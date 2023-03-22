White River Energy Presentation at Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

White River Energy Corp (“White River”) (OTCQB: WTRV), a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres, today announced that its presentation at the March 16, 2023 Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, is now available for on-demand viewing.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAzoUNggr3A

The presentation will be available for viewing for 90 days following March 16, 2023.

About White River Energy Corp

White River is a vertically integrated energy company with oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.

