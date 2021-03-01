Log in
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian teens lead class action against Whitehaven's coal mine expansion

03/01/2021 | 02:18am EST
MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - A class action against a coal mine extension that begins on Tuesday could make it more difficult for coal mines to be approved in Australia on the basis of intergenerational equity and climate change, if the claimants prove successful.

The landmark claim, by a group of eight teenagers from across Australia, begins on Tuesday in Melbourne's Federal Court and is expected to last for five days, but a judgement may not be made for several months.

The students argue that Australia's Environment Minister Susan Ley has a duty of care to protect them from climate change and the expansion of Whitehaven Coal's Vickery coal mine in New South Wales state will contribute to climate change and endanger their future.

"In the community, there is an expectation that big coal mines like this do get approved at federal level and that is precisely the reason we are concerned," said principal David Barnden of Equity Generation Lawyers.

"This is about emissions and the contribution to climate change, and harm to people who are children today."

Ley's office did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment, but she told local media she was unable to comment while a court case was underway.

The Vickery open-cut coal mine would produce mostly metallurgical coal for steel-making as well as some higher grade thermal coal and is waiting on final approval from the minister.

It would create 450 ongoing jobs during operations with a net A$1.2 billion ($930 million) state economic benefit, Whitehaven estimates.

"Our position in relation to the litigation...is that the legal claim has no merit and should be dismissed," Managing Director and CEO Paul Flynn said in a statement.

"As the Australian economy starts to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, it is vital that major employment-generating investments in the economy are not delayed by legal claims that have no substance."

Coal is Australia's second-most valuable resource export, worth an estimated A$37 billion in the financial year to June, government figures show.

Climate change has been a divisive topic in Australia, one of the world's largest per capita carbon emitters. The country's conservative government has won successive elections on a platform of supporting Australia's dominant fossil fuel sectors. ($1 = 1.2902 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.99% 1757.15 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
SILVER 0.93% 27.037 Delayed Quote.1.16%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -3.49% 1.52 End-of-day quote.-7.60%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 629 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
Net income 2021 -34,7 M -26,9 M -26,9 M
Net Debt 2021 783 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 -41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 518 M 1 171 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,14 AUD
Last Close Price 1,52 AUD
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
John Craig Conde Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-7.60%1 171
GLENCORE PLC24.76%53 522
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.96%51 638
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED14.78%16 056
COAL INDIA LIMITED12.37%12 660
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.91%8 744
