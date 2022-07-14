Log in
    WRIV   US96445A1088

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES CO

(WRIV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:52 2022-07-12 pm EDT
76.20 USD   -2.31%
04:24pWHITE RIVER BANCSHARES : WRBC Consolidated Summary FS June 2022 OTC
PU
04:01pWhite River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.79 Million, or $1.79 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2022; Second Quarter Results Highlighted By Strong Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion
AQ
04/12Earnings Flash (WRIV) WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES Posts Q1 EPS $1.08
MT
White River Bancshares : WRBC Consolidated Summary FS June 2022 OTC

07/14/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,573,165

$

45,924,111

Investment securities

95,838,246

80,596,752

Loans held for sale

850,823

2,737,798

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

709,314,619

685,383,789

Premises and equipment, net

28,190,083

26,902,610

Foreclosed assets held for sale

-

711,100

Accrued interest receivable

2,277,196

2,451,610

Deferred income taxes

3,725,608

1,967,775

Other investments

3,112,208

2,826,485

Other assets

2,217,851

2,453,776

Total Assets

$

896,099,799

$

851,955,806

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Demand and non-interest-bearing

$

264,120,048

$

231,800,711

Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts

338,840,798

310,535,802

Time deposits

175,145,169

183,849,227

Total deposits

778,106,015

726,185,740

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,851,757

12,264,849

Notes payable

10,810,660

10,798,035

Accrued interest payable

131,828

175,835

Other liabilities

19,973,364

22,378,553

Total Liabilities

819,873,624

771,803,012

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

10,039

10,012

Surplus

89,091,965

88,475,289

Accumulated deficit

(6,042,971)

(7,907,902)

Treasury stock, at cost

(563,441)

(563,128)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(6,269,417)

138,523

Total stockholders' equity

76,226,175

80,152,794

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

896,099,799

$

851,955,806

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

Investment securities

Federal funds sold and other

Total interest income

Interest expense:

Deposits

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

Notes payable

Federal funds purchased and other

Total interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for loan losses

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees on deposits

Wealth management fee income

Secondary market fee income

Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets

Other non-interest income

Total non-interest income

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and benefits

Occupancy and equipment

Data processing

Marketing and business development

Professional services

Other non-interest expense

Total non-interest expense

Income before income taxes

Income tax provision

Net income

$

Earnings per share:

$

Basic

Diluted

$

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

8,539,519

$

7,686,752

$

16,322,221

$

15,545,683

443,419

335,534

825,335

701,336

121,771

10,044

147,790

15,427

9,104,709

8,032,330

17,295,346

16,262,446

642,622

897,065

1,303,588

1,899,889

58,483

101,616

125,388

205,365

167,874

167,874

335,748

335,748

-

-

-

2,109

868,979

1,166,555

1,764,724

2,443,111

8,235,730

6,865,775

15,530,622

13,819,335

-

-

-

-

8,235,730

6,865,775

15,530,622

13,819,335

123,432

126,017

253,546

252,281

632,367

561,092

1,257,293

1,067,131

397,351

666,363

799,600

1,588,220

9,520

-

(151,480)

-

414,046

280,525

758,196

461,853

1,576,716

1,633,997

2,917,155

3,369,485

4,933,794

3,831,206

9,573,242

7,863,787

815,223

583,330

1,578,092

1,227,363

517,583

344,373

1,257,596

930,772

382,409

203,134

672,102

272,942

420,007

362,274

885,154

1,299,077

357,930

356,396

669,024

700,314

7,426,946

5,680,713

14,635,210

12,294,255

2,385,500

2,819,059

3,812,567

4,894,565

600,433

742,044

952,639

1,264,725

1,785,067

$

2,077,015

$

2,859,928

$

3,629,840

1.79

$

2.14

$

2.88

$

3.75

1.79

$

2.14

$

2.88

$

3.75

Net income

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities Tax effect

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

Comprehensive (loss) income

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

1,785,067

$

2,077,015

$

2,859,928

$

3,629,840

(3,878,887)

134,098

(8,602,003)

(692,861)

989,233

(34,411)

2,194,063

177,795

(2,889,654)

99,687

(6,407,940)

(515,066)

$

(1,104,587)

$

2,176,702

$

(3,548,012)

$

3,114,774

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Accumulated

Other

Common

Accumulated

Treasury

Comprehensive

Stock

Surplus

Deficit

Stock

(Loss) Income

Total

Balance - March 31, 2021

$

9,763

$

88,082,809

$

(12,921,378)

$

(431,865)

$

485,258

$

75,224,587

Stock-based compensation

32,953

32,953

Purchase of 20 shares of

common stock

(1,500)

(1,500)

Comprehensive income

2,077,015

99,687

2,176,702

Balance - June 30, 2021

9,763

88,115,762

(10,844,363)

(433,365)

584,945

77,432,742

Balance - March 31, 2022

10,012

88,767,186

(6,833,041)

(563,441)

(3,379,763)

78,000,953

Issuance of 2,700 shares of

non-vested restricted

common stock

27

(27)

-

Stock-based compensation

324,806

324,806

Dividends

(994,997)

(994,997)

Comprehensive income

1,785,067

(2,889,654)

(1,104,587)

Balance - June 30, 2022

$

10,039

$

89,091,965

$

(6,042,971)

$

(563,441)

$

(6,269,417)

$

76,226,175

Accumulated

Other

Common

Accumulated

Treasury

Comprehensive

Stock

Surplus

Deficit

Stock

Income

Total

Balance - December 31, 2020

$

9,763

$

88,010,761

$

(14,474,203)

$

(431,865)

$

1,100,011

$

74,214,467

Stock-based compensation

105,001

105,001

Purchase of 20 shares of

common stock

(1,500)

(1,500)

Comprehensive income

3,629,840

(515,066)

3,114,774

Balance - June 30, 2021

9,763

88,115,762

(10,844,363)

(433,365)

584,945

77,432,742

Balance - December 31, 2021

10,012

88,475,289

(7,907,902)

(563,128)

138,523

80,152,794

Issuance of 2,700 shares of

non-vested restricted

common stock

27

(27)

-

Stock-based compensation

616,703

616,703

Dividends

(994,997)

(994,997)

Purchase of 4 shares of

common stock

(313)

(313)

Comprehensive income

2,859,928

(6,407,940)

(3,548,012)

Balance - June 30, 2022

$

10,039

$

89,091,965

$

(6,042,971)

$

(563,441)

$

(6,269,417)

$

76,226,175

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

2,859,928

$

3,629,840

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Amortization of debt issuance costs

12,625

12,622

Depreciation of premises and equipment

531,824

453,393

Provision for loan losses

-

-

Deferred income taxes

436,231

(167,662)

Gain on disposal of premises and equipment

(9,605)

(10,299)

Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets

151,480

-

Net amortization of investment securities

212,004

195,426

Noncash dividends received

(4,800)

(5,700)

Stock-based compensation

616,703

105,001

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Loans held for sale

1,886,975

6,116,638

Accrued interest receivable

174,414

534,216

Lease right-of-use assets

39,080

22,431

Other assets

5,000

31,820

Accrued interest payable

(44,007)

(154,786)

Other liabilities

(142,519)

463,232

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,725,333

11,226,172

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of investment securities

(29,859,199)

(27,240,266)

Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of investment securities

5,895,210

11,749,451

Purchases of other investments

(141,511)

-

Net increase in loans

(23,930,830)

(35,236,631)

Purchases of premises and equipment

(5,171,439)

(564,491)

Proceeds from sale of premises and equipment

65,000

68,104

Proceeds from sale of foreclosed assets

559,620

-

Net cash used by investing activities

(52,583,149)

(51,223,833)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Increase in deposits, net

51,920,275

58,109,602

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - repayments

(1,413,092)

(212,926)

Purchase of treasury stock

(313)

(1,500)

Net cash provided by financing activities

50,506,870

57,895,176

Net increase in cash and equivalents

4,649,054

17,897,515

Cash and equivalents - beginning of period

45,924,111

23,004,380

Cash and equivalents - end of period

-

$

50,573,165

$

40,901,895

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White River Bancshares Co. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Gary R. Head President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward P. Riendeau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg Lee Chairman
David Brantley Ward Chief Operating Officer
John Andrew Dominick Independent Director