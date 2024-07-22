Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee Meeting held: 6 August 2018 - 11.30am-1.00pm Venue: Whitehaven Office Gunnedah Conadilly Present: Roberta Ryan (RR) Independent Chair Sandra Spate (SS) Minute taker Robert Hook (RH) Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) Keith Blanch (KB) Community Representative Grant McIlveen (GM) Community Representative Barry Thomson (BT) Community Representative Brian Cole (BC) Executive General Manager, Project Delivery, WHC Tim Muldoon (TM) Group Manager Community Relations and Property, WHC Emily Clements Environmental Officer WHC Steve O'Donoghue Department of Planning and Environment Dee Elliott Observer via teleconference Apologies: Ron Campbell (RC) Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) Ron Fuller (RF) Community Representative Item Description Action/ Responsibility 1 Present, introductions and apologies 1.1 RR outlined the oversight of the CCC in the approvals process. RR was appointed as independent chair. The minutes a required to be available to the public within a month but are formally approved the following meeting. 1.2 Apologies are as listed above. 2 Declaration of pecuniary or other interests 2.1 KB reported Whitehaven had acquired his property which he leases RR to email back from Whitehaven. pecuniary interest declaration forms to new members. 3 Previous minutes 3.1 Matters arising GM asked in relation to a question at the last meeting whether automated trucks will reduce numbers of jobs for drivers. Whitehaven said at the last meeting there would be opportunity for truck drivers (replaced by rail spur operations) to be employed in mining operations. On the same day at a BMO Metals and Mining Conference 2017 Whitehaven said they would use autonomous trucks. Will these stop drivers from getting jobs? BC replied indicating that a pilot program at Maules Creek is potentially looking to move to automation but there is a long process to go through. His experience is that automation doesn't reduce job numbers. Benefits are generally increases in productivity as the machinery can be used for longer. The pilot project is in the early stages. Whitehaven may look at this for Vickery. Page 1 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee GM said Whitehaven stated at the conference they would look at use of an autonomous truck fleet at Vickery early in the process. If so, how did Whitehaven respond at the previous meeting by saying drivers may get jobs at the mine. BC confirmed work is being done on autonomous fleets. These may be used in Vickery as the project unfolds. Job numbers don't change as a result of automation. There will be other jobs on site. There won't be less employment opportunities overall. GM asked for confirmation that there would still be 400 to 500 jobs at Vickery with an autonomous fleet. BC expects numbers employed to be the same. Coal would still be moved between Tarrawonga and Vickery. Numbers of people employed in the region by Whitehaven has increased dramatically over the years. RR suggested employment numbers will be picked up in the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) as part of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). There will be opportunities for comment as part of that process. TM said a current challenge is to find workers for Maules Creek. There are vacancies there. Truck drivers referred to are contractors. There should be opportunities at the new mine even without the same amount of trucks. GM asked how it reduces costs if this is the case. BC replied the benefits of automation are equipment being run for longer hours. Delays such as shifts start or during breaks are eliminated. Equipment is in better condition. 3.2 Acceptance of the minutes was moved by GM and seconded by BT. The minutes were accepted. 4 Canyon Environmental Monitoring Update 4.1 BC presented the Canyon Monitoring Update (attached to minutes) The mine operated between 2000 and 2009 and had a CCC. After closure it was agreed with Department of Planning and Environment that their function be rolled into Vickery CCC's. Part of the approval for Vickery is a requirement that monitoring updates are presented here. The presentation included: Mine Closure Plan

Air quality

Surface water

Groundwater

Pest Management

Waste Management

Rehabilitated land including flora and fauna

The Canyon Mine layout The Mine Closure Plan and monitoring will continue until 2022. Measurements for air quality, surface and are below thresholds. There is a slight upward trend for EC readings. Groundwater levels are generally stable. Water quality is stable. There have been no complaints in 2018. 4.2 KB asked whether members of the Canyon CCC had been notified the Vickery CCC would take on its function. SO replied it was discussed at the final Canyon CCC meeting. KB noted minimal runoff around Canyon works due to catchment dams. BC said monitoring continues in the lower void. If issues emerge they will be investigated. RH asked if baselines studies were done in the surrounding area for comparison. He expects studies here to be similar to non-mined areas. BC replied studies were done pre-mining. If there was discharge this would be managed but there is a closed system (for surface water) with no regional impact. Regional aquifers don't exist on Canyon or Vickery sites. Modelling of groundwater shows negligible impacts. Page 2 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee KB said the mine was designed to have no run off which is a big issue here. Monitoring was done before the mine opened and on existing bores. 4.2 GM asked how much of the Canyon site is covered by the Vickery dump. BC replied the void will be covered in. Four of the voids will be backfilled in the Vickery footprint but Blue Vale will be stepped around. 4.1 KB noted the beautiful rehabilitation on Canyon which is alive and EC will follow up healthy. But there have been a couple of fires. There is a fire break on regulations around and through it but there are government restrictions on further around firebreaks. He would hate to see the rehab area destroyed. firebreaks in the rehabilitated area. Vickery Environmental Monitoring Update BC presented the Vickery Environmental Monitoring Update (attached to minutes).

There is currently no requirement to undertake monitoring until operations recommence. However data is being collected as baseline monitoring. Samples are collected from groundwater bores, surface water and air quality. Samples from bores showed stable levels generally with a downward trend for one. There have been no complaints in 2018. GM asked the location of the one bore. BC replied it was at South Vickery

EC said the reason for the trend is uncertain given it is in a similar proximity to the other three. Vickery Extension Project - EIS Update SO, from the Department of Planning and Environment's (DPE) Resource and Energy Assessment team reported on the EIS process. The team gets advice from agencies during the assessment stage and the Resources and Energy Assessment team undertakes an all of Government assessment. The Department also undertakes the assessment on behalf of the Commonwealth under a bilateral agreement. This is triggered under the Commonwealth EPBC Act due to impacts on water resources and biodiversity. If the project were to be approved by NSW Government it would then be referred to the Commonwealth for its determination. The assessment process started with the issue of the Secretary's Environmental Assessment

Requirements (SEARs) a couple of years previously. This covers key issues such as ground and surface water, social impacts, noise, amenity. The SEARs have been revised to require the assessment to apply recent DPE guidelines for Social Impact Assessment and changes by the proponent around the rail corridor alignment and reference to the water bore field. Whitehaven have advised that lodgement of the application and EIS is now imminent. The EIS is usually put on public exhibition within around three weeks of lodgement. DPE will review the EIS against the SEARs before accepting the EIS.

BC reported Whitehaven expects to lodge this month. Assessments are advanced with a lead consultant and specialists with reputations for credible reports. Reports are then peer reviewed. SO advised that expert advice will be provided from key agencies such as EPA, Department of Primary Industries - Water, OEH and the likely engagement of a groundwater and flood experts. The Department notes key concerns around groundwater and flood modelling of the rail spur will have input from agencies and experts. GM asked who neighbours could go to if they have doubts about the Whitehaven modelling. Can they go to DPE for advice?

SO said the statutory exhibition period for EIS is a minimum 28 days however the Department will exhibit for 42 days for more complex Page 3 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee projects. Hard copies and USB copies will be available at local exhibition centres such as libraries. DPE consults closely with councils. During the exhibition period there will be a community information session early during the exhibition period to explain the assessment process with opportunity for feedback. The Department will also consult with special interest groups and landowners. The community has the opportunity to make formal submissions on the project during the exhibition period which must be made prior to the end of the exhibition period. After exhibition DPE collates submissions and provides them to Whitehaven for a response to issues raised. In March the Environmental Planning Assessment Act changed. The Planning Assessment Commission (PAC) was previously delegated to make a decision on behalf of the Minister. The Independent Planning Commission of NSW (IPCN) is now the consent authority if there are 25 or more objections, political donations or the Council objects. The Minister can direct the IPCN to hold a public hearing. RH asked who makes the recommendation to the Minister to hold a public hearing.

SO replied it is the Minister's decision. However, there are often public hearings for larger / complex mining projects as part of the assessment process. TM asked what happens if there are 30 objectors but 40 supporters. SO said it is based on the number of objectors - 25 or more, or if council objects, or if there are political donations. Timing of the assessment process will depend on the length of the exhibition period, the quality of the EIS, time for the applicant to respond to submissions, whether there is a public hearing held. BC sought clarification that a public hearing is not necessarily the case with the IPC.

SO said it is only if the Minister decides so. The IPC would likely undertake a public meeting at the end of a determination process to hear final views before determination if a public hearing was not held.

BC asked how a public hearing is conducted.

SO replied it is more formal under the new system. People can be directed to attend the hearing and the IPC has used legal counsel. GM asked who conducts the public hearing.

SO replied it is usually a chair and two or three Commissioners. A range of skills can be brought in e.g. a hydrologist.

RR reported the names of Commissioners are on the DPE website. Public meetings as opposed to hearings are more relaxed with people being able to speak from the floor.

TM asked if public hearings have the ability to call expert witnesses. SO confirmed this is the case.

BC asked does the prosecutor represent the Minister in hearings with legal counsel.

SO replied legal counsel assist the IPC

BC asked whether the proponent has legal counsel.

SO replied as the first one has just been held the process may be change.

TM asked about the timeframe of the first hearing.

SO replied it was held more than a month ago over half a day.

GM asked whether anyone could attend a hearing or if they are closed.

SO said they aren't closed but people who want to speak have to register. GM asked how accurate Whitehaven has to be with modelling e.g. for the rail line. Do they have to provide detailed plans?

SO said there has to be a reasonable level detail for flood monitoring. Page 4 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee BC replied while not the detailed design it includes critical elements for modelling. The superstructure is generally above flood level and spacing between supports is relevant. GM questioned the accuracy of reports on flood levels provided at the last meeting with Whitehaven saying levels were only 19 cm deep when they were two foot deep on his farm. BC replied levels vary across the flood plain. noted technical assessments have to check these issues as part of the assessment process.

SO said DPE is likely to engage flood experts as well as using OEH expertise for flood modelling. DPE realises it is one of key issues for the project.

GM said farming techniques and topography have changed since the last flood 20 years ago. His biggest worry is how accurate experts are given the changes. 7.7 A presentation delivered by BC is attached to the minutes. Background to the project is: Rocglen is expected to finish next year.

Maules Creek, Werris Creek and Narrabri are continuing.

There is Asian demand for high quality coal with the Gunnedah Basin a prime supplier of quality coal.

The improved rail system and increased port capacity has presented opportunities. Other key points covered are: Whitehaven's contribution to the community, the region, the state.

Employment opportunities, in particular Whitehaven's record of employment of members of the Indigenous community.

Actively encouraging workforce and their families to live in the community.

Support of local businesses.

Community surveys indicating increased support for coal mining over time. Original approval for 4.5m tons per annum was predicated on trucking. There are limits to what trucks can do and Whitehaven wanted to take trucks off the road. They looked at running the rail spur across the Broadwater property, across the river and the Milchengowrie property. Consultation since with landowners and councils resulted in changes to the project scope. While modelling indicated Blue Vale pit could be successfully mined without impacts on the river or groundwater there were community concerns around water resources. Under the approved model Mirrabinda fell in acquisition territory but the owners have expressed a preference to stay. Whitehaven decided to not reopen the Blue Vale pit and have moved the western dump further away from the river. The previous south west option has been selected over the western option based on community feedback. Changes have triggered the need to redo modelling. There have been no major changes to the overarll groundwater, surface water, noise or air quality results although noise and air quality impacts have been reduced at Mirrabinda. The project is not on high value agricultural land. There are no further properties that fall into the acquisition on request zone based on current criteria but that is the call of Planning. Air quality will be within established thresholds. Rigorous rail spur assessment has been done. The site has previously been cleared but there is remnant vegetation. Page 5 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee Flood modelling for the rail spur has been undertaken which replicates historical floods. The structure has been adjusted to operate within the Floodplain Management Plan (OEH and DPI). The area to the west of the river is a prime groundwater area and there are rules around what groundwater can be taken. The geology at the mine site suggests there will be little impact on groundwater resources. Issues for surface water: is there enough water for dust suppression and can water be contained on site in a big rainfall event. There is a regime of sediment dams, water quality is measured and surface water is reused for dust suppression. Modelling takes into account 125 years of rainfall records and climate change. Noise policy has changed. Noise modelling looks at a reasonable and feasible approach including seeking manufacturers of equipment to minimise noise impacts. Air quality projections are below the recognised criteria. Whitehaven has a history of managing these issues. Maules Creek has six or seven water trucks on site for air quality purposes. BC tabled an article from the Northern Daily Leader saying community concerns are lessened if Blue Vale pit is set aside. KB indicated an intention to seek a portion of the $3.5m Whitehaven community contribution over the year for the Boggabri Lion's Club. GM asked whether the 75% of the workforce reported to live locally includes those who spend 3 or 4 nights or are those who have moved families in.

BC replied it is based on those who give the local postcode as their home. Whitehaven tries to encourage people to move their families here. Increasing tariffs over time to live at the Boggabri camp discourages people from using this as a long term arrangement.

TM gave the example of the office staff here. Only two of 28 staff have their home elsewhere. The figure of employees living locally is at least 75%. Whitehaven targets locals for employment for retention reasons. GM asked in relation to Indigenous employment whether Whitehaven offers apprenticeships.

TM replied they do. They also offer cadetships and participate in programs such as Clontarf which aims to keep kids at school through sport. Cadetships will increase. The range of career opportunities includes accountants, scientists and geologists. It is harder to attract professional staff but a high proportion stay. Unemployment in the Aboriginal community was at 25% in Gunnedah compared to 4% to 5% for non-Aboriginal people. This has dropped to 20% and TM likes to think Whitehaven has had a role in that. Retention rates for Aboriginal employees is higher than for other employees. GM asked why the local community doesn't get a slice of the $171m in royalties to pay for such things as the overpass in Gunnedah. He finds it hard to accept people not involved in mining have to pay for this.

RH noted the complicated procedure around distribution of royalties. Royalties for the regions is a misnomer as anyone can apply. He will find out more about the process and report to the CCC.

TM noted other contributions to infrastructure in addition to royalties e.g. paying for rail line passing lanes benefitting grain producers sending produce to port. GM asked how many diggers and how many trucks are expected at the mine.

BC replied there would be about 8 or 9 diggers and 40 to 45 trucks.

GM asked if autonomous trucks would cut employment from 500 to 450. BC said work elsewhere suggests labour benefits aren't sought through automation. Other tasks and roles are created. The benefit is that equipment operates more hours in a year. It is a productivity benefit. Page 6 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee GM asked whether drills are autonomous. BC replied not at this point. They have been looked at but would still have a controller. They will look at this as technology improves. GM sought clarification on the statement that there are not further properties in the acquisition zone.

BC clarified that there are no additional properties in the acquisition zone based on current criteria The noise policy changed recently and Whitehaven's consultants had to undertake additional analysis. Landholders at Mirrabinda have advised that they want to stay if they can. Whitehaven will wait and monitor the situation.

GM questioned acquisition of property at the northern end due to infrastructure 3.5km away when he and neighbours are within 2.5km of the crushing plant. He questioned consultants' knowledge of wind directions compared to the understanding of long standing locals. He also asked why if properties to the north have been bought, does Whitehaven now want the rail spur in the south within 2.5km of six or seven properties.

BC indicated that the properties to the north of the mine were part of the acquisition on request zone for the Approved mine. The acquisition had nothing to do with the western rail spur.

TM replied assessment for acquisition zones is based on modelling which aims for operations to have the least impact.

SO said rather than a fixed distance, acquisition rights are based on noise contours from noise modelling, which includes consideration of wind directions and inversions.

BC said noise modelling assumes distribution of equipment and changes of noise sources over the course of the operation, predominant wind directions and inversions. Data about wind direction comes from continuous weather station monitoring. Infrastructure was not a factor in acquisition of properties to the north. As coal is coming from the south why take it north to the rail?

KB asked how acquisition on request works.

TM replied monitoring contours are done over a number of years. Over the life of the approval those in the acquisition zone can trigger discussions with Whitehaven about mitigation or acquisition. If these negotiations are unsuccessful they go to the Director General. All are advised they have right to talk about mitigation of acquisition. Properties purchased prior were at risk. Noise monitoring is required in each direction to ensure modelling is accurate. If not, independent assessments are done and changes in operations are required to ensure impacts stay under levels of criteria.

SO reported with the Voluntary Land Acquisition and Mitigation Policy under the current approval the company still has to demonstrate they have tried all reasonable and feasible measure to reduce noise. For the existing operations, there is a requirement to monitor at receptors around the mine to ensure that it is not exceeding noise limits during operations. Under the Noise Policy, 30 decibels is taken as the lowest background noise level and this can be adopted for the nose assessment without undertaking background noise monitoring. GM reported a working flood model done in the mid-1980s worked beautifully till rubbish put into it hindered flows.

BC said the SMEC model was a physical model. Today's model is a mathematical model used widely by industry. Discussion have been held with OEH who have expert knowledge. When lodged OEH will look at the report which contains various scenarios such as one in 5 years, one in 20 years, one in a 100 years.

RH asked what the distance between stanchions is. BC replied that it had been modelled at 30m. Page 7 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee GM asked if the rail spur is viaduct all the way. BC replied it crosses the river and traverses to the west of the highway. Most is elevated. There may be some embankment on the eastern side of the river depending on the results of the modelling. The clearance over the highway is no less than RMS requirements for the Maules Creek spur. Whitehaven understands it crosses paddocks and is mindful of the impact GM said with changes to topography Whitehaven have to make sure they get it right. 7.15 RH asked if the rail spur will be would be dismantled when the mine closes. BC replied it would assuming that property owners had no other use for it. GM suggested after the life of this mine there is a further 200 to 300 tons under Vickery Forest so there is potential to keep it longer. 7.16 GM asked whether noise modelling includes dumping of coal into the TM to respond coal hopper which is a big issue for neighbours. to the question BC said this hasn't been the experience at Maules Creek. proximity of GM asked what distance the nearest neighbours are from Maules Creek neighbours to infrastructure and what is the size of the infrastructure? Maules Creek in BC said the Noise Policy for industry relates to mining and infrastructure. relation to coal Rail has separate guideline and noise limits. These are based on worst into hoppers. atmospheric conditions and include acceptable and maximum levels. Whitehaven is working within these. The Voluntary Land Acquisition and Mitigation Policy sets levels which require mitigation or acquisition on request. Noise criteria governed by the Noise Policy for industry is above 38 decibels and triggers mitigation measures such as double glazing or changes to structure while over 40 decibels triggers discussions about acquisition. GM asked what the length of time for maximum noise is. BC said it is the average over 15 minutes but assumptions are based on worst case. GM is not opposed to the mine but is worried about impacts on neighbours 400m to 500m away. Some moved here for the quiet life. RR noted there will be opportunities for people to have their say and acquisition rules take into account affected people. RH noted acquisition triggers may not be a satisfactory outcome for people who have been on properties for generations. 7.15 DE reported the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) has been done in accordance with accordance with SEARS looking at impacts on surrounds, culture including Aboriginal culture, heritage, community cohesion, personal and property rights, amenity, size of population, ways of life, housing and employment, health and safety and cumulative impacts with other projects. Impacts of construction include for example community connectivity, noise modelling, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The SIA integrates all effects related to the community - visual amenity, traffic, air quality. They have talked to people in the project area including 14 landholders nearest the rail spur and CCC members as well as councils. The SIA looks at the baseline and changes at local and regional levels. RH asked in relation to increases in employment and a limited local base whether people from outside the region would stay over time potentially creating issues with availability and cost of housing, education, child care and associated medical services which are currently stretched. DE anticipates a population increase of 1.4% for Gunnedah and an increase in Narrabri. It is hoped people would bring families and stay. This would create demand for housing stock and with not a lot of affordable housing available. There is residential land and capacity to Page 8 of 10

Minutes of the 6th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee grow but the market doesn't keep up with demand. Boggabri is keen for families to move in. There are schools across Gunnedah and Boggabri. Increased population may help make up recently lost enrolments in Boggabri. Medical services and emergency services were looked at. Whitehaven will need to advise agencies of the workforce ramp up and who is likely to move to the area. TM asked what the Gunnedah LGA population is. DE said population projections are based on NSW Government projections for 2021 which indicate slow growth rates in both LGAs. 2021 projections indicate a population of 12,900 up from 12,750 currently and from 12,500 in 2011. TM noted a Gunnedah population closer to 13,500 prior to the abattoir closure. Now people have different lifestyles, smaller families and are relatively older. Have those things been considered? DE said social impacts and benefits are viewed differently by stakeholder groups. The SIA focuses on Boggabri which is closer to the mine and there are opportunities for people to move in there. TM asked whether councillors and business chambers have been consulted. DE said conversations have taken place with Boggabri Progress Association, Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and the Narrabri Chamber. 8 General Business 8. GM asked if there is scope for more people to join the CCC. People have asked how to join. Most members have been involved in mining and there should be a greater range of people. RR said there is scope for more members. People wishing to join should speak to her. SO noted there can be up to seven community members. 8.3 GM asked about the process for the minutes. Are they edited by Whitehaven? RR outlined process: the draft minutes go out to all members who have the opportunity to suggest changes. RR makes the final decision on what goes into the minutes. 9 Date and agenda for next meeting 9.1 Based on the likelihood of the EIS being on exhibition in late September it is suggested the next meeting be held late October or early November. RH requests late November due to other commitments. Date TBC.