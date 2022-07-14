White River Bancshares : WRBC Consolidated Summary FS June 2022 OTC
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,573,165
$
45,924,111
Investment securities
95,838,246
80,596,752
Loans held for sale
850,823
2,737,798
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
709,314,619
685,383,789
Premises and equipment, net
28,190,083
26,902,610
Foreclosed assets held for sale
-
711,100
Accrued interest receivable
2,277,196
2,451,610
Deferred income taxes
3,725,608
1,967,775
Other investments
3,112,208
2,826,485
Other assets
2,217,851
2,453,776
Total Assets
$
896,099,799
$
851,955,806
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
264,120,048
$
231,800,711
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
338,840,798
310,535,802
Time deposits
175,145,169
183,849,227
Total deposits
778,106,015
726,185,740
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,851,757
12,264,849
Notes payable
10,810,660
10,798,035
Accrued interest payable
131,828
175,835
Other liabilities
19,973,364
22,378,553
Total Liabilities
819,873,624
771,803,012
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
10,039
10,012
Surplus
89,091,965
88,475,289
Accumulated deficit
(6,042,971)
(7,907,902)
Treasury stock, at cost
(563,441)
(563,128)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(6,269,417)
138,523
Total stockholders' equity
76,226,175
80,152,794
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
896,099,799
$
851,955,806
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
Investment securities
Federal funds sold and other
Total interest income
Interest expense:
Deposits
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
Notes payable
Federal funds purchased and other
Total interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for loan losses
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees on deposits
Wealth management fee income
Secondary market fee income
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
Other non-interest income
Total non-interest income
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and benefits
Occupancy and equipment
Data processing
Marketing and business development
Professional services
Other non-interest expense
Total non-interest expense
Income before income taxes
Income tax provision
Net income
$
Earnings per share:
$
Basic
Diluted
$
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
8,539,519
$
7,686,752
$
16,322,221
$
15,545,683
443,419
335,534
825,335
701,336
121,771
10,044
147,790
15,427
9,104,709
8,032,330
17,295,346
16,262,446
642,622
897,065
1,303,588
1,899,889
58,483
101,616
125,388
205,365
167,874
167,874
335,748
335,748
-
-
-
2,109
868,979
1,166,555
1,764,724
2,443,111
8,235,730
6,865,775
15,530,622
13,819,335
-
-
-
-
8,235,730
6,865,775
15,530,622
13,819,335
123,432
126,017
253,546
252,281
632,367
561,092
1,257,293
1,067,131
397,351
666,363
799,600
1,588,220
9,520
-
(151,480)
-
414,046
280,525
758,196
461,853
1,576,716
1,633,997
2,917,155
3,369,485
4,933,794
3,831,206
9,573,242
7,863,787
815,223
583,330
1,578,092
1,227,363
517,583
344,373
1,257,596
930,772
382,409
203,134
672,102
272,942
420,007
362,274
885,154
1,299,077
357,930
356,396
669,024
700,314
7,426,946
5,680,713
14,635,210
12,294,255
2,385,500
2,819,059
3,812,567
4,894,565
600,433
742,044
952,639
1,264,725
1,785,067
$
2,077,015
$
2,859,928
$
3,629,840
1.79
$
2.14
$
2.88
$
3.75
1.79
$
2.14
$
2.88
$
3.75
Net income
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities Tax effect
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
Comprehensive (loss) income
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
1,785,067
$
2,077,015
$
2,859,928
$
3,629,840
(3,878,887)
134,098
(8,602,003)
(692,861)
989,233
(34,411)
2,194,063
177,795
(2,889,654)
99,687
(6,407,940)
(515,066)
$
(1,104,587)
$
2,176,702
$
(3,548,012)
$
3,114,774
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Accumulated
Other
Common
Accumulated
Treasury
Comprehensive
Stock
Surplus
Deficit
Stock
(Loss) Income
Total
Balance - March 31, 2021
$
9,763
$
88,082,809
$
(12,921,378)
$
(431,865)
$
485,258
$
75,224,587
Stock-based compensation
32,953
32,953
Purchase of 20 shares of
common stock
(1,500)
(1,500)
Comprehensive income
2,077,015
99,687
2,176,702
Balance - June 30, 2021
9,763
88,115,762
(10,844,363)
(433,365)
584,945
77,432,742
Balance - March 31, 2022
10,012
88,767,186
(6,833,041)
(563,441)
(3,379,763)
78,000,953
Issuance of 2,700 shares of
non-vested restricted
common stock
27
(27)
-
Stock-based compensation
324,806
324,806
Dividends
(994,997)
(994,997)
Comprehensive income
1,785,067
(2,889,654)
(1,104,587)
Balance - June 30, 2022
$
10,039
$
89,091,965
$
(6,042,971)
$
(563,441)
$
(6,269,417)
$
76,226,175
Accumulated
Other
Common
Accumulated
Treasury
Comprehensive
Stock
Surplus
Deficit
Stock
Income
Total
Balance - December 31, 2020
$
9,763
$
88,010,761
$
(14,474,203)
$
(431,865)
$
1,100,011
$
74,214,467
Stock-based compensation
105,001
105,001
Purchase of 20 shares of
common stock
(1,500)
(1,500)
Comprehensive income
3,629,840
(515,066)
3,114,774
Balance - June 30, 2021
9,763
88,115,762
(10,844,363)
(433,365)
584,945
77,432,742
Balance - December 31, 2021
10,012
88,475,289
(7,907,902)
(563,128)
138,523
80,152,794
Issuance of 2,700 shares of
non-vested restricted
common stock
27
(27)
-
Stock-based compensation
616,703
616,703
Dividends
(994,997)
(994,997)
Purchase of 4 shares of
common stock
(313)
(313)
Comprehensive income
2,859,928
(6,407,940)
(3,548,012)
Balance - June 30, 2022
$
10,039
$
89,091,965
$
(6,042,971)
$
(563,441)
$
(6,269,417)
$
76,226,175
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
2,859,928
$
3,629,840
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of debt issuance costs
12,625
12,622
Depreciation of premises and equipment
531,824
453,393
Provision for loan losses
-
-
Deferred income taxes
436,231
(167,662)
Gain on disposal of premises and equipment
(9,605)
(10,299)
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
151,480
-
Net amortization of investment securities
212,004
195,426
Noncash dividends received
(4,800)
(5,700)
Stock-based compensation
616,703
105,001
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Loans held for sale
1,886,975
6,116,638
Accrued interest receivable
174,414
534,216
Lease right-of-use assets
39,080
22,431
Other assets
5,000
31,820
Accrued interest payable
(44,007)
(154,786)
Other liabilities
(142,519)
463,232
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,725,333
11,226,172
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investment securities
(29,859,199)
(27,240,266)
Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of investment securities
5,895,210
11,749,451
Purchases of other investments
(141,511)
-
Net increase in loans
(23,930,830)
(35,236,631)
Purchases of premises and equipment
(5,171,439)
(564,491)
Proceeds from sale of premises and equipment
65,000
68,104
Proceeds from sale of foreclosed assets
559,620
-
Net cash used by investing activities
(52,583,149)
(51,223,833)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase in deposits, net
51,920,275
58,109,602
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - repayments
(1,413,092)
(212,926)
Purchase of treasury stock
(313)
(1,500)
Net cash provided by financing activities
50,506,870
57,895,176
Net increase in cash and equivalents
4,649,054
17,897,515
Cash and equivalents - beginning of period
45,924,111
23,004,380
Cash and equivalents - end of period
-
$
50,573,165
$
40,901,895
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
White River Bancshares Co. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:23:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES CO
04:24p WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES : WRBC Consolidated Summary FS June 2022 OTC
PU
04:01p White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.79 Million, or $1.79 Per Diluted Share, in Second Q..
AQ
04/12 Earnings Flash (WRIV) WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES Posts Q1 EPS $1.08
MT
04/12 White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.07 Million, or $1.08 Per Diluted Share, in First Qu..
AQ
01/20 White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.50 Million, or $1.50 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Q..
AQ
01/20 White River Bancshares Company Reports Net Loan Charge-Offs for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
2021 WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES CO : . Earns $1.93 Million, or $1.99 Per Diluted Share, in Third Qu..
AQ
2021 White River Bancshares Co Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021 WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES CO : . Announces Annual Cash Dividend of $0.50 Per Share
AQ
2021 White River Bancshares Co. Declares an Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on August 31, 2021
CI
Chart WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES CO
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week