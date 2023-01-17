White River Energy : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 10, 2023

White River Energy Corp

Nevada 333-192060 45-3797537

609 W/ Dickson St., Suite 102 G Fayetteville, AR 72701 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

( 800 ) 203-5610 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On January 10, 2023, White River Operating LLC (the "Operator") and White River Energy Corp (the "Company") entered into three separate Participation Agreements (the "Agreements") with three investors (the "Investors"), pursuant to which, the parties agreed to the following: (i) each Investor agreed to pay the Company an initial amount of $50,000 for drilling one or more wells on the Company's mineral lease located in Rankin County, Mississippi in exchange for (A) a 1.0412490% working interest and (B) a 0.7809370% net revenue interest in such wells.

Under the Agreement, each Investor also agreed to participate in the drilling of the initial test well, and each party may also drill a substitute well if the test well is abandoned prior to reaching the agreed upon depth. Further, for any well drilled after the initial test well and substitute well referenced in the preceding sentence, the Investors agreed to the same cost sharing arrangements as provided for the initial test well.

The foregoing description of the terms of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Form of Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

