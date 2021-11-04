Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/04
2.5 AUD   +1.63%
VIC-Annual Review 2020

11/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Contents

1.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE...................................................................................

4

2.

INTRODUCTION............................................................................................................

5

2.1

Mine Contacts..........................................................................................................

5

3.

APPROVALS .................................................................................................................

7

3.1

Tenements, Licences and Approvals.......................................................................

7

4.

OPERATIONS SUMMARY ............................................................................................

8

4.1

Mining Operations ...................................................................................................

8

4.2

Next Reporting Period .............................................................................................

8

5.

ACTIONS REQUIRED FROM PREVIOUS ANNUAL REVIEW.....................................

10

6.

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE ..........................................................................

11

6.1

Air Quality ...............................................................................................................

11

6.1.1

Dust Monitoring................................................................................................

11

6.1.2

Air Quality Monitoring.......................................................................................

11

6.1.3 Key Environmental Performance/Management Issues ....................................

11

6.1.4 Proposed Improvements to Environmental Management ................................

11

6.2

Biodiversity .............................................................................................................

11

6.2.1

Threatened Flora .............................................................................................

11

6.2.2

Threatened Fauna ...........................................................................................

11

6.2.3

Biodiversity Offsets ..........................................................................................

12

6.2.4

Weeds and pests .............................................................................................

13

6.2.5 Key Environmental Performance/Management Issues ....................................

13

6.2.6 Proposed Improvements to Environmental Management ................................

13

6.3

Blasting...................................................................................................................

13

6.4

Operational Noise...................................................................................................

13

6.5

Aboriginal Heritage Management ...........................................................................

13

6.6

Natural Heritage .....................................................................................................

13

6.7

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY.................................................

14

7.

WATER MANAGEMENT ..............................................................................................

15

7.1

Surface Water Management...................................................................................

15

7.1.1

Environmental Performance/Management.......................................................

15

7.1.2 Key Environmental Performance/Management Issues ....................................

15

7.1.3 Proposed Improvements to Environmental Management ................................

15

7.2

Groundwater Management .....................................................................................

15

2 | P a g e

7.2.1 Environmental Performance/Management.......................................................

15

7.2.2 Key Environmental Performance/Management Issues ....................................

15

7.2.3 Proposed Improvements to Environmental Management ................................

15

8. REHABILITATION PERFORMANCE DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD................

16

8.1

Status of Mining and Rehabilitation ........................................................................

16

8.2

Post Rehabilitation Land Uses ...............................................................................

16

8.3

Key Rehabilitation Performance Indicators.............................................................

16

8.4

Renovation or Removal of Buildings.......................................................................

16

8.5

Other Rehabilitation Undertaken ............................................................................

16

8.6

Departmental Sign-off of Rehabilitated Areas ........................................................

16

8.7

Variations in Activities against MOP/RMP ..............................................................

16

8.8

Trials, Research Projects and Initiatives.................................................................

16

8.9

Key Issues to Achieving Successful Rehabilitation.................................................

17

8.10

Actions for Next Reporting Period ..........................................................................

17

9.

COMMUNITY ................................................................................................................

18

10.

INDEPENDENT AUDIT .............................................................................................

19

11. INCIDENTS AND NON-COMPLIANCES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD.......

20

11.1

Reportable Incidents...............................................................................................

20

11.2

Non-compliances....................................................................................................

20

11.3

Regulatory Actions .................................................................................................

20

12. ACTIVITIES TO BE COMPLETED IN THE NEXT REPORTING PERIOD ................

21

11.

REFERENCES ..........................................................................................................

22

Tables

Table 1 - Statement of Compliance ......................................................................................

4

Table 2 - Non-Compliances ..................................................................................................

4

Table 3 - Key for Table 2 ......................................................................................................

4

Table 4 - Tenements, Licences and Approvals.....................................................................

7

Table 5 - Production Summary .............................................................................................

8

Table 6

- Actions from the previous Annual Review ............................................................

10

Table 7

- Depositional Dust .................................................................................................

11

Table 8

- Environmental Performance .................................................................................

14

Table 9

- Rehabilitation Status.............................................................................................

16

Figures

Figure 1 - Locality Plan .........................................................................................................

6

3 | P a g e

1. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The compliance status of the Vickery Coal Mine as at the 31st December 2020, is summarised in Table 1 and further detailed in Table 2.

Table 1 - Statement of Compliance

Approval

Were all conditions of the relevant approval(s) complied with?1

Development Consent SSD-7480

Yes

Development Consent SSD-5000

Yes

EPBC 2012/6263

Yes

Coal Lease 316

Yes

ML 1471

No

Authorisation 406

Yes

ML 1718 (MLA 1, 2, 3)

Yes

1Vickery Coal Project Environmental Assessment referenced a number of water licences for the Project, however development, and hence utilisation of licences, is yet to commence.

Table 2 - Non-Compliances

Relevant

Condition,

Condition Description

Compliance

Schedule

Comment

Section

Approval

(Summary)

Status

& Number

Evidence to support the security

WHC requested written

ML1464

51

was provided to the Minister is

Non-Compliant

confirmation from the

10

& 1471

required to clearly demonstrate

Minister. Pending at time

compliance.

of report.

Table 3 - Key for Table 2

Risk Level

Colour Code

Description

High

Non-

Non-compliance with potential for significant environmental consequences,

compliant

regardless of the likelihood of occurrence

Non-

Non-compliance with:

Medium

-

Potential for serious environmental consequences, but is unlikely to occur; or

compliant

-

Potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is likely to occur

Non-

Non-compliance with:

Low

-

Potential for moderate environmental consequences, but is unlikely to occur; or

compliant

-

Potential for low environmental consequences, but is likely to occur

Administrative

Non-

Only to be applied where the non-compliance does not result in any risk of

non-

environmental harm (e.g. submitting a report to government later than required under

compliant

compliance

approval conditions)

4 | P a g e

2. INTRODUCTION

This is the sixth Annual Review (AR) produced for the Vickery Coal Mine (VCM), and has been prepared in accordance with Schedule 5, Condition 4 of Development Consent SSD-5000. The AR follows the format required by the NSW Government Annual Review Guideline (October, 2015).

The VCM is located approximately 15 kilometres (km) south-east of Boggabri and approximately 25 km north of Gunnedah in New South Wales (Refer to Figure 1). Mining operations at the previous VCM ceased in 1998 when approval from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) was granted to suspend operations and complete rehabilitation works on-site. Rehabilitation activities at the open cut and waste emplacement areas are now complete and the site is currently in closure. Whitehaven (WHC) acquired 100 percent (%) of the Coal Lease (CL) 316 and Authorisation (AUTH) 406 from Rio Tinto Limited in January 2010. ML1718 was issued under Part 5 of the NSW Mining Act, 1992 by the NSW Minister for Mineral Resources in September 2015.

The VCM (SSD 5000), to which this AR relates, was granted on the 19th September 2014. Construction and operation is yet to commence under SSD 5000.

Development Consent (SSD-7480) was granted to VCPL on 12 August 2020 by the NSW Independent Planning Commission as a delegate of the NSW Minister for Planning under Section 75J of the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, 1979 (EP&A Act). The Development Consent allows for the development of an open cut mine and associated infrastructure with a 25 year mine life, extracting run-of-mine (ROM) coal at up to 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and processing the coal, as well as coal from WHC's Tarrawonga Mine, at an on-site coal handling and processing plant (CHPP) for off-site transport by rail.

2.1 Mine Contacts

The management personnel responsible for the VCM, and their relevant contact details, are as follows:

  • Mr Jacques du Toit, General Manager, Open Cut Operations. Contact (02) 6741 9309.
  • Ms Alexandra Carynny, Environmental Officer. Contact (02) 6741 9321.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
