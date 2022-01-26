White Rock Minerals : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ASX and Media Release Thursday, 27th January 2022 Quarterly Activities Report - for the Quarter ended 31 December 2021 ASX Code: WRM Key Highlights OTCQX: WRMCF Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria- Morning Star Gold Mine Issued Securities High grade gold intersections from Kenny's Reef:- Shares: 151.8 million • 1.0 metre at 34.2g/t gold from 19.8 metres (21L7006), Options: 10.9 million • 1.1 metres at 21.8g/t gold from 6.9 metres (21L7007), only Cash on hand (31 Dec 2021) • 0.3 metres at 320g/t gold from 14.2 metres (21L7008), • 2.2 metres at 27.5g/t gold from 43.8 metres (21L7012), use A$5.8M • 4.1 metres at 21.2g/t gold from 52.0 metres (21L7012), and Market Cap (25 Jan 2022) ▪ Including 0.6 metres at 66.4g/t gold from 52.6 metres, and A$33.8M at $0.22 per share ▪ Including 0.7 metres at 60.6g/t gold from 55.4 metres. • 1.5 metres at 21.9g/t gold from 8.3m (21L7021), Directors & Management ▪ Including 0.4 metres at 64.6/t gold from 9.4 metres. Peter Lester Two diamond drill rigs currently drilling the Gap Zone and Dickenson South targets, with Non-Executive Chairman initial assays highly encouraging. Significant results (true width) include:- personal • 0.4 metres at 29.8g/t gold from 193.2 metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef Matthew Gill M naging Director & ▪ including 0.2 metres at 51.4g/t gold from 193.2 metres, Chief Executive Officer • 0.6 metres at 21.5g/t gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef, • 0.4 metres at 12.7g/t gold from 117.7 metres (21SDS005) in the Exhibition Reef, Paul McNally and Lead Non-Executive Director • 3.7 metres at 6.1g/t gold from 59.1 metres (21SDS006) in the Age of Progress Reef Jeremy Gray ▪ Including 1.8 metres at 10.0g/t gold from 59.5 metres Non-Executive Director Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria- Regional Ch istopher Wellesley Review of data across the Company's strategic 660km² tenement package occurred during the Quarter. The 1.5km long Wallaby-Eldorado-Shakespeare trend has been identified as a Non-Executive Director high priority exploration target for a 2022 regional exploration program. Toni Griffith Red Mountain silver-zincVMS and IRGS Project, Alaska Chief Financial Officer At the Kiwi VMS prospect, rock chip assay results from massive sulphide float returned up to Shane Turner 16% copper, 8% zinc and 316g/t silver. A fixed loop electromagnetics geophysical survey has identified a strong (conductivity thickness of 40 siemens) and discrete 400 metre long Commercial Manager & For conductor proximal to the high-grade copper rock chip float. The source of the conductivity Company Secretary response is potentially a copper-rich massive sulphide deposit that is drill-ready. R han Worland Mt Carrington gold and silver Project, NSW Exploration Manager Thomson Resources progressed the EIS and DFS under the Earn-In joint venture with the or further information, contact: Company. Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: 03 5331 4644 Corporate info@whiterockminerals.com.au Successful completion of the Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, with www.whiterockminerals.com.au 9,375,000 shares issued at an issue price of $0.24 per Share, raised $2.25 million. A 1 for 4 pro-ratanon-renounceable Entitlement Offer of fully paid ordinary shares is currently open to existing eligible shareholders, seeking to raise up to $9.1 million, closing on Friday 28 January 2022 at 5pm.

Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria - Morning Star Gold Mine White Rock's vision is to ramp-up exploration drilling throughout the Morning Star Gold Mine in order to define sufficient mineral inventory in multiple reef positions, prior to considering recommencement of production in 2022. Considerable progress was achieved to this end during the second half of calendar 2021. This included the drilling onlyprogram at the Kenny's target area (Figure 1) that had commenced in June and continued into the December quarter. Additional target areas, such as the Gap Zone and Dickenson South (Figure 2), were identified following a review of data. Two diamond drill rigs were added to the fleet during the December quarter to accelerate the exploration plan. The Kenny's target area is the northern extension of the historically mined Whitelaw, Campbell and Burns Reef systems. This area offers the potential for multiple high-grade quartz veins to be defined by drilling over an area of 150 metres strike length within the host dyke that extends over 75 metres in width. usepersonalFigure 1: Long section view looking towards the west showing the Morning Star host dyke, historic stoping and mine development and all historic & current drill hole traces. Abundant visible gold in the drill core from the Kenny's target area gave considerable encouragement that these reef extensions are capable of carrying high-grade gold "pay runs" that will provide a future focus for mine planning. Significant assay results1 announced during the quarter are provided in Table 1 below. For Table 1: Significant intersections for underground drilling at the Kenny's target area completed in 2021. 1 Refer WRM ASX Announcement of 12 October 2021 "High-grade gold intersections from underground exploration drilling at the Woods Point Gold Project, Victoria."

Analysis of historic mining and exploration data carried out during the quarter identified the Gap Zone as one of the Company's highest priority high-grade gold targets for drill testing at the Morning Star gold mine. It represents an area with 200 metres of vertical extent between areas of historic mining that occurred above 10-level (>500,000 ounces past production) and below 14-level (>300,000 ounces of past production). There has been little drilling in this Zone and so offers significant potential to identify new high-grade quartz reef onlystructures along the 600-metre strike length of the host dyke, extending across its full 60-80 metre width. Diamond drill contractor Deepcore Australia Pty Ltd commenced work with an underground electric hydraulic drill rig in October with plans to conduct an 11,500 metre diamond drill program for approximately 50 holes to test the full extent of the Gap Zone2 (Figure 2). Deepcore also mobilised a track mounted surface drill rig during the quarter to drill the Dickenson South gold target (Figure 2). A first pass drill program totalling 3,000 metres in 16 drill holes has been planned to provide systematic coverage across the Dickenson South gold target, with 3 drill hole rings on sections spaced 20 to 40 metres apart. The Dickenson South target is only sparsely drill tested with significant historic drill hole intersections at the southern nd of the host dyke including3: 2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364), and

gold including 0.3 metres at (MS364), and 0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01) useQuartz reef face sampling along the 4-level drive in the vicinity of historic stoping of the Dickenson Reef, close to the main shaft, previously returned assay results including:- 0.6 metres at 3,140g/t gold ,

, 0.5 metres at 127g/t gold ,

, 0.5 metres at 3.8g/t gold, and

0.6 metres at 2.3g/t gold. personalWhite Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star Gold Mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs. Utilising existing development infrastructure will support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations. The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target in the mine due to its size, multiple high-grade gold bearing reef potential and proximity to surface and existing infrastructure. Post quarter, White Rock announced encouraging results from Dickenson South. These included visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes at the Age of Progress Reef (21SDS003, 005 & 006) and Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005). Significant results (true width) include4: 0.4 metres at 29.8g/t gold from 193.2 metres including 0.2 metres at 51.4g/t from 193.2 metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef,

gold from 193.2 metres including 0.2 metres at from 193.2 metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef, 0.6 metres at 21.5g/t gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef,

gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef, 0.4 metres at 12.7g/t gold from 117.7 metres (21SDS005) in the Exhibition Reef, and

3.7 metres at 6.1g/t gold from 59.1 metres including 1.8 metres @ 10.0g/t gold from 59.5 metres (21SDS006) in the Age of Progress Reef. ForPreliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs exist with the potential for economic mineralisation extending across the Dickenson South target area. Refer WRM ASX Announcement of 12 October 2021 "Drilling Starts in the High-Grade Gold Gap Zone Target at the Morning Star Gold Mine." Refer WRM ASX Announcement of 26 October 2021 "Second Drill Rig Starts at the Morning Star Gold Mine, Testing High Grade Gold Quartz

Reefs at the Dickenson South Target." Refer WRM ASX Announcement of 18 January 2022 "Multiple visible gold intercepts at Dickenson South Target, Morning Star Gold Mine."

For personal use only Figure 2: Cross-section of the Morning Star gold mine showing west and east-dipping mineralised faults that transect a diorite dyke, highlighting the Gap Zone and the Dickenson South target.