My Mining Life: Shena Newman

11 April 2022

Shena Newman, an Environmental Advisor at our Maules Creek Mine, recently shared an insight into her mining life with Coalface magazine. See the original article here.

Who are you and what do you do? Shena Newman and I'm an Environmental Advisor for Maules Creek Coal.

When did you start in the mining industry and what was your first job? After completion of my Bachelor of Environmental Science (Honours), my career began in 2018 working in the Northern Territory as a vacation student during the wet season as an Environmental Officer.

How different is your job now to what you wanted to be when you were a kid? To be honest as a kid I had no idea what I wanted to do, however I am very proud of where I currently am in life.

What's a usual day at work entail? As an enviro my day is highly variable and can change very quickly. The usual things include environmental compliance, data management, mapping, reporting and various inspections.

What's the best thing about your job? The experience, balance of field work to desk work and continuous learning/opportunities.

The worst thing? I miss my family and friends a lot and of course the beach and Newcastle vibe!

What's the biggest challenge you've had to overcome? I would say learning to work with people who have different views and management styles.

What has been your proudest achievement? Finishing my degree with honours after not even finishing high school!

What's something about your job that would surprise people to know? It can take you all over the world, doing a large variety of different work.

What's a funny story about work that you can tell? Getting helicoptered to remote sample sites over the Northern Territory looking down over the gorgeous environment.

What do you do in your downtime? Usually hang out with my dog, camping and sport. Anything outdoors really.

The mining industry gets more than its fair share of criticism. What is your view of our industry and the impact is has? Mining will go ahead with or without me working here. Using my skills and knowledge as an environmental advisor within the industry, I can make a difference to mitigate environmental impacts and help ensure regulatory compliance.