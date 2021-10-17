Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. White Rock Minerals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRM   AU000000WRM6

WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD

(WRM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Rock Minerals Ltd Podcast of Investor Presentation by MD & CEO

10/17/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Podcast of Investor Presentation by MD & CEO

Ballarat, Australia (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that a podcast of the Company's new Investor Presentation given by MD & CEO, Matt Gill at the NWR Virtual Resources Series on 12 October 2021 is now available.

The podcast can be viewed on the Company's website at:
https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentations



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.



Source:
White Rock Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
05:42pWhite Rock Minerals Ltd Podcast of Investor Presentation by MD & CEO
AW
10/12WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Strikes High-Grade Gold at Woods Point Project
MT
10/11WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) High-grade Gold Intersections at Woods Point Gold Proj..
AQ
10/11White Rock Minerals Ltd Announces Drill Assay Results from Woods Point Gold Project in ..
CI
10/07WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) to Present at NWR Virtual Resources Series
AQ
10/05WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Appoints CFO
MT
10/05White Rock Minerals Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
10/01White Rock Minerals Ltd Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/30WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/30White Rock Minerals Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -9,70 M -7,20 M -7,20 M
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,6 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 570x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Rock Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Damian Gill Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Toni L. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy R. Gray Non-Executive Director
Paul McNally Lead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD-46.22%34
BHP GROUP-8.41%142 916
RIO TINTO PLC-7.90%113 888
GLENCORE PLC67.62%70 763
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.11%49 163
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.45%35 695