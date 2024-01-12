Whitebark Energy Limited advises of the resignation of Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Duncan Gordon effective immediately. The Company also advises of the appointment of Mr. Mark Lindh as a Non-Executive Director effective immediately. Mark is a founder and principal of AE Advisors.

He has acted as the principal corporate and financial advisor to a number of Australian corporate success stories and has extensive experience in Australian equity and debt markets and advising clients on capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations. Mark brings extensive experience with listed companies in the Australian energy industry and is currently a Non-Executive director of ASX listed Bass Oil Ltd. and Non-Executive Chairman of Aerometrex Ltd. Mr. Lindh has accepted the role of Non-Executive Chairman.