    WGO   CA9638101068

WHITE GOLD CORP.

(WGO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:33 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.3900 CAD   +1.30%
WHITE GOLD : June 30, 2022 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
01:30pWHITE GOLD : June 30, 2022 MD&A
PU
12:10pWHITE GOLD : Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
White Gold : June 30, 2022 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

08/30/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2022

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim consolidated financial statements by an entity's auditor.

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

June 30

December 31

Assets

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents

$

7,218,742

$

9,645,803

Amounts receivable [Note 4]

112,035

122,953

Prepaid expenses

536,457

162,591

7,867,234

9,931,347

Non-Current assets

Property, plant & equipment

12,709

14,951

Exploration and evaluation assets [Note 5]

118,901,650

117,651,219

118,914,359

117,666,170

Total Assets

$

126,781,593

$

127,597,517

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

396,694

$

239,622

Accrued liabilities

29,655

35,107

Due to related parties [Note 6]

644,182

132,092

Flow-through share premium liability [Note 7]

712,808

910,277

1,783,339

1,317,098

Non-Current liabilities

Contingent liability & advance royalty [Note 8]

8,596,118

7,713,936

Deferred income tax liability [Note 12]

4,927,000

4,927,000

13,523,118

14,235,647

Total liabilities

15,306,457

13,958,034

Shareholders' equity

Share capital [Note 7]

134,161,945

134,161,945

Contributed surplus

6,341,812

5,781,939

Accumulated deficit

(29,028,621)

(25,091,697)

Total Shareholders' Equity

111,475,136

113,639,483

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

126,781,593

$

127,597,517

Nature of operations [Note 1]

Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) "Maruf Raza"

(Signed) "David D'Onofrio"

Maruf Raza, Director

David D'Onofrio, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Three

Three

months

months

Six months

Six months

ended June

ended June

ended June

ended June

30, 2022

30, 2021

30, 2022

30, 2021

Expenses

Interest and bank charges

$

4,620

$

1,688

$

6,273

$

3,173

Advance royalty accretion expense [Note 8]

18,793

22,763

37,450

45,332

Contingent liability fair value adjustment [Note 8]

454,683

568,610

880,164

1,100,702

Consulting fees

77,100

45,000

172,533

90,000

Depreciation

1,121

1,602

2,243

3,204

Salary and wages

246,891

191,751

613,091

403,341

Marketing, office and administration

200,076

194,621

349,293

367,013

Insurance

20,215

-

70,882

50,200

Travel expenses

23,424

12,046

34,986

34,572

Conferences and events

6,716

48,051

67,490

83,191

Professional fees

32,257

17,166

53,468

25,991

Stock based compensation [Note 7]

163,519

308,560

559,873

613,729

Transfer agent & regulatory

24,209

60,638

94,022

93,109

Loss before undernoted items

1,273,624

1,472,496

2,941,768

2,913,557

Interest income

(9,655)

(27,517)

(20,078)

(33,518)

Other income - Flow through premium

(115,440)

(52,813)

(197,470)

(58,407)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

1,148,529

$

1,392,166

$

2,724,220

$

2,821,632

Basic and diluted loss per share [Note 7]

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.02

Weighted average shares outstanding

149,589,920

131,898,308

149,589,920

131,898,308

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

White Gold Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

Contributed

Number of

Amount

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

shares

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2022

149,589,920

134,161,945

5,781,939

(26,304,401)

113,639,483

Stock based compensation

-

-

559,873

-

396,354

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(2,724,220)

(1,575,691)

Balance at June 30, 2022

149,589,920

134,161,945

6,341,812

(29,028,621)

112,460,146

Balance at January 1, 2021

131,898,308

122,169,345

5,159,267

(25,091,697)

102,236,915

Stock based compensation

-

-

613,729

-

613,729

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(2,821,632)

(2,821,632)

Balance at June 30, 2021

131,898,308

122,169,345

5,772,996

(27,913,329)

100,029,012

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Gold Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
