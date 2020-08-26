|
White Horse : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
08/26/2020 | 11:47pm EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
|
Name
|
|
URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN. BHD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
Tingkat 7, Bangunan Setia 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 Lorong Dungun,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bukit Damansara,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50490 Wilayah Persekutuan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malaysia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company No.
|
|
201801045610 (1307642-V)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nationality/Country of
|
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
|
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
18 Aug 2020
|
|
|
10,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered
|
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Urusharta Jamaah S B (Affin 1) - IC
|
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
|
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah
|
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
Persekutuan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Others" Type of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by
|
|
Disposal of shares
|
|
|
|
reason of which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change has occurred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
Direct Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (units)
|
|
20,800,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (%)
|
|
9.134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
interest (units)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
interest (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total no of securities
|
|
20,800,200
|
|
|
|
after change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of notice
|
|
19 Aug 2020
|
|
Date notice received 24 Aug 2020
by Listed Issuer
Remarks :
Overall interest after change :-
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Urusharta Jamaah S B (Affin 1) - IC - 20,800,200 ordinary shares
Announcement Info
|
|
Company Name
|
|
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Name
|
|
WTHORSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Announced
|
|
24 Aug 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138
|
|
|
|
|
of CA 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference Number
|
|
CS2-24082020-00060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
White Horse Bhd published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:46:05 UTC
|
|All news about WHITE HORSE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
396 M
95,0 M
95,0 M
|Net income 2020
|
-55,2 M
-13,3 M
-13,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
27,5 M
6,60 M
6,60 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-2,46x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
135 M
32,5 M
32,5 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,41x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 800
|Free-Float
|24,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|SELL
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
0,67 MYR
|Last Close Price
|
0,60 MYR
|Spread / Highest target
|
12,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
12,6%