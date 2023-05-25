White Mountains Insurance : Reports – New Board of Directors Appointment

BSX News

White Mountains Insurance Group Reports - New Board of Directors Appointment

Hamilton, Bermuda: 25 May 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., (the "Company") (Tickers: NYSE: WTM; BSX: WTM.BH) advised of the appointment of Mr. Steve Yi as a new member of the Board of Director effective 25 May 2023.

