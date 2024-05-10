UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the period ended March 31, 2024 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number 1-8993 WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Bermuda 94-2708455 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 23 South Main Street, Suite 3B (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) Hanover, 03755-2053 New Hampshire (Zip Code) (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (603) 640-2200 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share WTM New York Stock Exchange WTM.BH Bermuda Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ As of May 6, 2024, 2,565,733 common shares with a par value of $1.00 per share were outstanding (which includes 34,525 restricted common shares that were not vested at such date).

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. Table of Contents Page No. PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 6 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 7 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 44 Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 44 Liquidity and Capital Resources 65 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 70 Critical Accounting Estimates 71 Forward-Looking Statements 72 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 73 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 73 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION 73 Items 1 through 6. 73 SIGNATURES 74

Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION. Item 1. Financial Statements WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Millions, except share and per share amounts March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger) Fixed maturity investments, at fair value $ 946.9 $ 866.8 Common equity securities, at fair value 409.9 400.6 Short-term investments, at fair value 835.3 962.8 Other long-term investments 485.0 440.9 Total investments 2,677.1 2,671.1 Cash (restricted $24.7 and $0.7) 129.1 90.5 Reinsurance recoverables 695.0 442.0 Insurance premiums receivable 1,001.5 612.2 Deferred acquisition costs 213.3 145.3 Goodwill and other intangible assets 292.5 292.5 Other assets 140.9 125.0 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance assets 5,149.4 4,378.6 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM) Fixed maturity investments, at fair value 1,015.7 1,012.3 Short-term investments, at fair value 54.7 70.6 Total investments 1,070.4 1,082.9 Cash 4.7 6.7 Insurance premiums receivable 5.8 5.5 Deferred acquisition costs 40.9 40.1 Other assets 36.8 36.8 Total Financial Guarantee assets 1,158.6 1,172.0 Asset Management (Kudu) Short-term investments, at fair value 19.8 29.3 Other long-term investments 889.9 896.3 Total investments 909.7 925.6 Cash 6.5 1.4 Accrued investment income 22.1 17.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets 8.2 8.3 Other assets 6.6 6.5 Total Asset Management assets 953.1 959.4 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo) - Fixed maturity investments, at fair value 24.6 Short-term investments, at fair value 18.6 - Total investments 43.2 - Cash (restricted $58.3 and $0.0) 62.0 - Premiums, commissions and fees receivable 43.3 - Goodwill and other intangible assets 367.2 - Other assets 12.4 - Total P&C Insurance Distribution assets 528.1 - Other Operations Fixed maturity investments, at fair value 267.4 230.2 Common equity securities, at fair value 151.6 137.8 Investment in MediaAlpha, at fair value 465.6 254.9 Short-term investments, at fair value 126.1 425.2 Other long-term investments 617.0 661.0 Total investments 1,627.7 1,709.1 Cash 23.0 23.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets 68.7 69.8 Other assets 81.7 73.2 Total Other Operations assets 1,801.1 1,875.9 Total assets $ 9,590.3 $ 8,385.9 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Millions, except share and per share amounts March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liabilities P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger) Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 1,744.5 $ 1,605.1 Unearned insurance premiums 1,234.7 743.6 Debt 155.4 185.5 Reinsurance payable 262.5 81.1 Contingent consideration 94.0 94.0 Other liabilities 190.1 166.8 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance liabilities 3,681.2 2,876.1 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM) Unearned insurance premiums 328.5 325.8 Debt 147.0 146.9 Accrued incentive compensation 11.9 27.2 Other liabilities 31.9 31.8 Total Financial Guarantee liabilities 519.3 531.7 Asset Management (Kudu) Debt 203.8 203.8 Other liabilities 61.8 71.6 Total Asset Management liabilities 265.6 275.4 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo) - Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 12.3 Unearned insurance premiums 25.7 - Premiums and commissions payable 61.7 - Other liabilities 18.6 - Total P&C Insurance Distribution liabilities 118.3 - Other Operations Debt 25.9 28.4 Accrued incentive compensation 47.6 87.7 Other liabilities 41.8 25.0 Total Other Operations liabilities 115.3 141.1 Total liabilities 4,699.7 3,824.3 Equity White Mountains's common shareholders' equity White Mountains's common shares at $1 par value per share-authorized 50,000,000 2.6 2.6 shares; issued and outstanding 2,565,733 and 2,560,452 shares Paid-in surplus 551.9 548.7 Retained earnings 3,917.7 3,690.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), after-tax: Net unrealized gains (losses) from foreign currency translation (1.8) (1.6) Total White Mountains's common shareholders' equity 4,470.4 4,240.5 Noncontrolling interests 420.2 321.1 Total equity 4,890.6 4,561.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,590.3 $ 8,385.9 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 2

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Millions 2024 2023 Revenues: P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger) Earned insurance premiums $ 302.8 $ 255.1 Net investment income 19.9 10.6 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 10.6 24.5 Other revenues 3.5 (2.7) Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance revenues 336.8 287.5 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM) Earned insurance premiums 7.8 7.7 Net investment income 9.7 7.2 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (10.1) 17.0 Other revenues .5 .8 Total Financial Guarantee revenues 7.9 32.7 Asset Management (Kudu) Net investment income 17.2 14.2 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (6.5) 29.6 Total Asset Management revenues 10.7 43.8 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo) Commission and fee revenues 21.9 - Earned insurance premiums 8.4 - Other revenues .8 - Total P&C Insurance Distribution revenues 31.1 - Other Operations Net investment income 9.9 7.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 22.2 41.8 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha 210.7 85.2 Commission revenues 3.6 3.3 Other revenues 14.4 30.6 Total Other Operations revenues 260.8 167.9 Total revenues $ 647.3 $ 531.9 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Millions 2024 2023 Expenses: P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger) Loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 180.0 $ 147.8 Acquisition expenses 66.3 59.8 General and administrative expenses 42.2 35.2 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2.4) Interest expense 5.4 5.0 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance expenses 293.9 245.4 Financial Guarantee (HG Global/BAM) Acquisition expenses 2.2 2.7 General and administrative expenses 17.3 17.3 Interest expense 3.5 4.5 Total Financial Guarantee expenses 23.0 24.5 Asset Management (Kudu) General and administrative expenses 3.4 3.8 Interest expense 5.6 4.7 Total Asset Management expenses 9.0 8.5 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo) Broker commission expenses 9.3 - Loss and loss adjustment expenses 5.8 - Acquisition expenses 3.1 - General and administrative expenses 12.0 - Total P&C Insurance Distribution expenses 30.2 - Other Operations Cost of sales 7.6 13.9 General and administrative expenses 50.3 39.7 Interest expense .7 .8 Total Other Operations expenses 58.6 54.4 Total expenses 414.7 332.8 Pre-tax income (loss) 232.6 199.1 Income tax (expense) benefit (10.8) (11.9) Net income (loss) 221.8 187.2 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 14.6 (7.7) Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders $ 236.4 $ 179.5 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 4

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Millions 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders $ 236.4 $ 179.5 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (.3) 1.2 Comprehensive income (loss) 236.1 180.7 Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests .1 (.4) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders $ 236.2 $ 180.3 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders: Basic earnings (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 92.33 $ 69.83 Discontinued operations - - Total consolidated operations $ 92.33 $ 69.83 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 92.33 Continuing operations $ 69.83 Discontinued operations - - Total consolidated operations $ 92.33 $ 69.83 Dividends declared and paid per White Mountains's common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 5

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited) White Mountains's Common Shareholders' Equity Common Non- shares and Retained AOCI, after Millions paid-in Total controlling Total Equity surplus earnings tax interest Balance as of January 1, 2024 $ 551.3 $ 3,690.8 $ (1.6) $ 4,240.5 $ 321.1 $ 4,561.6 Net income (loss) - 236.4 - 236.4 (14.6) 221.8 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - (.2) (.2) (.1) (.3) Total comprehensive income (loss) - 236.4 (.2) 236.2 (14.7) 221.5 Dividends declared on common shares - (2.5) - (2.5) - (2.5) Dividends to noncontrolling interests - - - - (9.8) (9.8) Issuances of common shares .3 - - .3 - .3 Repurchases and retirements of common shares (1.1) (7.0) - (8.1) - (8.1) BAM member surplus contributions, net of tax - - - - 11.4 11.4 Amortization of restricted share awards 3.2 - - 3.2 - 3.2 Recognition of equity-based compensation expense .6 - - .6 .2 .8 of subsidiaries Net contributions (distributions) and dilution from .2 - - .2 .9 1.1 other noncontrolling interests Acquisition of noncontrolling interests - Bamboo - - - - 111.1 111.1 Balance as of March 31, 2024 $ 554.5 $ 3,917.7 $ (1.8) $ 4,470.4 $ 420.2 $ 4,890.6 White Mountains's Common Shareholders' Equity Common Non- shares and Retained AOCI, after Millions paid-in Total controlling Total Equity surplus earnings tax interest Balance as of January 1, 2023 $ 538.6 $ 3,211.8 $ (3.5) $ 3,746.9 $ 188.1 $ 3,935.0 Net income (loss) - 179.5 - 179.5 7.7 187.2 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - .8 .8 .4 1.2 Total comprehensive income (loss) - 179.5 .8 180.3 8.1 188.4 Dividends declared on common shares - (2.6) - (2.6) - (2.6) Dividends to noncontrolling interests - - - - (7.2) (7.2) Issuances of common shares .1 - - .1 - .1 Repurchases and retirements of common shares (3.9) (21.4) - (25.3) - (25.3) BAM member surplus contributions, net of tax - - - - 11.8 11.8 Amortization of restricted share awards 3.1 - - 3.1 - 3.1 Recognition of equity-based compensation expense .4 - - .4 .2 .6 of subsidiaries Net contributions and dilution from other (.5) - - (.5) (1.2) (1.7) noncontrolling interests Disposition of noncontrolling interests - - - - (9.4) (9.4) Balance as of March 31, 2023 $ 537.8 $ 3,367.3 $ (2.7) $ 3,902.4 $ 190.4 $ 4,092.8 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Millions 2024 2023 Cash flows from operations: Net income (loss) $ 221.8 $ 187.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from (used for) operations: Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses (16.2) (112.9) Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses from investment in MediaAlpha (210.7) (85.2) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (9.8) (3.6) Amortization of restricted share awards 3.2 3.1 Amortization (accretion) and depreciation (2.1) (2.4) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - Ark - (2.4) Other operating items: Net change in reinsurance recoverables (253.0) 24.7 Net change in insurance premiums, commissions and fees receivable (394.9) (365.3) Net change in deferred acquisition costs (68.8) (82.2) Net change in loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 142.4 49.1 Net change in unearned insurance premiums 499.4 501.8 Net change in reinsurance payable 181.4 (58.1) Net change in premiums and commissions payable 12.5 - Contributions to Kudu's Participation Contracts - (30.9) Proceeds from Kudu's Participation Contracts sold - 62.9 Net other operating activities (68.7) (.2) Net cash provided from (used for) operations 36.5 85.6 Cash flows from investing activities: Net change in short-term investments 441.3 47.6 Sales of fixed maturity investments 185.8 54.6 Maturities, calls and paydowns of fixed maturity investments 81.8 66.8 Distributions and redemptions of other long-term investments 91.5 2.0 Proceeds from the sale of Other Operating Businesses, net of cash sold of $0.0 and $0.8 - 17.3 Purchases of consolidated subsidiaries, net of cash acquired of $44.9 and $0.0 (231.8) - Purchases of fixed maturity investments (417.3) (127.6) Purchases of other long-term investments (79.9) (146.1) Net other investing activities 29.2 (11.2) Net cash provided from (used for) investing activities 100.6 (96.6) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt and revolving lines of credit (32.6) (20.0) Cash dividends paid to common shareholders (2.5) (2.6) Repurchases and retirements of common shares (8.1) (25.3) BAM member surplus contributions 11.4 11.8 Net contributions from (distributions to) other noncontrolling interests 1.1 (1.7) Fidus Re premium payments (3.5) (3.5) Net cash provided from (used for) financing activities (34.2) (41.3) Net change in cash during the period 102.9 (52.3) Cash balances at beginning of period (includes restricted cash balances of $0.7 and $12.2) 122.4 255.0 Cash balances at end of period (includes restricted cash balances of $83.0 and $13.0) $ 225.3 $ 202.7 Supplemental cash flows information: Interest paid $ (16.7) $ (5.8) Net income tax payments (5.3) (17.8) See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7