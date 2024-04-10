White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a financial service holding company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors, operating these businesses and assets through its subsidiaries and disposing of these businesses and assets. The Companyâs segments include HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger and Kudu. The Company conducts its business primarily in four areas: municipal bond insurance, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, capital solutions for asset and wealth management firms and other operations. Its municipal bond insurance business is conducted through its subsidiary HG Global Ltd. Its property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business are conducted through its subsidiary Ark Insurance Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. The Company, through its subsidiary, Kudu Investment Management, LLC, and its subsidiaries, provides capital solutions for asset and wealth management firms.