Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

From December 21, 2023, to December 27, 2023, White River Energy Corp (the "Company") entered into Tax Credit Purchase Agreements (each, an "Agreement") with third party purchasers pursuant to which the Company sold a total of $3,400,000 of United States federal trust fund tax credits (the "Credits") in exchange for $1,700,000, which Credits the Company had acquired through a joint venture agreement as previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2023.

The foregoing description of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Agreement, a form of which is incorporated by reference as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.