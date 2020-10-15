WHITECAP RESOURCES : CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR OCTOBER OF $0.01425 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

Log in
10/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR OCTOBER OF $0.01425 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Whitecap Resources Inc. ('Whitecap') (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of October operations will be paid on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its 2020 third quarter results before market open on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The conference call dial-in number is: 1-888-390-0605 or (587) 880-2175 or (416) 764-8609

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Whitecap's website at www.wcap.ca by selecting 'Investors', then 'Presentations & Events'. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available.

About Whitecap
Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

For further information:

Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO
or
Thanh Kang, CFO

Whitecap Resources Inc.
3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
(403) 266-0767
www.wcap.ca

Disclaimer

Whitecap Resources Inc. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 21:59:06 UTC

