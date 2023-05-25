Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTM   BMG9618E1075

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.

(WTM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
1340.00 USD   -2.01%
05:36pWhite Mountains Insurance Group Appoints Weston Hicks as Chairman
MT
05:25pWhite Mountains Insurance : Reports – New Board of Directors Appointment
PU
04:43pWhite Mountains Insurance Group Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Mountains Insurance : Reports – New Board of Directors Appointment

05/25/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

White Mountains Insurance Group Reports - New Board of Directors Appointment

Hamilton, Bermuda: 25 May 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., (the "Company") (Tickers: NYSE: WTM; BSX: WTM.BH) advised of the appointment of Mr. Steve Yi as a new member of the Board of Director effective 25 May 2023.

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.com or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:24:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.
05:36pWhite Mountains Insurance Group Appoints Weston Hicks as Chairman
MT
05:25pWhite Mountains Insurance : Reports – New Board of Directors Appointment
PU
04:43pWhite Mountains Insurance Group Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pMorgan Davis Retires from White Mountains Board of Directors; Weston M. Hicks Elected C..
PR
05/22White Mountains to Hold 2023 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 6, 2023
PR
05/09White Mountains : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
05/09Tranche Update on White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
05/09White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/09White mountains reports first quarter results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 158 M - -
Net income 2022 793 M - -
Net Debt 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 3 454 M 3 454 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 803
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.
Duration : Period :
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Manning Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reid T. Campbell President
Liam P. Caffrey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morgan Wesley Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Plourde President-WMA
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD.-1.91%3 454
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.05%43 774
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.36%40 650
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-13.71%39 495
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.26%29 807
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.16.55%26 573
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer