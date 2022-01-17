Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. White Rock Minerals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRM   AU000000WRM6

WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD

(WRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Rock Minerals : Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine

01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Multiple visible gold intercepts at Dickenson
South Target, Morning Star Gold Mine.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 January 2022

onlyKey Highlights

  • Visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes (21SDS003, 005 & 006) at the Age of Progress Reef at the Dickenson South target, Morning Star underground Gold Mine.
  • Visible gold also intersected in drill holes intersecting the Dickenson Reef (21SDS007) and the Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005), also in the Dickenson South target area.
  • Significant results (true width) include:

use

o 0.4 metres at 29.8g/t gold from 193.2 metres including 0.2 metres at 51.4g/t from 193.2

metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef,

  • o 0.6 metres at 21.5g/t gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef, o 0.4 metres at 12.7g/t gold from 117.7 metres (21SDS005) in the Exhibition Reef.

    o 3.7 metres @ 6.1g/t gold from 59.1 metres including 1.8 metres @ 10.0g/t gold from 59.5 metres (21SDS006) in the Age of Progress Reef.

  • Preliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.

personalWhite Rock Minerals Limited (ASX: WRM; OTCQX:WRMCF), ('White Rock' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on surface drilling and initial assay results for the Dickenson South target

area at the Morning Star underground Gold Mine.

White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star Gold Mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs that are proximal to existing underground development infrastructure to support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations.

The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target with multiple high-grade gold bearing reefs and Forproximity to surface and existing underground infrastructure (Figure 1).

Surface diamond drilling of the Dickenson South target commenced in late 20211. To date, seven diamond drill holes have been completed for 1,466 metres, testing mineralised reefs including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson, and Whitelaw reefs, between surface and Level 6 at the Morning Star Gold Mine.

Six drill holes (21SDS001-006) have been completed on the first section (Ring 1; Figure 2) with visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes (21SDS003, 005 & 006) testing the Age of Progress Reef, and, also in the Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005).

1 Refer White Rock Minerals ASX Announcement 26th October 2021 "Second Drill Rig Starts at the Morning Star Gold Mine, Testing High Grade Gold Quartz Reefs at the Dickenson South Target".

ASX: WRM OTCQX: WRMCF

www.whiterockminerals.com.au

info@whiterockminerals.com.au

| Page 1 of

10

onlyuseFigure 1: Long section view looking west highlighting the Dickenson South target area, the lack of previous drilling in this area and the planned drilling of 3 drill hole rings (purple) to define the potential for high grade gold within the quartz reefs. The long section view shows the host dyke, historic stoping and mine development and all historic & current drill hole traces.

personalFor

Figure 2: Cross section 12,850mN looking north showing the completed drill holes for Ring 1 at the Dickenson South Target area, significant assay results, location of visible gold intersections and the previous interpretation for the mineralised quartz reef structures including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson, and Whitelaw Reefs.

ASX: WRM • OTCQX: WRMCF • info@whiterockminerals.com.au • www.whiterockminerals.com.au | Page 2 of 10

Complete assay results have been received for five surface diamond drill holes (21SDS001 to 21SDS005), with assay results also received for the top section of drill hole 21SDS006 through the Age of Progress and Stacpoole Reefs. A further 55 samples from the lower half of 21SDS006 are awaiting assay results. Significant drill intersections from the current drill program are summarised in Table 1 below. All drill assays >1g/t gold are provided in Table 3.

Table 1: Significant intersections for surface drilling at Dickenson South target area, drill holes 21SDS001 to 21SDS006. Samples

with asterisks (*) have visible gold. Assay results for 21SDS007 with visible gold are awaited.

only

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Width (m)

Au g/t)

Reef

21SDS001

52.10

52.30

0.20

0.20

8.32

Age of Progress

21SDS001

193.20

193.78

0.58

0.41

29.79

Whitelaw

use

Including

193.20

193.53

0.33

0.23

51.40

21SDS003

53.25

53.48

0.23

0.20

10.90

Age of Progress

21SDS003*

54.79

55.02

0.23

0.20

2.52

Age of Progress

21SDS003

153.45

154.1

0.65

0.61

21.47

Dickenson

personal

21SDS005*

56.41

56.95

0.54

0.50

3.67

Age of Progress

21SDS005

117.70

118.20

0.50

0.43

12.67

Exhibition

21SDS005*

170.10

170.34

0.24

0.18

9.78

Whitelaw

21SDS006*

59.10

62.90

3.80

3.74

6.11

Age of Progress

Including

59.52

61.40

1.88

1.80

9.95

Assays Pending

21SDS007*

216.50

216.70

0.20

0.20

Dickenson

The surface diamond drill rig has now moved along strike to the south to continue testing the Dickenson South target with the first drill hole in Ring 2 (21SDS007) also intersecting visible gold in the Dickenson Reef. Figure 3 highlights the distribution of visible gold within one of the quartz veins contained within a 7.8m zone of strong alteration hosting numerous massive / vuggy quartz veins with laminated contacts and arsenopyrite, pyrite and rare boulangerite mineralisation.

ForAssay results are awaited.

ASX: WRM • OTCQX: WRMCF • info@whiterockminerals.com.au • www.whiterockminerals.com.au | Page 3 of 10

onlyuseFigure 3: Visible gold (within red circles) in the Dickenson Reef from drill hole 21SDS007 (216.50 to 216.70 metres downhole). Drilling data continues to support the potential for a 150m southern extension of mineralised reefs in the Dickenson South target area between the previously mined high grade reefs systems, close to existing

nderground development and infrastructure, all the way through to significant historic drill hole intersections2 at the southern end of the host dyke (Error! Reference source not found.) including:

  1. 2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)
  1. 0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)

personalPreliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with

greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.

At least two new reef structures have been identified with a complex array of structures linking the Dickenson, Shamrock, Exhibition and Whitelaw Reefs suggesting the potential for numerous favourable structural positions not defined by historical work. Interpretations are ongoing with quartz reef geometry an important aspect of determining reef positions with the greatest potential for significant economic mineralisation to develop, given the nuggety nature of gold mineralisation.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the board.

ForCompetent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Rohan Worland who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a consultant to White Rock Minerals Ltd. Mr Worland has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Worland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

2 Refer AuStar ASX Announcement 23rd November 2020 "Morning Star Mine: Production and Geology Update".

ASX: WRM • OTCQX: WRMCF • info@whiterockminerals.com.au • www.whiterockminerals.com.au | Page 4 of 10

No New Information or Data

This announcement contains references to exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates, all of which have been cross-referenced to previous market announcements by the Company. The Company

only

confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included

in the relevant market announcements and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material

assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement

continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Contacts

use

For more information, please contact:

Mr Matthew Gill

Mr Alex Cowie

Managing Director & CEO

Media & Investor Relations

info@whiterockminerals.com.au

alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au

About White Rock Minerals

White Rock Minerals is an ASX listed explorer and near-stage gold producer with three key assets:

personalFor

Woods Point - New asset: Victorian gold project. Bringing new strategy and capital to a large-

670mkm2 exploration land package and high-grade mine (past production >800,000oz @ 26g/t).

Red Mountain / Last Chance - Key Asset: Globally significant zinc-silver VMS polymetallic and

IRGS gold project. Alaska - Tier 1 jurisdiction.

Mt Carrington - Near-term Production Asset: JORC resources for gold and silver, on ML with a

PFS and existing infrastructure, with the EIS and DFS being advanced by JV partner.

ASX: WRM • OTCQX: WRMCF • info@whiterockminerals.com.au • www.whiterockminerals.com.au | Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Rock Minerals Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
05:55pWHITE ROCK MINERALS : Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine
PU
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - WRM
PU
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - WRM
PU
2021White Rock Minerals Ltd announced that it has received AUD 2.25 million in funding
CI
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD (ASX : WRM) Completion of Placement
AQ
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - WRM
PU
2021White Rock Minerals Ltd announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.25 million in fundin..
CI
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - WRM
PU
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
2021WHITE ROCK MINERALS : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -9,70 M -6,99 M -6,99 M
Net cash 2021 16,0 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 570x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Rock Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 0,64 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Damian Gill Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Toni L. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
Peter Robert Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy R. Gray Non-Executive Director
Paul McNally Lead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD-2.08%26
BHP GROUP12.48%168 152
RIO TINTO PLC10.22%121 600
GLENCORE PLC7.56%72 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%55 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.26%35 697