Australian teens lead class action against Whitehaven's coal mine expansion

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - A class action against a coal
mine extension that begins on Tuesday could make it more
difficult for coal mines to be approved in Australia on the
basis of intergenerational equity and climate change, if the
claimants prove successful.
The landmark claim, by a group of eight teenagers from
across Australia, begins on Tuesday in Melbourne's Federal Court
and is expected to last for five days, but a judgement may not
be made for several months.
The students argue that Australia's Environment Minister
Susan Ley has a duty of care to protect them from climate change
and the expansion of Whitehaven Coal's Vickery coal
mine in New South Wales state will contribute to climate change
and endanger their future.
"In the community, there is an expectation that big coal
mines like this do get approved at federal level and that is
precisely the reason we are concerned," said principal David
Barnden of Equity Generation Lawyers.
"This is about emissions and the contribution to climate
change, and harm to people who are children today."
Ley's office did not immediately respond to a request from
Reuters for comment, but she told local media she was unable to
comment while a court case was underway.
The Vickery open-cut coal mine would produce mostly
metallurgical coal for steel-making as well as some higher grade
thermal coal and is waiting on final approval from the minister.
It would create 450 ongoing jobs during operations with a
net A$1.2 billion ($930 million) state economic benefit,
Whitehaven estimates.
"Our position in relation to the litigation...is that the
legal claim has no merit and should be dismissed," Managing
Director and CEO Paul Flynn said in a statement.
"As the Australian economy starts to recover from the
impacts of COVID-19, it is vital that major
employment-generating investments in the economy are not delayed
by legal claims that have no substance."
Coal is Australia's second-most valuable resource export,
worth an estimated A$37 billion in the financial year to June,
government figures show.
Climate change has been a divisive topic in Australia, one
of the world's largest per capita carbon emitters. The country's
conservative government has won successive elections on a
platform of supporting Australia's dominant fossil fuel sectors.
($1 = 1.2902 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)