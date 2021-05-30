Eight kids and a nun may have doomed coal's future: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 31 (Reuters) - A court ruling
that Royal Dutch Shell must speed up plans to curb greenhouse
gas emissions rocked the global oil and gas industry, but
another decision in a case brought by eight school-aged teens
and a nun may end up being more significant.
The order by a Dutch court that Shell must
drastically deepen its planned emission reductions raised fears
in the industry of similar legal actions against other oil and
gas majors, and concern that companies will be held liable for
meeting court imposed climate change targets.
The decision against Shell, coupled with shareholder rebukes
against U.S. oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron,
made it a bad week for an industry that is grappling with how to
deal with the challenge of operating profitably and sustainably
in what is likely to be a carbon-constrained future.
An Australian court added fuel to the fire on May 27, ruling
that the country's environment minister has an obligation to
children to consider the harm caused by climate change when
deciding whether to approve a coal mine expansion.
The Federal Court of Australia made the ruling in a class
action suit brought by eight teenagers, aged between 14 and 17,
and an 86-year-old nun acting as their litigation guardian. In
the suit, the teens argued that the expansion of Whitehaven
Coal's Vickery mine in New South Wales state would
contribute to climate change and endanger their future.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of coking coal
used to make steel and second-biggest in thermal coal for power
generation, and the industry - domestically and abroad - has
become a political battleground.
The court ruling was only a partial victory, though, as the
judge didn't grant an injunction to prevent Environment Minister
Sussan Ley from approving the mine.
The ruling does mean the minister will have to consider her
duty of care to future generations, with Justice Mordecai
Bromberg saying the minister can foresee the possibility of the
climate damage from the coal mine.
The judge said there is evidence of the "severe harm"
climate change can cause future generations.
"It will largely be inflicted by the inaction of this
generation of adults, in what might fairly be described as the
greatest intergenerational injustice ever inflicted by one
generation of humans upon the next," Bromberg said, according to
a report in the Financial Times.
WIDER IMPACT
Australia's federal government said it will study the
judgment, and it's likely the implications go well beyond a 10
million-tonnes-per-year coal mine.
The obvious end point of the case is that citizens will be
able to sue the government for damages caused by climate change,
using the argument that the government was well aware of the
risks but still took actions that contributed to increasing
carbon emissions.
If the government deems the risk of being sued by its own
citizens to be high, it may have to concede that approving more
coal will be challenging.
For its part, Whitehaven Coal welcomed the decision not to
grant the injunction against its planned mine expansion, and
will work to get a final approval from the federal government.
The company also made the curious statement that it foresees
a continuing role for what it termed "high-quality coal" in
contributing to "global CO2 emissions reduction efforts".
The only way burning coal from Whitehaven's mine could be
deemed to be helping reduce emissions is if it were replacing
even dirtier, lower-quality coal, or perhaps if the end user was
capturing all the emissions and storing them.
There is no evidence to support either assertion and
Whitehaven's stance is at odds with a recent paper from the
International Energy Agency that called for an end to the
funding and development of fossil fuel projects.
The one factor in common in the Dutch and Australian rulings
is that for companies and governments the risks of legal actions
and being held accountable on climate change-related issues are
not only very real, but also increasing.
Environmental activists have finally realised that hitting
companies and governments with potentially massive liabilities
is a far more effective strategy than having protesters chain
themselves to mining equipment or staging similar high-profile
but ultimately low-impact demonstrations.
