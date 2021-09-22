Whitehaven Coal : 2021_08_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)

Measured levels - (Potential) EPL Date Measurement CHPP - dB(A) Limit(s)- Wind speed Observations Non- ID Period LA1, 1 LAeq, 15 dB(A) (m/s) compliance minute minute /breach 15 mins day - 35 N1 - 15 mins evening - 35 - - 15 mins night - 35 1 min night - 45

Notes:

dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response

corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.

LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.

LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.

I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.

Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:

site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or

site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.

