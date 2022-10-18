Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23%

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd
on Wednesday posted a 23% drop in its first-quarter
production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales and lack of
access to Maules Creek mine.
The country's largest independent coal miner reported
managed run-of-mine coal production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt)
for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage
Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago
production of 5.2 Mt.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)