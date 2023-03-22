Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  White River Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    WTRV   US34963A1016

WHITE RIVER ENERGY CORP.

(WTRV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:47:21 2023-03-21 pm EDT
0.8500 USD   +39.34%
08:33aWhite River Energy Presentation at Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
BU
03/16White River Energy Reminds Investors To Participate In Live Virtualinvestorconferences.com Webcast – Today, March 16, 2023 At 1 : 30pm ET
BU
03/09White River Energy to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 16, 2023
BU
White River Energy Presentation at Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

03/22/2023 | 08:33am EDT
White River Energy Corp (“White River”) (OTCQB: WTRV), a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres, today announced that its presentation at the March 16, 2023 Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, is now available for on-demand viewing.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAzoUNggr3A

The presentation will be available for viewing for 90 days following March 16, 2023.

About White River Energy Corp

White River is a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,92 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,56 M 8,56 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 40,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jay Puchir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Randy Scott May Executive Chairman
Alisa Horgan Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Danny Hames Director
James Cahill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE RIVER ENERGY CORP.21.42%9
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.24.50%16 161
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-13.70%8 717
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC1.27%5 359
VALARIS LIMITED-4.36%4 862
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION21.57%4 650
