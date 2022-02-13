Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. White Rock Minerals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRM   AU000000WRM6

WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD

(WRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Rock Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

02/13/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity White Rock Minerals Ltd

ABN

64 142 809 970

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Lester

Date of last notice

07/04/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

PNS (Holdings) Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

02/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change (updated for

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

consolidation)

151,560

Listed Options:

11,319

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

37,890

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$0.24 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share per

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Entitlement Offer

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

189,450

Listed Options:

11,319

Nature of change

Acquired pursuant to Entitlement Offer.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity White Rock Minerals Ltd

ABN

64 142 809 970

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matthew Gill

Date of last notice

30/08/2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

M & C Gill Super Fund

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

02/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change (updated for

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

consolidation)

228,700

Listed Options:

18,367

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Listed Options

Number acquired

57,176 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

8,490 Listed Options expired

Value/Consideration

57,176 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

acquired at $0.24 per Entitlement Offer.

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

285,876

only

Listed Options:

9,877

Nature of change

Acquired pursuant to Entitlement Offer.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

use

Direct or direct interest

Direct

Nature of direct interest

Matthew Gill

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

02/02/2022

No. of securities held prior to change (updated for

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

consolidation)

Nil

personal

Unlisted Options:

15,000

Unlisted Performance Rights:

250,000

Class

N/A

Number acquired

NIL

Number disposed

NIL

For

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Nil

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares:

Unlisted Options:

15,000

Unlisted Performance Rights:

250,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Rock Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
05:12pWHITE ROCK MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/01WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - WRM
PU
02/01WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Results of Entitlement Offer
AQ
01/26WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/26WHITE ROCK MINERALS : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
01/18White Rock Minerals Finds Visible Gold at Dickenson South Target
MT
01/17WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine
PU
01/17White Rock Minerals Ltd. Provides an Update on Surface Drilling and Initial Assay Resul..
CI
01/17WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold ..
AQ
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WRM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -9,70 M -6,96 M -6,96 M
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 570x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Rock Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Average target price 0,64 $
Spread / Average Target 347%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Damian Gill Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Toni L. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy R. Gray Non-Executive Director
Paul M. McNally Lead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD-16.67%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.73%177 433
RIO TINTO PLC17.05%129 765
GLENCORE PLC11.41%74 366
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.68%59 085
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.44%38 668