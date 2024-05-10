UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the period ended March 31, 2024

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number 1-8993

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Bermuda

94-2708455

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

23 South Main Street, Suite 3B

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Hanover,

03755-2053

New Hampshire

(Zip Code)

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (603) 640-2200

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

WTM

New York Stock Exchange

WTM.BH

Bermuda Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

As of May 6, 2024, 2,565,733 common shares with a par value of $1.00 per share were outstanding (which includes 34,525 restricted common shares that were not vested at such date).

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

Table of Contents

Page No.

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income,

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

6

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

44

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

44

Liquidity and Capital Resources

65

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

70

Critical Accounting Estimates

71

Forward-Looking Statements

72

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

73

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

73

PART II.

OTHER INFORMATION

73

Items 1 through 6.

73

SIGNATURES

74

Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION.

Item 1. Financial Statements

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Millions, except share and per share amounts

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets

P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)

Fixed maturity investments, at fair value

$

946.9

$

866.8

Common equity securities, at fair value

409.9

400.6

Short-term investments, at fair value

835.3

962.8

Other long-term investments

485.0

440.9

Total investments

2,677.1

2,671.1

Cash (restricted $24.7 and $0.7)

129.1

90.5

Reinsurance recoverables

695.0

442.0

Insurance premiums receivable

1,001.5

612.2

Deferred acquisition costs

213.3

145.3

Goodwill and other intangible assets

292.5

292.5

Other assets

140.9

125.0

Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance assets

5,149.4

4,378.6

Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)

Fixed maturity investments, at fair value

1,015.7

1,012.3

Short-term investments, at fair value

54.7

70.6

Total investments

1,070.4

1,082.9

Cash

4.7

6.7

Insurance premiums receivable

5.8

5.5

Deferred acquisition costs

40.9

40.1

Other assets

36.8

36.8

Total Financial Guarantee assets

1,158.6

1,172.0

Asset Management (Kudu)

Short-term investments, at fair value

19.8

29.3

Other long-term investments

889.9

896.3

Total investments

909.7

925.6

Cash

6.5

1.4

Accrued investment income

22.1

17.6

Goodwill and other intangible assets

8.2

8.3

Other assets

6.6

6.5

Total Asset Management assets

953.1

959.4

P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)

-

Fixed maturity investments, at fair value

24.6

Short-term investments, at fair value

18.6

-

Total investments

43.2

-

Cash (restricted $58.3 and $0.0)

62.0

-

Premiums, commissions and fees receivable

43.3

-

Goodwill and other intangible assets

367.2

-

Other assets

12.4

-

Total P&C Insurance Distribution assets

528.1

-

Other Operations

Fixed maturity investments, at fair value

267.4

230.2

Common equity securities, at fair value

151.6

137.8

Investment in MediaAlpha, at fair value

465.6

254.9

Short-term investments, at fair value

126.1

425.2

Other long-term investments

617.0

661.0

Total investments

1,627.7

1,709.1

Cash

23.0

23.8

Goodwill and other intangible assets

68.7

69.8

Other assets

81.7

73.2

Total Other Operations assets

1,801.1

1,875.9

Total assets

$

9,590.3

$

8,385.9

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Millions, except share and per share amounts

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Liabilities

P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

1,744.5

$

1,605.1

Unearned insurance premiums

1,234.7

743.6

Debt

155.4

185.5

Reinsurance payable

262.5

81.1

Contingent consideration

94.0

94.0

Other liabilities

190.1

166.8

Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance liabilities

3,681.2

2,876.1

Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)

Unearned insurance premiums

328.5

325.8

Debt

147.0

146.9

Accrued incentive compensation

11.9

27.2

Other liabilities

31.9

31.8

Total Financial Guarantee liabilities

519.3

531.7

Asset Management (Kudu)

Debt

203.8

203.8

Other liabilities

61.8

71.6

Total Asset Management liabilities

265.6

275.4

P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)

-

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

12.3

Unearned insurance premiums

25.7

-

Premiums and commissions payable

61.7

-

Other liabilities

18.6

-

Total P&C Insurance Distribution liabilities

118.3

-

Other Operations

Debt

25.9

28.4

Accrued incentive compensation

47.6

87.7

Other liabilities

41.8

25.0

Total Other Operations liabilities

115.3

141.1

Total liabilities

4,699.7

3,824.3

Equity

White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

White Mountains's common shares at $1 par value per share-authorized 50,000,000

2.6

2.6

shares; issued and outstanding 2,565,733 and 2,560,452 shares

Paid-in surplus

551.9

548.7

Retained earnings

3,917.7

3,690.8

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), after-tax:

Net unrealized gains (losses) from foreign currency translation

(1.8)

(1.6)

Total White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

4,470.4

4,240.5

Noncontrolling interests

420.2

321.1

Total equity

4,890.6

4,561.6

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,590.3

$

8,385.9

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

2

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Millions

2024

2023

Revenues:

P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)

Earned insurance premiums

$

302.8

$

255.1

Net investment income

19.9

10.6

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

10.6

24.5

Other revenues

3.5

(2.7)

Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance revenues

336.8

287.5

Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)

Earned insurance premiums

7.8

7.7

Net investment income

9.7

7.2

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

(10.1)

17.0

Other revenues

.5

.8

Total Financial Guarantee revenues

7.9

32.7

Asset Management (Kudu)

Net investment income

17.2

14.2

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

(6.5)

29.6

Total Asset Management revenues

10.7

43.8

P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)

Commission and fee revenues

21.9

-

Earned insurance premiums

8.4

-

Other revenues

.8

-

Total P&C Insurance Distribution revenues

31.1

-

Other Operations

Net investment income

9.9

7.0

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

22.2

41.8

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

210.7

85.2

Commission revenues

3.6

3.3

Other revenues

14.4

30.6

Total Other Operations revenues

260.8

167.9

Total revenues

$

647.3

$

531.9

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Millions

2024

2023

Expenses:

P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$

180.0

$

147.8

Acquisition expenses

66.3

59.8

General and administrative expenses

42.2

35.2

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(2.4)

Interest expense

5.4

5.0

Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance expenses

293.9

245.4

Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM)

Acquisition expenses

2.2

2.7

General and administrative expenses

17.3

17.3

Interest expense

3.5

4.5

Total Financial Guarantee expenses

23.0

24.5

Asset Management (Kudu)

General and administrative expenses

3.4

3.8

Interest expense

5.6

4.7

Total Asset Management expenses

9.0

8.5

P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)

Broker commission expenses

9.3

-

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

5.8

-

Acquisition expenses

3.1

-

General and administrative expenses

12.0

-

Total P&C Insurance Distribution expenses

30.2

-

Other Operations

Cost of sales

7.6

13.9

General and administrative expenses

50.3

39.7

Interest expense

.7

.8

Total Other Operations expenses

58.6

54.4

Total expenses

414.7

332.8

Pre-tax income (loss)

232.6

199.1

Income tax (expense) benefit

(10.8)

(11.9)

Net income (loss)

221.8

187.2

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

14.6

(7.7)

Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$

236.4

$

179.5

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

4

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Millions

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$

236.4

$

179.5

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(.3)

1.2

Comprehensive income (loss)

236.1

180.7

Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

.1

(.4)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$

236.2

$

180.3

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders:

Basic earnings (loss) per share

Continuing operations

$

92.33

$

69.83

Discontinued operations

-

-

Total consolidated operations

$

92.33

$

69.83

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

92.33

Continuing operations

$

69.83

Discontinued operations

-

-

Total consolidated operations

$

92.33

$

69.83

Dividends declared and paid per White Mountains's common share

$

1.00

$

1.00

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited)

White Mountains's Common Shareholders' Equity

Common

Non-

shares and

Retained

AOCI, after

Millions

paid-in

Total

controlling

Total Equity

surplus

earnings

tax

interest

Balance as of January 1, 2024

$

551.3

$

3,690.8

$

(1.6)

$

4,240.5

$

321.1

$

4,561.6

Net income (loss)

-

236.4

-

236.4

(14.6)

221.8

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

(.2)

(.2)

(.1)

(.3)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

236.4

(.2)

236.2

(14.7)

221.5

Dividends declared on common shares

-

(2.5)

-

(2.5)

-

(2.5)

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

(9.8)

(9.8)

Issuances of common shares

.3

-

-

.3

-

.3

Repurchases and retirements of common shares

(1.1)

(7.0)

-

(8.1)

-

(8.1)

BAM member surplus contributions, net of tax

-

-

-

-

11.4

11.4

Amortization of restricted share awards

3.2

-

-

3.2

-

3.2

Recognition of equity-based compensation expense

.6

-

-

.6

.2

.8

of subsidiaries

Net contributions (distributions) and dilution from

.2

-

-

.2

.9

1.1

other noncontrolling interests

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests - Bamboo

-

-

-

-

111.1

111.1

Balance as of March 31, 2024

$

554.5

$

3,917.7

$

(1.8)

$

4,470.4

$

420.2

$

4,890.6

White Mountains's Common Shareholders' Equity

Common

Non-

shares and

Retained

AOCI, after

Millions

paid-in

Total

controlling

Total Equity

surplus

earnings

tax

interest

Balance as of January 1, 2023

$

538.6

$

3,211.8

$

(3.5)

$

3,746.9

$

188.1

$

3,935.0

Net income (loss)

-

179.5

-

179.5

7.7

187.2

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

.8

.8

.4

1.2

Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

179.5

.8

180.3

8.1

188.4

Dividends declared on common shares

-

(2.6)

-

(2.6)

-

(2.6)

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

(7.2)

(7.2)

Issuances of common shares

.1

-

-

.1

-

.1

Repurchases and retirements of common shares

(3.9)

(21.4)

-

(25.3)

-

(25.3)

BAM member surplus contributions, net of tax

-

-

-

-

11.8

11.8

Amortization of restricted share awards

3.1

-

-

3.1

-

3.1

Recognition of equity-based compensation expense

.4

-

-

.4

.2

.6

of subsidiaries

Net contributions and dilution from other

(.5)

-

-

(.5)

(1.2)

(1.7)

noncontrolling interests

Disposition of noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

-

(9.4)

(9.4)

Balance as of March 31, 2023

$

537.8

$

3,367.3

$

(2.7)

$

3,902.4

$

190.4

$

4,092.8

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

6

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Millions

2024

2023

Cash flows from operations:

Net income (loss)

$

221.8

$

187.2

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from (used for) operations:

Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses

(16.2)

(112.9)

Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses from investment in MediaAlpha

(210.7)

(85.2)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(9.8)

(3.6)

Amortization of restricted share awards

3.2

3.1

Amortization (accretion) and depreciation

(2.1)

(2.4)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration - Ark

-

(2.4)

Other operating items:

Net change in reinsurance recoverables

(253.0)

24.7

Net change in insurance premiums, commissions and fees receivable

(394.9)

(365.3)

Net change in deferred acquisition costs

(68.8)

(82.2)

Net change in loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

142.4

49.1

Net change in unearned insurance premiums

499.4

501.8

Net change in reinsurance payable

181.4

(58.1)

Net change in premiums and commissions payable

12.5

-

Contributions to Kudu's Participation Contracts

-

(30.9)

Proceeds from Kudu's Participation Contracts sold

-

62.9

Net other operating activities

(68.7)

(.2)

Net cash provided from (used for) operations

36.5

85.6

Cash flows from investing activities:

Net change in short-term investments

441.3

47.6

Sales of fixed maturity investments

185.8

54.6

Maturities, calls and paydowns of fixed maturity investments

81.8

66.8

Distributions and redemptions of other long-term investments

91.5

2.0

Proceeds from the sale of Other Operating Businesses, net of cash sold of $0.0 and $0.8

-

17.3

Purchases of consolidated subsidiaries, net of cash acquired of $44.9 and $0.0

(231.8)

-

Purchases of fixed maturity investments

(417.3)

(127.6)

Purchases of other long-term investments

(79.9)

(146.1)

Net other investing activities

29.2

(11.2)

Net cash provided from (used for) investing activities

100.6

(96.6)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of debt and revolving lines of credit

(32.6)

(20.0)

Cash dividends paid to common shareholders

(2.5)

(2.6)

Repurchases and retirements of common shares

(8.1)

(25.3)

BAM member surplus contributions

11.4

11.8

Net contributions from (distributions to) other noncontrolling interests

1.1

(1.7)

Fidus Re premium payments

(3.5)

(3.5)

Net cash provided from (used for) financing activities

(34.2)

(41.3)

Net change in cash during the period

102.9

(52.3)

Cash balances at beginning of period (includes restricted cash balances of $0.7 and $12.2)

122.4

255.0

Cash balances at end of period (includes restricted cash balances of $83.0 and $13.0)

$

225.3

$

202.7

Supplemental cash flows information:

Interest paid

$

(16.7)

$

(5.8)

Net income tax payments

(5.3)

(17.8)

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

Note 1. Basis of Presentation and Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of Presentation

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (the "Company" or the "Registrant") is an exempted Bermuda limited liability company whose principal businesses are conducted through its subsidiaries and other affiliates. The Company's headquarters is located at 26 Reid Street, Hamilton, Bermuda HM 11, its principal executive office is located at 23 South Main Street, Suite 3B, Hanover, New Hampshire 03755-2053 and its registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, Bermuda HM 11. The Company's website is www.whitemountains.com. The information contained on White Mountains's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this report.

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and include the accounts of the Company, its subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, "White Mountains") and other entities required to be consolidated under GAAP. Intercompany transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities as of the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

These interim financial statements include all adjustments considered necessary by management to fairly state the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of White Mountains. These interim financial statements may not be indicative of financial results for the full year and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Reportable Segments

As of March 31, 2024, White Mountains conducted its operations through four reportable segments: (1) Ark/WM Outrigger, (2) HG Global/BAM, (3) Kudu and (4) Bamboo, with our remaining operating businesses, holding companies and other assets included in Other Operations. White Mountains has made its segment determination based on consideration of the following criteria: (i) the nature of the business activities of each of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates; (ii) the manner in which the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates are organized; (iii) the existence of primary managers responsible for specific subsidiaries and affiliates; and (iv) the organization of information provided to the Company's chief operating decision makers and its Board of Directors. See

Note 14 - "Segment Information."

The Ark/WM Outrigger segment consists of Ark Insurance Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Ark") and Outrigger Re Ltd. Segregated Account 2023-1 ("WM Outrigger Re") (collectively with Ark, "Ark/WM Outrigger"). Ark is a specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company that offers a wide range of niche insurance and reinsurance products, including property, specialty, marine & energy, accident & health and casualty. Ark underwrites select coverages through Lloyd's Syndicates 4020 and 3902 (the "Syndicates") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Group Ark Insurance Limited ("GAIL"). White Mountains acquired a controlling ownership interest in Ark on January 1, 2021 (the "Ark Transaction"). As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, White Mountains owned 72.0% of Ark on a basic shares outstanding basis (61.9% after taking account of management's equity incentives). The remaining shares are owned by current and former employees of Ark. In the future, management rollover shareholders could earn additional shares in Ark if and to the extent that White Mountains achieves certain thresholds for its multiple of invested capital return. If fully earned, these additional shares would represent 12.5% of the shares outstanding at closing. The liability related to these additional shares is recorded as contingent consideration. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Ark sponsored the formation of Outrigger Re Ltd., a Bermuda company registered as a special purpose insurer and segregated accounts company, to provide reinsurance capacity to Ark. White Mountains consolidates the results of its segregated account, WM Outrigger Re, in its financial statements. See Note 2 - "Significant Transactions." As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, White Mountains owned 100.0% of WM Outrigger Re's preferred equity.

8

