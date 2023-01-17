Advanced search
    WTRV   US34963A1016

WHITE RIVER ENERGY CORP.

(WTRV)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:20:59 2023-01-12 am EST
2.500 USD   +25.00%
White River Energy : Private Placement - Form 8-K

01/17/2023 | 04:30pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 10, 2023

White River Energy Corp

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 333-192060 45-3797537

(State or other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

609 W/ Dickson St., Suite 102 G

Fayetteville, AR

72701
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(800) 203-5610
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On January 10, 2023, White River Operating LLC (the "Operator") and White River Energy Corp (the "Company") entered into three separate Participation Agreements (the "Agreements") with three investors (the "Investors"), pursuant to which, the parties agreed to the following: (i) each Investor agreed to pay the Company an initial amount of $50,000 for drilling one or more wells on the Company's mineral lease located in Rankin County, Mississippi in exchange for (A) a 1.0412490% working interest and (B) a 0.7809370% net revenue interest in such wells.

Under the Agreement, each Investor also agreed to participate in the drilling of the initial test well, and each party may also drill a substitute well if the test well is abandoned prior to reaching the agreed upon depth. Further, for any well drilled after the initial test well and substitute well referenced in the preceding sentence, the Investors agreed to the same cost sharing arrangements as provided for the initial test well.

The foregoing description of the terms of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Form of Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Incorporated by Reference Filed or
Furnished
Exhibit # Exhibit Description Form Date Number Herewith
10.1 Form of Participation Agreement* Filed
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) Filed
* Certain schedules and other attachments have been omitted. The Company undertakes to furnish the omitted schedules and attachments to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

White River Energy Corp
Date: January 17, 2023 By: /s/ Jay Puchir
Name: Jay Puchir
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

White River Energy Corp. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 21:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
