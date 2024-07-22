Minutes of the 2nd Meeting of the
Vickery Coal Project Community Consultative Committee
Meeting Held:
11th April 2016
Venue:
Boggabri Golf Club
1.0 Present and Apologies
Present:
John Turner (JT), Independent Chairman
Cath Collyer (CC), Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) Rep
Brian Cole (BC), Executive General Manager - Project Delivery -
WHC
Tony Dwyer (TD), Group Superintendent - Environment
(Compliance) - WHC
Tim Muldoon (TM), Group Manager Community Relations and
Property - WHC
Rebecca Ryan (RR), Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) Rep
Keith Blanch (KB), Community Representative
Ron Fuller (RF), Community Representative
Grant McIlveen (GM), Community Representative
Barry Thomson (BT), Community Representative
Tom MacKillop (TMac), Resource Strategies
Josh Peters (JP), Resource Strategies
Lexie Frankham (LF), Group Superintendent - Environment
(Operations) - WHC
Apologies:
Kirsten Gollogly (KG), GM HSEC - WHC
Jill Johnson (JJ), Group Environment Manager - WHC
Jason Conomos (JC), Rocglen Coal Mine Operations Manager
2.0 Declaration of Pecuniary or Non-Pecuniary Interests
JT declared that he is paid a fee for his participation as Independent Chairman.
3.0 Previous Minutes
No comments received. The Chairman declared the minutes confirmed.
4.0 Project Update
- BC presented the Vickery Extension Project - Update explaining that WHC are completing an EIS for the Extension Project to increase the run of mine output up to 10M Tonnes (10MT) per annum with a 25 year mine life. BC noted that the Extension Project will extend the footprint into Vickery South, include construction of a CHPP, rail spur and rail load out facility and process coal from the Rocglen and Tarrawonga Mines.
- GM stated that the western dump was to be a noise barrier and questioned what they would do now. BC confirmed there will still be noise barriers and the
1 of 3
modelling indicates there will be no additional properties within the acquisition zone.
- GM questioned whether dirt from Blue Vale would be taken up onto the western dump. BC confirmed it would initially as part of the box cut, but the Blue Vale open cut would ultimately be backfilled.
- BC presented the current preferred rail alignment option but noted the prefeasibility status and potential for this to change due to the EA and logistics determining whether the option is feasible or not. There is also an option to bring the rail corridor out to the south west. GM questioned whether there would be more issues with water and flooding going across the floodplain with the south western rail option. BC acknowledged that the area to the west of the proposed mine is a floodplain and there are regulations that instruct structure design. BC indicated that any design would need to meet the relevant criteria.
- KB asked whether there would be an overpass or gates where the northern option crossed local roads. BC indicated that design of any crossing would be in accordance with the requirements of the agencies controlling the road. KB asked how many trains there would be per day. BC indicated that there would be approximately four to five outbound trains per day. RF acknowledged it would not be as big of an issue to mine 4MT to 10MT compared with what happens in the Hunter Valley.
- CC queried how many extra train paths there would be with the increased capacity for the Extension Project and whether there would be sufficient capacity on the rail Mainline. BC indicated that management of the Mainline falls under the jurisdiction of the ARTC and it is responsible for ensuring that there is sufficient capacity. CC asked whether there was potential for the coal to go north instead of to Newcastle, with a preference for it to go to Newcastle. BC stated that it will all go to Newcastle.
- KB asked if the railway line will be fenced so the adjacent land can be grazed. BC confirmed it would be fenced.
- BC stated the intention is to complete the EIS around mid-year, June or July. The intention of the update today is to show where the project is up to now. WHC anticipates that it will be back to confer with the CCC in May or June when the results of the EIS studies become available. The intention at this stage is that construction of the Vickery Extension Project would commence around FY19.
- GM asked what had happened since the last CCC meeting given that that the project had increased in size. TM indicated that at the time of the last meeting the plans for Vickery were still being formulated and it would have been premature to make any comment at the CCC meeting. JT noted that the last CCC meeting had occurred at short notice as it was overdue.
- In relation to the workforce, BC noted that the Extension Project will require a larger workforce in both the construction and operational phases which will mean more local employment consistent with WHC employment policies. KB asked whether workers will be using Braymont Road. BC stated they would use Rangari Road if travelling from Boggabri or if travelling from Gunnedah, then would be using Blue Vale Road. KM noted the need to enforce the use of these roads.
- GM asked to have a look at the noise report. BC stated that the reports are still being produced so this will be done at the next meeting.
2 of 3
- RF asked how the company can predict what dust there is going to be, saying that the first one or two years may be insignificant but there may be more impact when production peaks. TMac confirmed that they have modelled four different scenarios and will have the commitment to have real time monitoring stations which will work along with the real time weather monitoring to notify operations to move equipment around or stop mining certain areas.
- RF queried water requirements. BC explained that water modelling is undertaken to predict water requirements. The CHPP will have a belt press system so consumption of water at the plant is relatively small, with most of the water being used for air quality control. KB acknowledged that miners are just as entitled to use water as the farmers - they own the licenses. CC stated that centralisation of it is the problem - all mines using the water in the one area and drawing on it at the same time. CC questioned how much draw down there will be but acknowledged that the water studies would assess the impact. TMac confirmed the groundwater assessment would consider cumulative impacts associated with the Boggabri Coal Mine and Tarrawonga Coal Mine. JT summarised that the message is to consider the cumulative effects on water.
- GM asked what would stop WHC in 12 months time wanting to go into the Pine Hill area. TMac explained that the elevated areas increase the depth of cover to coal and there is only limited coal in the Pine Hill area.
- GM asked whether Braymont Road will be closed in the future as it will be close to the pit. TMac confirmed the southern section is proposed to be closed. CC asked if there would be an access from Blue Vale Road onto Braymont Road. TMac confirmed there is not proposed to be a public road once the mine is in operation.
5.0 General Business
- RF queried whether WHC had considered buying an overhead belt system instead of running trains across properties. BC noted that the company is looking at a number of options.
- RF queried the height of the external overburden dump to which TMac indicated that it would be up to approximately 80m above existing ground level. The depth of the mine will vary from approximately 100m to 250m.
6.0 Next Meeting
Next meeting date and time to be advised as this is dependent on completion of reports.
Meeting closed at 12:30pm.
John Turner - Chair
3 of 3
Minutes of the 3rd Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative Committee
Meeting Held:
10:00am 15th June 2016 - 10am - 12.15pm
Venue:
Boggabri Golf Club
1.0 Present and Apologies
Present:
John Turner (JT)
Independent Chairman
Cath Collyer (CC)
Narrabri Shire Council (NSC)
Representative
Brian Cole (BC)
Executive General Manager - Project
Delivery - WHC
Jill Johnson (JJ)
Group Environment Manager - WHC
Tim Muldoon (TM)
Group Manager Community Relations
and Property - WHC
Ron Fuller (RF)
Community Representative
Grant McIlveen (GM)
Community Representative
Barry Thomson (BT)
Community Representative
Steve O'Donoghue (SO)
NSW Department of Planning &
Environment
Angela Felton (AF)
NSW Department of Planning &
Environment
Tom MacKillop (TMac)
Resource Strategies
James Steele (JS)
Resource Strategies
Henry Cunningham (HC)
Resource Strategies
Apologies:
Rebecca Ryan (RR)
Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC)
Representative
Keith Blanch (KB)
Community Representative
2.0 Declaration of Pecuniary or Non-Pecuniary Interests
JT declared that he is paid a fee for his participation as Independent Chairman.
3.0 Previous Minutes
No comments received. The Chairman declared the minutes confirmed.
1 of 5
4.0 Project Update
- BC presented PowerPoint slides reviewing the status the Vickery Extension Project and the specialist assessments.
- BC discussed the rail spur location. BC noted that the northern option is the preferred option. The western corridor is an alternative option. GM queried the time frame in which a decision on the rail alignment would be made. BC indicated that a decision is expected to be made before submission of the EIS, expected in the back half of the year.
- CC raised concerns regarding potential increases in flood levels on Boggabri and surrounding areas as a result of construction of the western rail option on the Namoi flood plain. BC noted that the northern rail alignment does not cross the Namoi River. In any event BC indicated that construction of structures on flood plains is heavily regulated. BC confirmed that the specialists are aware of the restrictions.
- CC queried potential mine impacts on flows in the Namoi River. BC indicated that the specialist assessment forecasts no significant impacts to the Namoi River. BC indicated that he expects that the relevant agencies would be assessing the modelling results in some detail.
- CC queried the distance from the Namoi River to the Blue Vale open cut and the extent of alluvium around the mining area. BC described the alluvium investigations conducted recently and indicated that the open cut is located clear of the alluvium. BC further indicated that the recent drilling had confirmed that the alluvium has very low permeability and therefore does not provide a drainage path between the pit and the river.
- CC queried how Whitehaven would capture and direct runoff from the waste rock emplacements. TMac noted that runoff from waste rock emplacements would be captured in sediment basins while coal-contact water would be captured in mine water dams with no releases proposed. TMac clarified that sediment basins would be designed in accordance with the relevant guidelines and water in sediment basins would be reused or released only in accordance with the Environment Protection Licence.
- GM queried how sediment dam releases from spill points would be channelled. TMac commented that sediment dams would only overflow during heavy rainfall events that exceeded the design criteria and in accordance with the EPL. Releases would occur as overland flow. GM queried whether releases from "Turkey's Nest" to the north of the mining area would occur. TMac noted that "Turkey's Nest" is for coal-contact water and as such no releases are proposed.
- GM queried the number of coal seems in the Blue Vale open cut pit. TM took this query on notice1.
- BC outlined that a Site Verification Certificate has been obtained which confirms that the Vickery South extension area does not contain high quality agricultural land.
1 Up to 9 coal seams would be mined within the Blue Vale open cut.
2 of 5
- BC outlined that noise modelling conducted to date indicated that three properties lie within the acquisition zone. Two of the properties have acquisition agreements in place. BC noted that the third property owner is in discussions with Whitehaven. BC outlined mitigation measures to minimise impacts from noise, dust and blasting.
- GM queried the lack of air quality monitoring at the Maunder property and indicated on the slide. TMac noted that locations shown on the diagram are existing gauges for background monitoring and additional monitors would be installed during operations. CC proposed additional air quality monitoring in the town of Boggabri.
- SO queried whether the noise specialist assessment accounted for wind and temperature inversions, or just for inversions. TMac confirmed that modelling does account for wind and inversions. SO advised the CCC that the methodology is outlined in the Industrial Noise Policy. CC added that inversions are common in the area.
- BC outlined the impacts expected during a 1 in 100 year flood event and indicated that as the northern rail spur crossed ephemeral creeks, it would include sections where culverts were included to minimise flooding impacts on adjacent properties although it was noted that Whitehaven already own much of the land in the vicinity of the rail spur. GM observed that unless properly maintained, culverts are prone to a build up of debris and potential blockage.
- BC outlined mitigation measures for visual impacts and impacts from lighting including screening, shrouds and protectors to limit the spill of light. CC noted that overburden dumps would prevent direct views of the open cut pits. CC queried the use of shrouds. TMac explained that light shrouds were used to focus light downwards and thereby limit spill. GM asked whether lights would be moved around during operations. BC confirmed that this would be the case.
- CC commented that the visual simulations shown on the slides underestimate the impacts and would prefer the simulations to focus on the mine landform. TMac noted that simulations were prepared consistent with the Vickery Coal Project and show the progression of impacts over time.
- SO queried whether there would be more simulations in the EIS than were shown in the presentation. TMac confirmed that this was correct. GM queried whether the VP11 simulation was from the same location as in the approved Vickery Coal Project. TMac confirmed that this was correct. TMac explained that final landforms would include ridges to replicate the natural topography which is now best practice. SO asked whether the western waste emplacement extends further to the north, compared with the Vickery Coal Project. TMac confirmed this was correct.
- RF commented that in his view the existing Vickery rehabilitation was an excellent example of mine rehabilition. CC agreed.
- SO queried whether the Canyon final void would be filled as a result of back-filling. TMac confirmed that this would be the case.
3 of 5
- BC provided an update on the specialist road transport assessment and indicated that one of the main objectives of the project is to get trucks off the road which would be a significant community benefit. BC described restrictions on the use of Braymont Road by Whitehaven personnel. CC commented that effective control of the use of Braymont Road by Whitehaven would be particularly important during construction.
- CC queried the location of the Blue Vale Road diversion and the closure of a section of Hoad Lane. TMac clarified and indicated the Blue Vale Road diversion on a diagram.
- GM queried the access to the travelling stock reserve after the closure of a section of Braymont Road. TMac discussed that this is crown land and would remain accessible from the north.
- GM asked whether access to Broadwater property for fishing would be possible after the closure of a section of Braymont Road. TMac advised that this area of crown land would remain accessible from the north via Braymont Road.
- RF raised the idea of a bus tour to view the Vickery Extension Project area, giving context to diagrams provided by Whitehaven. CC and GM supported this idea. BC will arrange for the CCC members in the future when there is clarity about the rail spur.
- BC outlined biodiversity surveys that had been undertaken and potential offsets. CC queried whether BioBanking and the biodiversity credits system had been established yet. SO advised that the fund was not yet established.
- RF commented that there were negatives associated with meeting offset requirements by locking away additional land. TM added that Whitehaven already had a significant inventory of land including land for offsets and was trying as far as practical to not increase landholdings.
- SO queried the amount of rehabilitation required for biodiversity credits. BC noted that the Whitehaven Biodiversity Offset Strategy as currently developed included rehabilitation of the mining footprint with woodland. In general Whitehaven is proposing to achieve credits using existing Whitehaven owned land as far as practical. TM added that the aim is to maximise use of the mine site for offsets to preserve agricultural land outside the mining area. GM and RF supported this approach.
- CC noted that a weed management plan for offset properties would be beneficial and asked whether Whitehaven had been managing weeds. TM noted that the primary controller of weeds is the licensee, but nonetheless Whitehaven had employed a spot sprayer and contracted individuals to help control weeds on its properties.
- BC described agricultural and soil surveys, and noted that the mining area did not comprise prime agricultural land.
4 of 5
- BC described the socio-economic impacts. GM noted that the community wants employees to be involved and valuable to the community. CC noted that the town of Boggabri wants to see growth. TM explained that the intention is to not have a fly-infly-out workforce. BC added that Whitehaven has introduced a financial disincentive for staff to stay in accommodation camps, which encourages personnel to live within the community.
- CC requested that Whitehaven increase its community involvement through attendance at community events and the monthly business promotions meeting.
- TM indicated that Michael Maunder had contacted KB regarding consultation for the Vickery Extension Project and requested an update from Whitehaven.
General Business
- BC indicated that the environmental specialist assessments are nearing completion.
- GM raised that at the previous meeting it was discussed that the Vickery Mining Lease (ML) did not span to the west of Braymont Road. However, GM stated that an Exploration Licence (EL) does exist to the West of Braymont Road. TMac clarified that there is a Whitehaven EL to the west of Bramyont Road, however there is a gap in the EL along Braymont Road which precluded Whitehaven from applying for a mining lease.
- GM reported that two farmers identified Whitehaven personnel entering their land without prior advice. GM requested that prior to accessing private land, please make a phone call.
5.0 Next Meeting
BC stated that he will advise the members of the Community Consultative Committee as to the next meeting date. It is desirable to synchronise the regional
CCC meetings, but it will depend on what is practical.
Meeting closed at 12:15pm.
John Turner - Chair
5 of 5
Minutes of the 4th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
Meeting held:
16th November 2016 - 11.30am-1.30pm
Venue:
Whitehaven Office, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah
Present:
Roberta Ryan (RR)
Independent Chair
Sandra Spate (SS)
Minute taker
Colleen Fuller (CF)
Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC)
Lloyd Finlay (LF)
Narrabri Shire Council (NSC)
Brian Cole (BC)
Executive General Manager, Project Delivery, WHC
Tim Muldoon (TM)
Group Manager Community Relations and Property,
WHC
Ron Fuller (RF)
Community Representative
Grant McIlveen (GM)
Community Representative
Jill Johnson (JJ)
Group Manager, Environment, WHC
Tom MacKillop (TMac)
Resource Strategies
Apologies:
Keith Blanch (KB)
Community Representative
Barry Thomson (BT)
Community Representative
Ron Campbell (RC)
Alternate NSC Representative
Item
Description
Action/
Responsibility
1
Introductions and Introductions
1.1
BC welcomed attendees and introduced Roberta Ryan as the new Chair
of the committee after the resignation of John Turner.
RR thanked the CCC for the opportunity to work with them. Her role is
as an independent Chair as required by Conditions of Approval for the
project. She outlined her history of work in community consultation and
with similar committees. She is currently a Professor at UTS and the
director of the Institute for Public Policy and Governance and Centre for
Local Government.
RR reported new guidelines for the operation of Community Consultative
Committees have been finalised. Independent note takers are appointed
by the Chair as are CCC members. The Chair reports annually to the
Secretary of the Department of Planning on the operation of the
committee and Whitehaven's engagement with the community. One
criteria for her appointment as Chair was that she has no background in
mining.
The link to the new guidelines for Community Consultative Committees
is
http://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/CommunityConsultativeCommittees
1.2
Attendees introduced themselves.
2
CCC Protocols
2.1
RR noted that as part of CCC protocols members are asked to sign a
Code of Conduct agreement. The focus is on operating the committee
effectively. A key point is that members are asked not to talk about who
said what outside the meetings. This will enable people to talk freely at
meetings. Minutes will reflect what happened at meetings. People can
talk about the conversation that occurred but not on what individuals
said. If anyone has queries they should talk to RR.
Copies of the Code of Conduct were distributed at the meeting.
2.2
CF asked how this would affect her ability to report back to Council on
discussion at the CCC.
RR replied she is able to report back on issues and discussion but not
Page 1 of 6
Minutes of the 4th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
what individuals said. The minutes will be a documentary record to take back to Council.
2.3 JJ asked what timeframe CF needed to report to Council. CF replied it was a month. JJ noted there is a requirement on Whitehaven to make the minutes public within a month.
RR reported after the minutes go back to her they are sent to the committee to ensure they are an accurate record. Attendees come back to the Chair with comments if minutes aren't accurate. RR will sign off on them within a month to make them public. They are then formally endorsed at the following meeting. She suggested minutes would be reformatted to capture actions and who is responsible for them.
TMac noted questions sometimes need to be taken on notice and followed up.
3
Declaration of pecuniary or other interests
3.1 RR noted a new requirement for members to sign a declaration of any pecuniary interests or non-pecuniary interests they have with Whitehaven.
4
Acceptance of previous minutes and matters arising
- Acceptance of minutes from the June 2016 meeting was moved by RF and seconded by GM. The minutes were accepted.
- Regarding a request for additional air quality monitoring in Boggabri once operations begin, BC said that one aspect of the EIS, when finalised, will be potential air quality impacts of the project. To date there is nothing to indicate discernible impacts on the town of Boggabri. People will be able to make submissions on the EIS regarding environmental impacts including air quality monitoring which could include the Boggabri township. There is already an extensive network of air quality monitoring stations in the area nearby the Boggabri region implemented by Whitehaven and Boggabri Coal. BC suggests revisiting the issue after the EIS is finalised.
4.3 Regarding the request for a bus tour to view the extension, this is on the
Bus tour of the
agenda for the following meeting.
site - to be done
by the CCC
when practical.
- Regarding the discussion around Whitehaven increasing its involvement in the local community and businesses TM noted perceptions of high visibility during construction which then dissipates while an operational workforce is being built. Whitehaven has become involved with Chambers of Commerce and Councils. They are developing regular newsletters and updates with company information and specific site information.
GM noted the Boggabri Butchery is doing it tough. Civeo doesn't buy meat through them. He asked how much influence Whitehaven has with Civeo. He is surprised that that there is not more local focus with the amount of money Whitehaven pushes through the camp.
BC thought they bought locally to some extent.
TM suggested Whitehaven doesn't have much influence over Civeo.
They are a paying customer. BC and TM are happy to talk to Civeo.
- Regarding Michael Maunder's request for an update TM noted this has been done.
- GM reported concerns from a small group formed around Boggabri about suggestions at the last two meetings of a second option for the train line. GM referred to a document in his possession which was a copy of the Reasons for Decision issued by the Federal Department of the Environment in relation to the referral of the project under the EPBC Act. In that document it indicates that in the original referral Whitehaven included two rail spur options and subsequently withdrew one. GM was seeking an explanation. BC indicated that the document is correct but
Page 2 of 6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 03:24:02 UTC.