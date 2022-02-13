White Rock Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity White Rock Minerals Ltd

ABN 64 142 809 970

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter Lester Date of last notice 07/04/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest PNS (Holdings) Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 02/02/2022 No. of securities held prior to change (updated for Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: consolidation) 151,560 Listed Options: 11,319 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 37,890 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $0.24 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share per Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated Entitlement Offer valuation