Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23% due to heavy floods

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd
on Wednesday reported a 23% plunge in first-quarter
production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales which impacted
operations across its mines, with zero access to its Maules
Creek mine for about a week.
Severe wet weather conditions including floods across
Australia's two most populous states of New South Wales and
Victoria have impacted mining operations in the area.
"Operations slowed further as a result of labour shortages,
absenteeism and seasonal impacts relating to heavy fog and
increased noise-related delays in the winter months," the
company said.
The country's largest independent coal miner reported
managed run-of-mine production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for
the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's
estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2
Mt.
Run-of-mine coal refers to ungraded coal before it is
processed.
Managed sales of coal produced during the period were 3.7
million tonnes, down 11.9% from last year.
Whitehaven achieved a record average coal price of A$581 per
tonne, compared with A$189 per tonne a year earlier.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)