White Gold : June 30, 2022 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
June 30
December 31
Assets
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents
$
7,218,742
$
9,645,803
Amounts receivable [Note 4]
112,035
122,953
Prepaid expenses
536,457
162,591
7,867,234
9,931,347
Non-Current assets
Property, plant & equipment
12,709
14,951
Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]
118,901,650
117,651,219
118,914,359
117,666,170
Total Assets
$
126,781,593
$
127,597,517
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
396,694
$
239,622
Accrued liabilities
29,655
35,107
Due to related parties [Note 6]
644,182
132,092
Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]
712,808
910,277
1,783,339
1,317,098
Non-Current liabilities
Contingent liability & advance royalty [Note 8]
8,596,118
7,713,936
Deferred income tax liability [Note 12]
4,927,000
4,927,000
13,523,118
14,235,647
Total liabilities
15,306,457
13,958,034
Shareholders' equity
Share capital [Note 7]
134,161,945
134,161,945
Contributed surplus
6,341,812
5,781,939
Accumulated deficit
(29,028,621)
(25,091,697)
Total Shareholders' Equity
111,475,136
113,639,483
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
126,781,593
$
127,597,517
Nature of operations [Note 1]
Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Maruf Raza"
(Signed) "David D'Onofrio"
Maruf Raza, Director
David D'Onofrio, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Three
Three
months
months
Six months
Six months
ended June
ended June
ended June
ended June
30, 2022
30, 2021
30, 2022
30, 2021
Expenses
Interest and bank charges
$
4,620
$
1,688
$
6,273
$
3,173
Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]
18,793
22,763
37,450
45,332
Contingent liability fair value adjustment [Note 8]
454,683
568,610
880,164
1,100,702
Consulting fees
77,100
45,000
172,533
90,000
Depreciation
1,121
1,602
2,243
3,204
Salary and wages
246,891
191,751
613,091
403,341
Marketing, office and administration
200,076
194,621
349,293
367,013
Insurance
20,215
-
70,882
50,200
Travel expenses
23,424
12,046
34,986
34,572
Conferences and events
6,716
48,051
67,490
83,191
Professional fees
32,257
17,166
53,468
25,991
Stock based compensation [Note 7]
163,519
308,560
559,873
613,729
Transfer agent & regulatory
24,209
60,638
94,022
93,109
Loss before undernoted items
1,273,624
1,472,496
2,941,768
2,913,557
Interest income
(9,655)
(27,517)
(20,078)
(33,518)
Other income - Flow through premium
(115,440)
(52,813)
(197,470)
(58,407)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$
1,148,529
$
1,392,166
$
2,724,220
$
2,821,632
Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.02
Weighted average shares outstanding
149,589,920
131,898,308
149,589,920
131,898,308
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
White Gold Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
Contributed
Number of
Amount
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
shares
$
$
$
$
Balance at January 1, 2022
149,589,920
134,161,945
5,781,939
(26,304,401)
113,639,483
Stock based compensation
-
-
559,873
-
396,354
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(2,724,220)
(1,575,691)
Balance at June 30, 2022
149,589,920
134,161,945
6,341,812
(29,028,621)
112,460,146
Balance at January 1, 2021
131,898,308
122,169,345
5,159,267
(25,091,697)
102,236,915
Stock based compensation
-
-
613,729
-
613,729
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(2,821,632)
(2,821,632)
Balance at June 30, 2021
131,898,308
122,169,345
5,772,996
(27,913,329)
100,029,012
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
