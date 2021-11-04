VIC-Annual Review 2020

Only to be applied where the non-compliance does not result in any risk of

Potential for serious environmental consequences, but is unlikely to occur; or

1Vickery Coal Project Environmental Assessment referenced a number of water licences for the Project, however development, and hence utilisation of licences, is yet to commence.

The compliance status of the Vickery Coal Mine as at the 31st December 2020, is summarised in Table 1 and further detailed in Table 2.

2. INTRODUCTION

This is the sixth Annual Review (AR) produced for the Vickery Coal Mine (VCM), and has been prepared in accordance with Schedule 5, Condition 4 of Development Consent SSD-5000. The AR follows the format required by the NSW Government Annual Review Guideline (October, 2015).

The VCM is located approximately 15 kilometres (km) south-east of Boggabri and approximately 25 km north of Gunnedah in New South Wales (Refer to Figure 1). Mining operations at the previous VCM ceased in 1998 when approval from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) was granted to suspend operations and complete rehabilitation works on-site. Rehabilitation activities at the open cut and waste emplacement areas are now complete and the site is currently in closure. Whitehaven (WHC) acquired 100 percent (%) of the Coal Lease (CL) 316 and Authorisation (AUTH) 406 from Rio Tinto Limited in January 2010. ML1718 was issued under Part 5 of the NSW Mining Act, 1992 by the NSW Minister for Mineral Resources in September 2015.

The VCM (SSD 5000), to which this AR relates, was granted on the 19th September 2014. Construction and operation is yet to commence under SSD 5000.

Development Consent (SSD-7480) was granted to VCPL on 12 August 2020 by the NSW Independent Planning Commission as a delegate of the NSW Minister for Planning under Section 75J of the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, 1979 (EP&A Act). The Development Consent allows for the development of an open cut mine and associated infrastructure with a 25 year mine life, extracting run-of-mine (ROM) coal at up to 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and processing the coal, as well as coal from WHC's Tarrawonga Mine, at an on-site coal handling and processing plant (CHPP) for off-site transport by rail.

2.1 Mine Contacts

The management personnel responsible for the VCM, and their relevant contact details, are as follows:

Mr Jacques du Toit, General Manager, Open Cut Operations. Contact (02) 6741 9309.

Ms Alexandra Carynny, Environmental Officer. Contact (02) 6741 9321.

