modelling indicates there will be no additional properties within the acquisition zone.

GM questioned whether dirt from Blue Vale would be taken up onto the western dump. BC confirmed it would initially as part of the box cut, but the Blue Vale open cut would ultimately be backfilled.

BC presented the current preferred rail alignment option but noted the prefeasibility status and potential for this to change due to the EA and logistics determining whether the option is feasible or not. There is also an option to bring the rail corridor out to the south west. GM questioned whether there would be more issues with water and flooding going across the floodplain with the south western rail option. BC acknowledged that the area to the west of the proposed mine is a floodplain and there are regulations that instruct structure design. BC indicated that any design would need to meet the relevant criteria.

KB asked whether there would be an overpass or gates where the northern option crossed local roads. BC indicated that design of any crossing would be in accordance with the requirements of the agencies controlling the road. KB asked how many trains there would be per day. BC indicated that there would be approximately four to five outbound trains per day. RF acknowledged it would not be as big of an issue to mine 4MT to 10MT compared with what happens in the Hunter Valley.

CC queried how many extra train paths there would be with the increased capacity for the Extension Project and whether there would be sufficient capacity on the rail Mainline. BC indicated that management of the Mainline falls under the jurisdiction of the ARTC and it is responsible for ensuring that there is sufficient capacity. CC asked whether there was potential for the coal to go north instead of to Newcastle, with a preference for it to go to Newcastle. BC stated that it will all go to Newcastle.

KB asked if the railway line will be fenced so the adjacent land can be grazed. BC confirmed it would be fenced.

BC stated the intention is to complete the EIS around mid-year, June or July. The intention of the update today is to show where the project is up to now. WHC anticipates that it will be back to confer with the CCC in May or June when the results of the EIS studies become available. The intention at this stage is that construction of the Vickery Extension Project would commence around FY19.

GM asked what had happened since the last CCC meeting given that that the project had increased in size. TM indicated that at the time of the last meeting the plans for Vickery were still being formulated and it would have been premature to make any comment at the CCC meeting. JT noted that the last CCC meeting had occurred at short notice as it was overdue.

In relation to the workforce, BC noted that the Extension Project will require a larger workforce in both the construction and operational phases which will mean more local employment consistent with WHC employment policies. KB asked whether workers will be using Braymont Road. BC stated they would use Rangari Road if travelling from Boggabri or if travelling from Gunnedah, then would be using Blue Vale Road. KM noted the need to enforce the use of these roads.