Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
Meeting held: 30th June 2020 - 9:30am - 11am
Venue:Zoom
Present:Roberta Ryan (RR) - Independent Chair Stella Cimarosti (SC) - Minute taker
Cr Robert Hooke (RH) - Gunnedah Shire Council Andrew Johns (AJ) - Gunnedah Shire Council Cr Cathy Redding (CR) - Narrabri Shire Council Stewart Todd (ST) - Narrabri Shire Council
Cr Cameron Staines (CS) - Narrabri Shire Council
Andrew Garratt (AG) - Whitehaven Coal - GM Community Engagement Mark Stevens (MS) - Whitehaven Coal - Executive General Manager Rod Fox (RF) - Whitehaven Coal - Project Director - Vickery
Alex Carynny (AC) - Whitehaven Coal - Environmental Officer Mitchell Purvis (MP) - Whitehaven Coal - Study Manager - Vickery Tony Dwyer (TD) - Whitehaven Coal - Group Manager Approvals and
Environment
Huw Morgan (HM) - Whitehaven Coal - Group Manager Water and Property James Steele (JS) - Resource Strategies - EIS documentation
Grant Mcllveen (GM) - Community Representative Keith Blanch (KB) - Community Representative
Apologies: Cr Lloyd Finlay (LF) Narrabri Shire Council
Colleen Fuller (CF) Gunnedah Shire Council
Ron Fuller (RF) Community Representative
Item
Description
Action/
Responsibility
1
Welcome to our virtual meeting
1.1
RR introduced and welcomed attendees.
2
Introduction - new Whitehaven team
2.1
MS advised CCC of Whitehaven representatives present:
• Mark Stevens - Executive General Manager of project delivery
for Whitehaven. Mark has replaced Brian who retired at the end
of May. Responsible for overseeing all Whitehaven projects.
• Rod Fox - Project Director for Vickery. Rod looks after the day
to day for the Vickery project.
• Andrew Garratt - General Manager of Community Engagement.
Based in Gunnedah and managers all community engagement.
• Alex Carynny - Environmental Officer. Alex manages the
environmental wellbeing of the project.
• Mitchell Purvis - Study Manager for Vickery. Responsible for
putting all studies together.
• Tony Dwyer - Group Manager of Approvals and Environment.
Tony is based in Gunnedah.
• Huw Morgan - Group Manager for Water and Property. Based in
Brisbane at the moment. Moving to Sydney soon. Will be
spending a lot of time at Gunnedah meeting landowners to talk
about land agreements. Hugh also looks after the water strategy
for the project.
Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
• James Steele - Consultant working on the EIS documentation.
James has worked on the project for the last two years and is
well up to speed on the EIS documentation.
MS noted that RF, AG and AC will be the core team involved with the
CCC. Other Whitehaven staff members may attend as guests when
necessary to talk to relevant items.
RR noted that she and AG as the manager of community engagement
will work most closely with the CCC regarding these meetings.
3
Agenda and apologies
3.1
Apologies were noted and have been recorded in attendees list.
4
Declarations of interest
4.1
RR questioned if anyone has any new declarations of interest to make.
These can be made at the time of the meeting or sent to RR later via
email.
RH noted that he is the chair of a committee for an upcoming Innovation
and Mining Expo to be held in Gunnedah next year. Whitehaven are a
major sponsor of the expo.
RR noted this declaration.
5
Actions and matters arising from our previous meeting
5.1
Action 4.2 from previous minutes. AC advised the report is currently
AC to share
under review and will be shared when it is finalised.
report
5.2
Acceptance of minutes from the October 2019 meeting was moved by
RH and seconded by KB. The minutes were accepted.
6
Canyon and Vickery Environmental Report
Presentation made by AC attached to minutes.
Presentation went through the environmental monitoring that has been
carried out since the last CCC for the Canyon and Vickery Coal mines.
6.1
Questions arising from presentation
RR questioned what the winged peppercress is.
TD advised that this is a cryptic endangered plant species.
RR noted that the monitoring revealed that the species has not been
identified on the site at this stage. TD confirmed it has not been
identified since first identified as part of the EIS surveys.
7
While of Government Report/IPC process and approval conditions
Presentation made by MS and RF attached to minutes
7.1
Project status presented by MS. Key points:
- Public hearings to be held this week (Thursday and Friday).
Once hearings have been completed the IPC will decide the
project approval/refusal.
- If the IPC approve the project it will be passed onto the Federal
Government who will do their own assessment of the project.
This process usually takes a few months.
- While the Federal Government assessment is being completed
Whitehaven will start developing secondary management plans
for the project in areas such as air, traffic management, noise
etc. These secondary management plans need to be approved
by DPIE.
- Once this has been completed Whitehaven will apply for an
Environmental Protection License (EPL) and a mining lease
before construction starts.
Questions from presentation:
RR asked for rough timing around this process.
Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
MS noted that the Federal Government approval would ideally be given
before the end of 2020. The management plans will probably take
around 6-8 months to be prepared before they can be submitted to
DPIE. DPIE can take a while to review and approve these plans
depending on how busy they are. So we could be looking at 9-12
months for the secondary plans to be prepared and approved.
RR questioned if this meant that ideally construction should be
underway by 2021.
MS agreed that would be the ideal timeframe without any delays.
ST questioned if the final investment decision (FID) fit into the timeline?
MS advised this would run concurrently with the rest of the approvals.
Once all the state and federal approvals have been provided
Whitehaven can submit the necessary financial paperwork to the board.
ST questioned what the indicative timeframe was.
MS noted the aim is to get FID by the end of 2021. Construction would
start after FID.
7.2
Whole of government report presented by MS and RF. Key points:
AG to provide
link to report
MS noted that the whole of government report was released in May and
and copy of
is available online. The department believed the projects benefits
conditions.
outweighed its impacts.
Done 1/7/20 by
RR questioned if the link could be provided.
AG advised he would provide this.
RF to share
RR clarified that the department has recommended approval to the IPC
however, the IPC are the decision makers. So the project is yet to be
noise conditions
approved.
for train
MS agreed this was correct.
operation.
Done 1/7/20 by
RF talked about conditions placed on the Vickery extension project and
email.
went through three key areas which are summarised in the presentation.
Key points:
RR/AG to follow
Noise -
up regarding
- Whitehaven are required to operate under these conditions and
mobile dust
will need to reach out to landowners to do some assessments.
monitoring.
- To explain the numbers on the slides:
35 (dBA)a - can be compared to a quiet room
40 (dBA - can be compared to a fridge
60 (dBA - can be compared to a normal conversation.
Blasting -
- Blasting can occur only between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
- Whitehaven are required to notify neighbours prior to carrying out blasting.
MS noted that the presentation highlights just three areas of interest but there are a number of other conditions that the project has to operate under. We will send a copy of the conditions.
Questions from presentation:
RH asked if the conditions around the blasting covers both sound and also vibrations through the ground.
RF advised the conditions cover both of these areas.
Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
CS noted that a few meetings ago the potential to purchase mobile noise
monitoring equipment was raised. The idea was to have an independent
body assess noise complaints at the source of the complaint.
RR noted that she recalled this discussion. It was around independent
dust monitoring through the EPA or a relevant organisation broader than
Whitehaven.
CS agreed that was the discussion.
RR noted that this would be taken on notice and discussed with
Whitehaven to see where Brian landed with his investigation of this
request.
TD noted that there is a fixed network of monitors that will be run by the
EPA. They aren't mobile monitors, but they are fixed in specific positions
and monitor conditions 24/7. They aren't reactive like this suggestion.
8
General business
8.1 GM asked for an update from Whitehaven on the trial of the autonomous trucks at Maules Creek and questioned if they would be brought into the Vickery mine.
MS noted that the trucks are up and running at Maules Creek however there is still a lot of work to be done here and there are no current plans for Vickery.
8.2 RH asked about a workforce plan. If the project goes ahead there will be a large number of employees coming into the area. Where will the workforce come from? This will likely create some pressure in terms of accommodation in the area. Its important Whitehaven work with Council on this.
MS advised that they are anticipating a construction workforce of about 500 people. Whitehaven will look to employ local contractors however there may be some staff brought into the Boggabri camp. We will work with council around this once approvals are granted. We will work with them on a workforce plan.
RH noted this was great to hear.
AJ noted that Gunnedah Shire Council has a Community Workforce Plan that he would encourage Whitehaven to comment on.
CS questioned if there is a commitment or a policy around local employment.
MS advised there isn't a written polity in place however, employing locally is one of Whitehaven's priorities.
RH added that it would also be good for Whitehaven to consider local training and apprentices. The area has a TAFE that needs support. AG noted that he has been in touch with local education providers to work with them around local training.
GM asked if AG was aware of the training that previously happened with local schools in the area.
AG advised he was aware of the previous program with Gunnedah TAFE. There were about 120 students put through this program and it was very successful. Whitehaven are looking at a similar model for this project.
GM noted that it would be great to see something like this happen again. TD advised that the draft conditions for the project include the requirement for a social impact management plan which is to be developed with council and this CCC. The purpose of the condition is to develop positive social impacts.
10
Future CCC's/membership/frequency
10.1 AG noted that he wanted some clarity around the membership and who is the key contact from each area.
Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery Project Community Consultative committee
Narrabri Shire Council - Cameron Staines (key contact) Lloyd Findlay (alternative contact).
ST noted that council review committee membership annually in late September/early October. Council will advise if there are any changes.
Gunnedah Shire Council - Rob Hooke (key contact) Colleen Fuller (alternative contact). Ron Fuller is the community representative.
RH noted that council review their committee membership every second year. The review is coming up and we will advise any changes.
10.2 RR noted that this committee has been established by Whitehaven in advance of their requirements. The requirement to hold CCC meetings kicks in post approval. It is common for these committees to be set up prior for views to be included in the conditions. Once/if approval occurs, we will review the membership of this committee.
RR raised the timing of the next meeting. When the committee formally
starts it must have a minimum of four meetings per year but at the
moment there are no requirements.
AG noted that perhaps the next meeting could be in September if that
works for the group.
Group agreed zoom meetings were a good platform for meetings.
10.3 GM asked if perhaps this committee could join the existing joint CCC
AG/RR to
with the other Whitehaven mines in the area.
consider if this
AG advised that this needs to be taken on notice for consideration.
CCC could join
GM noted that it would be good to understand what's happening at the
the existing joint
other mines.
CCC with the
CS seconded GM's suggestion.
other
RR questioned if the joint meetings happen once a year.
Whitehaven
CS advised they happen every six months. It's a collaborative committee
mines in the
across all Whitehaven mines.
area on
RR advised this would be taken on notice.
occasion.
10.4 RR closed the meeting and thanked Brian for this engagement in the group to date and wished him best wished in retirement.
These minutes have been endorsed by the meeting Chair
Signed: Roberta Ryan
Date:
8th August 2020
Minutes of the 10th Meeting of the
Vickery -
Canyon Coal
Mine
Community
Consultative
Committee Meeting
30 June 2020 Gunnedah, NSW
Introduction
Vickery
Team Members
Whitehaven - Core Team
- Mark Stevens - Executive General Manager Project Delivery
- Rod Fox - Project Director Vickery Extension Project
- Andrew Garratt - General Manager Community Engagement
- Alex Carynny - Environmental Officer
Guests
- Mitchell Purvis - Study Manager
- Tony Dwyer - Group Manager Approvals and Environment
- Huw Morgan - Group Manager - Water and Property
- James Steele - Environmental Consultant
3
Canyon Coal Mine
