  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-18 am EDT
10.41 AUD   -3.61%
Summary 
Summary

Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%

10/18/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd on Wednesday posted a 23% drop in its first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales and lack of access to Maules Creek mine.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported managed run-of-mine coal production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2 Mt. (Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 988 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
Net income 2023 3 060 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
Net cash 2023 2 463 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,03x
Yield 2023 11,3%
Capitalization 9 324 M 5 849 M 5 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 88,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,41 AUD
Average target price 10,03 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED313.79%6 083
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED29.92%81 685
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED76.23%29 065
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED71.94%26 361
COAL INDIA LIMITED62.96%17 854
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED52.67%16 085