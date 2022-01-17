White Rock Minerals : Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine

onlyuseFigure 3: Visible gold (within red circles) in the Dickenson Reef from drill hole 21SDS007 (216.50 to 216.70 metres downhole). Drilling data continues to support the potential for a 150m southern extension of mineralised reefs in the Dickenson South target area between the previously mined high grade reefs systems, close to existing

nderground development and infrastructure, all the way through to significant historic drill hole intersections2 at the southern end of the host dyke (Error! Reference source not found.) including:

2.6 metres at 16.9g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)

0.8 metres at 13.2g/t gold including 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)

personalPreliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with

greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.

At least two new reef structures have been identified with a complex array of structures linking the Dickenson, Shamrock, Exhibition and Whitelaw Reefs suggesting the potential for numerous favourable structural positions not defined by historical work. Interpretations are ongoing with quartz reef geometry an important aspect of determining reef positions with the greatest potential for significant economic mineralisation to develop, given the nuggety nature of gold mineralisation.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the board.

ForCompetent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Rohan Worland who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a consultant to White Rock Minerals Ltd. Mr Worland has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Worland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

2 Refer AuStar ASX Announcement 23rd November 2020 "Morning Star Mine: Production and Geology Update".