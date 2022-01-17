White Rock Minerals : Multiple Visible Gold Intersects at Morning Star Gold Mine
01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Multiple visible gold intercepts at Dickenson
South Target, Morning Star Gold Mine.
18 January 2022
Visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes (21SDS003, 005 & 006) at the Age of Progress Reef at the Dickenson South target, Morning Star underground Gold Mine.
Visible gold also intersected in drill holes intersecting the Dickenson Reef (21SDS007) and the Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005), also in the Dickenson South target area.
Significant results (true width) include:
o 0.4 metres at 29.8g/t gold from 193.2 metres including 0.2 metres at 51.4g/t from 193.2
metres (21SDS001) in the Whitelaw Reef,
o 0.6 metres at 21.5g/t gold from 54.8 metres (21SDS003) in the Whitelaw Reef, o 0.4 metres at 12.7g/t gold from 117.7 metres (21SDS005) in the Exhibition Reef.
o3.7 metres @ 6.1g/t gold from 59.1 metres including 1.8 metres @ 10.0g/t gold from 59.5 metres (21SDS006) in the Age of Progress Reef.
Preliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.
personalWhite Rock Minerals Limited (ASX: WRM; OTCQX:WRMCF), ('White Rock' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on surface drilling and initial assay results for the Dickenson South target
area at the Morning Star underground Gold Mine.
White Rock's primary objective at the Morning Star Gold Mine is to identify and drill areas of the dyke that have the potential to host multiple high-grade gold quartz reefs that are proximal to existing underground development infrastructure to support a low capital restart of production from multiple reef locations.
The Dickenson South target area is one such primary target with multiple high-grade gold bearing reefs and Forproximity to surface and existing underground infrastructure (Figure 1).
Surface diamond drilling of the Dickenson South target commenced in late 20211. To date, seven diamond drill holes have been completed for 1,466 metres, testing mineralised reefs including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson, and Whitelaw reefs, between surface and Level 6 at the Morning Star Gold Mine.
Six drill holes (21SDS001-006) have been completed on the first section (Ring 1; Figure 2) with visible gold intersected in multiple adjacent drill holes (21SDS003, 005 & 006) testing the Age of Progress Reef, and, also in the Whitelaw Reef (21SDS005).
1 Refer White Rock Minerals ASX Announcement 26th October 2021 "Second Drill Rig Starts at the Morning Star Gold Mine, Testing High Grade Gold Quartz Reefs at the Dickenson South Target".
onlyuseFigure 1: Long section view looking west highlighting the Dickenson South target area, the lack of previous drilling in this area and the planned drilling of 3 drill hole rings (purple) to define the potential for high grade gold within the quartz reefs. The long section view shows the host dyke, historic stoping and mine development and all historic & current drill hole traces.
Figure 2: Cross section 12,850mN looking north showing the completed drill holes for Ring 1 at the Dickenson South Target area, significant assay results, location of visible gold intersections and the previous interpretation for the mineralised quartz reef structures including the Age of Progress, Stacpoole, Exhibition, Shamrock, Dickenson, and Whitelaw Reefs.
Complete assay results have been received for five surface diamond drill holes (21SDS001 to 21SDS005), with assay results also received for the top section of drill hole 21SDS006 through the Age of Progress and Stacpoole Reefs. A further 55 samples from the lower half of 21SDS006 are awaiting assay results. Significant drill intersections from the current drill program are summarised in Table 1 below. All drill assays >1g/t gold are provided in Table 3.
Table 1: Significant intersections for surface drilling at Dickenson South target area, drill holes 21SDS001 to 21SDS006. Samples
with asterisks (*) have visible gold. Assay results for 21SDS007 with visible gold are awaited.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Width (m)
Au g/t)
Reef
21SDS001
52.10
52.30
0.20
0.20
8.32
Age of Progress
21SDS001
193.20
193.78
0.58
0.41
29.79
Whitelaw
Including
193.20
193.53
0.33
0.23
51.40
21SDS003
53.25
53.48
0.23
0.20
10.90
Age of Progress
21SDS003*
54.79
55.02
0.23
0.20
2.52
Age of Progress
21SDS003
153.45
154.1
0.65
0.61
21.47
Dickenson
21SDS005*
56.41
56.95
0.54
0.50
3.67
Age of Progress
21SDS005
117.70
118.20
0.50
0.43
12.67
Exhibition
21SDS005*
170.10
170.34
0.24
0.18
9.78
Whitelaw
21SDS006*
59.10
62.90
3.80
3.74
6.11
Age of Progress
Including
59.52
61.40
1.88
1.80
9.95
Assays Pending
21SDS007*
216.50
216.70
0.20
0.20
Dickenson
The surface diamond drill rig has now moved along strike to the south to continue testing the Dickenson South target with the first drill hole in Ring 2 (21SDS007) also intersecting visible gold in the Dickenson Reef. Figure 3 highlights the distribution of visible gold within one of the quartz veins contained within a 7.8m zone of strong alteration hosting numerous massive / vuggy quartz veins with laminated contacts and arsenopyrite, pyrite and rare boulangerite mineralisation.
onlyuseFigure 3: Visible gold (within red circles) in the Dickenson Reef from drill hole 21SDS007 (216.50 to 216.70 metres downhole). Drilling data continues to support the potential for a 150m southern extension of mineralised reefs in the Dickenson South target area between the previously mined high grade reefs systems, close to existing
nderground development and infrastructure, all the way through to significant historic drill hole intersections2 at the southern end of the host dyke (Error! Reference source not found.) including:
2.6 metres at 16.9g/t goldincluding 0.3 metres at 132.7g/t (MS364)
0.8 metres at 13.2g/t goldincluding 0.3 metres at 33.4g/t (20MS01)
personalPreliminary interpretations suggest over eight reefs with the potential for economic mineralisation extend across the Dickenson South target area, with the first ring of 6 drill holes intersecting 26 reef positions with
greater than 1g/t gold, used as an indicator for a reef position of interest.
At least two new reef structures have been identified with a complex array of structures linking the Dickenson, Shamrock, Exhibition and Whitelaw Reefs suggesting the potential for numerous favourable structural positions not defined by historical work. Interpretations are ongoing with quartz reef geometry an important aspect of determining reef positions with the greatest potential for significant economic mineralisation to develop, given the nuggety nature of gold mineralisation.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the board.
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Rohan Worland who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a consultant to White Rock Minerals Ltd. Mr Worland has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Worland consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
2 Refer AuStar ASX Announcement 23rd November 2020 "Morning Star Mine: Production and Geology Update".
