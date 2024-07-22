Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee Meeting held: 21st May 2019 - 10.30am - 1.30pm Venue: Boggabri RSL Present: Roberta Ryan (RR) Independent Chair Sandra Spate (SS) Minute taker Cr Robert Hooke (RH) Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) Cr Cameron Staines (CS) Narrabri Shire Council (NSC) Brian Cole (BC) Executive General Manager, Project Delivery, WHC Tim Muldoon (TM) Group Manager Community Relations and Property, WHC Keith Blanch (KM) Community Representative Ron Fuller (RF) Community Representative Grant McIlveen (GM) Community Representative Barry Thomson (BT) Community Representative Andrew Raal (AR) WHC Environmental Cr Cathy Redding (CR) Mayor NSC - observer Apologies: Item Description Action/ Responsibility 1 Present, introductions and apologies 1.1 RR outlined her role as Independent Chair appointed by the Department of Planning. The CCC is not formally required at this point for the Vickery Extension Project as this is usually triggered as part of approval process. Notes go to members for feedback, the Chair signs off on them and then they go on public record. Cr asked if this CCC exists under current approval or whether it will stand for future approval. RR said if approval is given it will be constituted as part of that approval. Some changes were made to the committee pre-existing her role as chair but RR was asked to take over the pre-existing work for the Canyon and Vickery project. CCCs are part of government legislative requirements for mining projects and other state significant projects. They are facilitated independently. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and get feedback. If approval is given the CCC's role is oversee consent conditions. Membership is up to Chair who seeks to broadly represent key interests. Both Councils within the project area are requested to participate. Members are asked to declare interests which are on the public record. Declarations of Interests don't exclude membership or participation and records sit with the chair. 1.2 Members introduced themselves and noted their interest in the committee. Catherine Redding, Mayor of NSC attended as an observer. 2 Declaration of pecuniary or other interests 2.1 Declarations of pecuniary interests sit with the Chair. Two recent members are to provide formal declarations. 3 Previous minutes and matters arising 3.1 Acceptance of minutes from the October 2018 meeting was moved by GM and seconded by RF. The minutes were accepted. Page 1 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee 3.2 Action 7.16 August 2018. TM to respond to the question of proximity of The distance neighbours to Maules Creek in relation to coal into hoppers. scaled off an GM had asked how close the nearest neighbours (property 108/109) aerial plan is are. approximately 5.5km. 3.3 Action 4.17 October 2018. BC to provide figures for the total number of shut down hours experienced by Maules Creek over winter. BC reported Maules Creek has advised that it does not maintain records of shutdowns as it is a dynamic procedure. Noise levels are monitored. Approval limit is 35dB. Maules Creek has advised that when noise level gets to 30dB action is taken to change operations to remain below 35dB. Closures are determined by monitored readings. Based on advice it is estimated that there are around 20 to 30 instances where operations are impacted over the winter months but these vary in duration. RH asked whether noise monitors are in a fixed position. BC replied they are to monitor impacts on neighbours and keep noise at acceptable levels. RH asked if wind directions are considered. AR indicated that it was but not under high wind conditions. GM said the closest people at Maules Creek live further away than neighbours to Vickery but we have been told Vickery neighbours won't be affected. TM said there are many influences on noise impacts including distance to site, topography, temperature effects and wind direction. RF suggests we won't know impacts till operation. 4 Canyon and Vickery Environmental Monitoring Report 4.1 BC reminded the CCC that since the last Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) process has occurred. The process is around 14 weeks behind government benchmarks of 12 weeks after exhibition of the EIS. . RR noted the IPC was formerly the Planning Assessment Commission (PAC) which is independently convened. 4.2 AR delivered the Canyon and Vickery Environmental Monitoring Report . (attached to minutes). Canyon is to the north of the Vickery site. It is closed and rehabilitated. A void remains. The two separate sites will merge as material from Vickery covers the void at Canyon. It will then be seen as one project. Water is extracted from the void for Tarrawonga. There was one issue of spontaneous combustion on site. All carbonaceous material was removed. Some air quality monitoring had some high readings. It was concluded this was due to dust storms. There were some higher conductivity readings in water due to evaporation with drought increasing salinity. There were no complaints. 4.3 CR asked that the link to the Environmental Monitoring Report be sent to WHC to send a Narrabri Council when uploaded. link to the report to councils when uploaded. 4.4 KB asked why water continues to be carted to Tarrawonga after recent rains. AR and TM said they are still hauling some but this is being reviewed. GM asked if water in the void is groundwater or runoff. AR replied modelling showed a little is groundwater (around 4 megalitres year) but the majority is surface runoff. There is a separate water licence for 50 megalitres of ground water. CR asked whether increased water storage capacity in mines could capture more runoff considering the current extreme drought. This could Page 2 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee also alleviate pumping from the river. She also asked whether Vickery can capture and use run-off during rain events and high flows. BC said the surface water assessment models climatic conditions looking at rainfall records and series of droughts from over 100 years. Whitehaven can capture some runoff but within limits. TM said Whitehaven captures all the water they can except in extreme events. The cleanest water is allowed to be released at approved release points in accordance with water management plans for the mine. . AR noted a separation between clean and dirty water. All disturbed areas potentially impact water quality. This water has to be captured and contained. Water entering the mine pit is captured. There are banks and berms to divert clean runoff into natural drainage systems. CS asked how runoff from rehabilitated areas is classed. AR replied it is initially dirty water but does not contain minerals from the mine. It is diverted to a settling pond where generally it will be used for air quality control. Water runoff the operational area is captured on site and quality is measured. In high rainfall events approval normally allows storage to overflow but this is determined by approval conditions. Samples are taken upstream and downstream. GM noted an event on April 1 with 76mm in less than two hours. Photos show high flow near where there washery will be. If the dam is not built big enough for such events the flow will end up in the river which is less than 600m from that location. AR said clean rainfall is diverted through the site into natural drainage. It is in the EIS and is expected to be part of conditions of approval. KB asked whether the void will be only part of the dump. AR said this depends on approval conditions. RF asked where the Vickery mine would start.

BC replied that the box cut is just below the viewing point hill. KB asked what happened to captured pigs. AR said they are put down. KB asked what happens with facilities moved from site. BC said they are being moved to Tarrawonga.

GM asked if Tarrawonga is being expanded.

BC replied the old fleet is being replaced with larger equipment which will lift output up to current approved output KB asked about B-doubles.

AR said with Vickery there will be less truck movements. With the coal washing on site none will go into the Gunnedah plant.

KB asked about the future of Braymont Rd.

BC said that ultimately Braymont Rd south of the mine will be excavated as the mine progresses.

KB asked if Braymont Rd will be tarred. BC replied that it will remain unsealed.

CR asked how Braymont Road will be policed as it is the shortest route from Boggabri.

BC indicated that it would be similar to when Maules Creek was constructed when traffic was monitored and disciplinary action was taken against those using the road.

RF noted Braymont Road pre-existed the mine.

KB said people have the right to use it but it is not tarred. 4.10 GM asked whether the last increase at Tarrawonga now allows 3 million tonnes or does it need a further approval? TM said it would require a further approval to lift production above 3mtpa BC noted limits on the size of deposits. Rocglen is nearly workout out. Tarrawonga has around 10 years left. KB asked whether coal is still being carted from Rocglen. Page 3 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee BC and AR replied it is intermittent. The last production blast was last week. The mine will end in June and the stockpile will be trucked for three months. CS asked if Rocglen will close next financial year. AR said there is approximately three years of rehabilitation work. GM asked whether current workers at Rocglen will be doing the rehab work. AR replied Whitehaven workers will undertake the earthworks. Contractors will be used for seeding and tree planting. GM asked whether Vickery's initial approval is due to expire soon? BC said it is due to expire in September and some site work involving surveying commenced and will continue. CR asked whether all bores are to the same depth. AR said depth varies. Bores higher uphill are deeper.

KB said that with Canyon rehabilitation dams on properties have become obsolete. They don't get water into them because of the rehabilitation. Even with recent rains they didn't get much runoff.

GM said grasses absorb the water but it is different with bare gravel. In the recent 76mm event water gushed to the river. Once there is bare rock there will be nowhere to go but run off. Vickery Extension Project - EIS Assessment Process Update BC presented the update (attached to minutes. He noted the IPC report is on the IPC website. He outlined the background for the project including the initial approval for 4.5 tonnes per year, the intention to include Blue Vale as part of the extension and the later decision to excise Blue Vale from the application.

Given the undesirability of trucking coal to Gunnedah, Whitehaven elected to include a CHPP on site and a rail option. The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was submitted in August 2018.

With changes to the assessment process this was the first to go through the new process. Previously draft conditions went to PAC for review which after public meetings and refinements made a decision on the development application.. The new process injects the IPC into the process earlier to indicate to the Department of Planning where they should focus.

After submission of the EIS there was a 6 week exhibition period. A Department of Planning review provided feedback to the IPC in October. As public meetings held in Boggabri and Gunnedah were deferred till February the submission period was extended. Submissions on the EIS whilst on exhibition included some 287 in favour, 179 objections and 9 comments.

Submissions to the IPC included some 367 in support of the project, 37 objecting and 8 comments.

BC and consultants were involved in two briefings to the IPC answering questions, the second briefing being held in February. There were 14 points of focus. Questions included how baseline data was obtained for surface water quality; groundwater; storage of mine water; sediment dams design; flooding; air quality; water requirements and water management; worst case; dust; noise and blasting; rail spur; timing; the coal processing plant; and economic assessment.

There were questions about whether Vickery Coal is an independent entity from Whitehaven. Vickery and other mines come under the Whitehaven banner.

BC expects the recent restructure of the Department of Planning mayextend the assessment period. Following a whole of government assessment Planning will issue a report recommending approval or not and a draft set of conditions for IPC consideration. The IPC will then Page 4 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee make a decision on whether to approve the project of not and the conditions that would apply if approved. Whitehaven is commissioning design work on the coal preparation and processing plant and the mine infrastructure. Surveys and geotech work and some earthworks is also going ahead under existing approval. Discussions have taken place around works to improve the grounds of Kurrumbede. 5.2 GM and CR questioned why Blue Vale is referred to as being excised from the scope of the proposed development when it was not part of the 4.5m tonne pit approval. BC noted a review of total resources at Vickery by mining consultants indicated that there was some 6 to 7mt of coal that could be mined by reopening Bluevale pit. Studies showed conclusively that this could be accomplished without impacted on the Namoi River, but in response to some community concerns Whitehaven elected to not proceed with reopening Bluevale pit. GM raised the issue of whether it could be reopened in the future. BC responded that if one considers the layout of the site, it would be impractical. 5.3 RF asked whether points of discussion particularly around groundwater were clarified at the second briefing. BC replied the second briefing was more informed as the IPC Commissioners had had chance to look at the EIS and had heard from public hearings. 5.4 GM asked whether the 14 points of discussion aligned with what locals have been saying. BC said a number of areas were covered, sometimes quite technical which were handled by experts e.g. how a particular modelling exercise occurred. The groundwater consultant (Hydrosimulations) was involved in the briefing and was able to respond to questions from the IPC regarding groundwater. The 14 points not by the IPC in its report broadly aligned to the EIS and therefore the IPC directed Department of Planning to broadly review the EIS in the whole of government process and take into account climate change impacts which is also covered in the EIS. 5.5 GM asked how Whitehaven can say they have enough licenced water WHC (TM) to license to meet requirements for Vickery if they have to buy water from provide more Maules Creek and move water from zone 4 to zone 5. information on TM indicated that the water recently purchased was Zone 4 and Zone 5 transfer of water to cover the current situation. It would be extracted from Zone 4 not between zones. Zone 5. 5.6 GM asked if Boggabri is deemed too far for dust monitoring why a air RR to draft a quality monitor located at Kitchener Park, Gunnedah? He can see why letter to the EPA people in Boggabri find it hard when they have consistently asked for on behalf of the dust monitoring a Boggabri. CCC requesting AR replied the monitoring station is managed by government (EPA) and air monitoring at is part of a regional network. Boggabri. GM asked why Whitehaven can't install a dust monitor. TM indicated that the community had indicated that it wanted the monitoring to be independent of mining companies and therefore the network was managed by the EPA. CS noted Council has pushed hard for years for a remote mobile independent monitor. Letters have been sent to Planning. It has to be independent. If Whitehaven funded and managed a monitor people Page 5 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee would doubt results. Narrabri Council and the CCCs have been strong advocates but pleas have fallen on deaf ears. KB asked how dust from the various locations and sources could be distinguished. RF noted there is a monitor on the Services Club to monitor dust from trains. BC suggested the monitor on the hill above Canyon would likely be used to monitor Vickery. AR noted there are real time monitors located at the mines and dust deposition buckets. CS asked that a letter from the CCC be sent to the Department asking for an independent dust monitor at Boggabri. This was supported by the community members on the committee. CR suggested a monitor is needed before Vickery is mined to establish baseline data. BC noted the establishment of an environmental trust for the community of $100,000 from Maules Creek, Tarrawonga and Boggabri and suggested a dustwatch monitor which would be part of a community network could be a suitable initiative for the Trust.. RF asked whether the bottom of the pit at 36m at Vickery will be lower than the river level.

BC replied the pit will be lower than the river.

RF has worked in wet pits. He thinks Vickery will have to pump constantly as water in the water table will enter the pit. BC indicated that the groundwater assessment did not indicate this. GM noted neighbours are awaiting more information requested about the western side of the rail spur. He asked why some neighbours had been consulted while closer ones not.

BC indicated that residents are being progressively talked to. TM asked who makes the final determination on approval. BC replied it is the IPC. 5.10 RF is worried about the impact of coal production in the Galilee Basin on production here. BC suggested that won't affect production here as Gunnedah Basin coal is generally e higher quality. 6 General Business GM asked about correspondence regarding additional community representatives on the CCC.

RR will follow this up, noting that no membership matters will be settled until the next stage in the Vickery Extension project is clear. CR asked whether existing approval expires soon.

BC and TM replied it expires in September but current work is being undertaken under the current approval. This includes survey for future road works and for water infrastructure, engineering in the form of geotechnical investigations on site, establishment of site offices and compounds and some access road works. RH reported on a skill shortage throughout the area. Gunnedah Shire Council has been supporting efforts revitalise Gunnedah TAFE. State government money has gone into restructuring TAFE with commencement of construction engineering, plant operators and white card courses. TAFE is trying to re-engage with big employers in the community and he encourages Whitehaven to get an appetite to re- engage with TAFE. If there is demand for a particular course TAFE will put it on. He urges Whitehaven to have conversation with TAFE and save people having to go to the Hunter. There are also pre- apprenticeship courses. Page 6 of 8

Minutes of the 5th Meeting of the Vickery Project Community Consultative committee CR said Narrabri Council is engaged in similar activities. With a country university campus opening in June. Council is working in the TAFE area. TM noted Whitehaven have commenced talking to TAFE. 6.4 GM raised the desire of the Boggabri Progress Association to see if land owned by Whitehaven to the north can be developed as industrial land. RF agrees both shires should encourage Whitehaven to develop industrial land. CR suggested it would depend on zoning. TM said Council would need to do a feasibility study. If feasible Whitehaven may be able to assist. RR suggested interested parties should talk with Whitehaven. 7 Date and agenda for next meeting TBA depending on the approval process. Whitehaven will communicate any developments to the CCC. These minutes have been endorsed by the meeting Chair Signed: Date: 11.6.2019 Page 7 of 8

Whitehaven Coal Limited VICKERY EXTENSION PROJECT | VICKERY CCC MEETING 21 MAY, 2019 May, 2019