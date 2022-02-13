White Rock Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity White Rock Minerals Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Lester
Date of last notice
07/04/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
PNS (Holdings) Pty Ltd
Date of change
02/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change (updated for
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
151,560
Listed Options:
11,319
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
37,890
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$0.24 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share per
No. of securities held after change
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
189,450
Listed Options:
11,319
Nature of change
Acquired pursuant to Entitlement Offer.
Name of entity White Rock Minerals Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Matthew Gill
Date of last notice
30/08/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
M & C Gill Super Fund
Date of change
02/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change (updated for
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
228,700
Listed Options:
18,367
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Listed Options
Number acquired
57,176 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
8,490 Listed Options expired
Value/Consideration
57,176 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
No. of securities held after change
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
285,876
only
Listed Options:
9,877
Nature of change
Acquired pursuant to Entitlement Offer.
Direct or direct interest
Direct
Nature of direct interest
Matthew Gill
Date of change
02/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change (updated for
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
Nil
personal
Unlisted Options:
15,000
Unlisted Performance Rights:
250,000
Class
N/A
Number acquired
NIL
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
NIL
No. of securities held after change
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:
Unlisted Options:
15,000
Unlisted Performance Rights:
250,000
