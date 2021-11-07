Log in
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/05
2.44 AUD   -2.40%
Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 02112021

11/07/2021 | 04:48pm EST
Tarrawonga Site Monitoring

These monitors are used as operation management tools (no criteria apply)

  • Air Quality (PM10)

Average reading for 24hr period 00:00 - 23:59 hrs on 02 November 2021

14.8 µg/m3

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

1. PM10: particle matter 10 micron or less in size.

(C): recalculation of the 24hr average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

7

  • Noise (LF)2

Average reading for the period of 02 November 2021

Day: 7am-6pm

Evening 6pm-10pm

Nights 10pm-7am

25.4 dB(A)

20.7 dB(A)

26.9 dB(A)

Operational Response:

No Action Required - Continue Monitoring

2. LF is estimated equivalent mining noise (LF = low frequency for band 20-630 HZ); Monitoring results may include noise from other sources.

*Elevated levels affected by non- related mining event.

N/A: Data Not available due to servicing, power outage or communication issue.

(C): recalculation of the average as some data unavailable due to rain, power or communications.

  • Weather

Operational Response:

No Action Required- Continue Monitoring

Weather condition and forecast is available at:

http://www.whitehavencoal.com.au/weather/

For further information contact:

02 6741 5009 or TarrawongaEnvironment@whitehavencoal.com.au

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
