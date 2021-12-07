Whitebark Energy : 2021 Reserves and Contingent Resources Report Addendum

All three wells are currently on production and all product is sold directly to purchasers from the Battery. Produced water is trucked to the saltwater disposal well; crude is trucked off lease to the purchaser, with monthly nominations made to a preferred buyer. Gas is fed directly into the Petrus pipeline system; Petrus process the liquids out of the gas and supply the gas purchaser (BP). All relevant Environmental, Health and Safety regulation is observed and policy and procedure documentation maintained.

Through future investment, exploitation of PUD reserves (Rex-4 through Rex-8) is possible from the existing well pad. Economic analysis includes Capex for the drilling and completion of the wells and eventual abandonment. Development drilling commencing with Rex-4 is anticipated to commence in 2022. 1P PDP plus PUD reserves at June 30 2021 are 2390 Mboe comprising 981 Mbbls oil, 7550 MMcf gas plus 151 Mbbls NLGs. NPV10 is CAD 24,236 million (AUD 26.06 million).

2P reserves, including PDP, PUD and Probable reserves (Rex-9 through Rex-15) will require installation of a new well pad. Economic assessment includes Capex to provide for this along with drilling, completion and abandonment of the wells. 2P reserves are 4998 Mboe (Table 1) comprising 2,063.4 Mbbls oil, 15,727 MMcf gas and 313 Mbbls NGLs. NPV10 is CAD 47.1 million (AUD 50.6 million)

Qualified Petroleum Reserves and Resources Evaluator Statement:

The information contained in this report regarding the Whitebark Energy Ltd reserves and contingent resources is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Dr. Simon Brealey who is an employee of Whitebark Energy Ltd and holds a PhD. in oilfield geology. All ValNav runs and decline analysis of the existing wells and future type curve wells were generated by Whitebark with input parameters reviewed and validated for the reserves report.

KD Angus Corp consents that the reserve and resource forecasts used in this report relating to the Wizard Lake Oil and Gas Field are based on an independent review conducted by KD Angus Corp and fairly represent the information and supporting documentation reviewed. The information was reviewed by Kevin Angus. Mr. Angus, P. Geoph., has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Calgary and is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with the Alberta Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). Mr Angus was both the Chairmen and member of the reserve committee of Painted Pony Energy for 5+ years, a publicly traded Canadian company with over 3tcf of reserves.

This release is approved by the Board of Whitebark Energy Limited.

About Whitebark Energy Limited:

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) is an ASX-listed exploration and production company featuring low cost oil and gas production in Canada, a substantial gas resource in Western Australia, and a management and Board team with a proven track record in delivering shareholder value. WBE has realigned its corporate strategy following a comprehensive management changeout and the landmark acquisition of a 100% interest in the Wizard Lake producing asset located in the prolific oil & gas province of Alberta, Canada. WBE intends to build a substantial oil & gas business through disciplined execution of strategic objectives.