)
(1,131,303)
Balance at March 31, 2023
160,500,700
138,143,590
6,625,945
(28,539,114)
116,230,421
Balance at January 1, 2022
149,589,920
134,161,945
5,781,939
(26,304,401)
113,639,483
Stock based compensation
-
-
396,354
-
396,354
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,575,691)
(1,575,691)
Balance at March 31, 2022
149,589,920
134,161,945
6,178,293
(27,880,092)
112,460,146
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.