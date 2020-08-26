Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  White Horse    WTHORSE   MYL5009OO005

WHITE HORSE

(WTHORSE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Horse : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

URUSHARTA JAMAAH SDN. BHD.

Address

Tingkat 7, Bangunan Setia 1,

15 Lorong Dungun,

Bukit Damansara,

Kuala Lumpur

50490 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

201801045610 (1307642-V)

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

18 Aug 2020

10,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Urusharta Jamaah S B (Affin 1) - IC

holder

Address of

Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah

registered holder

Persekutuan

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by

Disposal of shares

reason of which

change has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

20,800,200

Direct (%)

9.134

Indirect/deemed

0

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

0

interest (%)

Total no of securities

20,800,200

after change

Date of notice

19 Aug 2020

Date notice received 24 Aug 2020

by Listed Issuer

Remarks :

Overall interest after change :-

Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. - Urusharta Jamaah S B (Affin 1) - IC - 20,800,200 ordinary shares

Announcement Info

Company Name

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Stock Name

WTHORSE

Date Announced

24 Aug 2020

Category

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138

of CA 2016

Reference Number

CS2-24082020-00060

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Horse Bhd published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WHITE HORSE
08/26WHITE HORSE : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
PU
08/26WHITE HORSE : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
PU
08/17WHITE HORSE : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
PU
07/28WHITE HORSE : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 396 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net income 2020 -55,2 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2020 27,5 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 135 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart WHITE HORSE
Duration : Period :
White Horse Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,67 MYR
Last Close Price 0,60 MYR
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuan Shun Liao Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Swee Teng Teo Director & Deputy Managing Director
Soon Mong Cheng Director & Deputy Managing Director
Jung Chu Liao Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kim Lap Teo Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE HORSE-41.09%32
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC32.51%15 475
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD121.03%2 758
FORBO HOLDING AG-10.44%2 600
TARKETT-21.81%862
DYNASTY CERAMIC33.33%641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group