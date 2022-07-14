Log in
    WCP   CA96467A2002

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC.

(WCP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
8.280 CAD   -0.60%
WHITECAP RESOURCES : CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR JULY OF $0.0367 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

07/14/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR JULY OF $0.0367 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0367 per common share in respect of July operations will be paid on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its second quarter 2022 results before market open on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-860

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events". Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap
Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

For further information:

Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO
or
Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO

Whitecap Resources Inc.
3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
(403) 266-0767
InvestorRelations@wcap.ca
www.wcap.ca

Disclaimer

Whitecap Resources Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
