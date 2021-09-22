Log in
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/21
2.85 AUD   +3.64%
Whitehaven Coal : 2021_08_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data

09/22/2021 | 02:22am EDT
WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 3637

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=33514&SYSUID=1&LICID=3637

Licensee: Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited

Licensee Address: Boggabri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: August 2021

Obtained Date: 22 September 2021

Publication Date: 22 September 2021

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Measurements

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Value

3

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

17/08/21

17/08/21

-

-

-

0.12

11

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

6

Various

22/09/21

2.9

7.3

19.3

30.4

12

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

6

Various

22/09/21

3.3

18.3

8.05

11.1

Conductivity

µs/cm

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

Each overflow

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Suspended

mg/L

event

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Solids

pH

pH

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

1460

Oil and Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

<5

7

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

Quarterly

1

11/08/21

11/08/21

-

-

-

3

Total Suspended

mg/L

-

-

-

14

Solids

pH

pH

-

-

-

8.4

1

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Table 2 - Groundwater Monitoring (Quarterly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Max or Only

Pollutant

Samples for

Median Value

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

the Period

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

8

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

9

Chloride

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Magnesium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

2

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Max or Only

Pollutant

Samples for

Median Value

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

the Period

Potassium

mg/L

--

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

M

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

10

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

3

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)

Measured levels -

(Potential)

EPL

Date

Measurement

CHPP - dB(A)

Limit(s)-

Wind speed

Observations

Non-

ID

Period

LA1, 1

LAeq, 15

dB(A)

(m/s)

compliance

minute

minute

/breach

15 mins day

-

35

N1

-

15 mins evening

-

35

-

-

15 mins night

-

35

1 min night

-

45

Notes:

dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response

corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.

LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.

LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.

I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.

Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:

  • site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or
  • site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.

4

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Figure 1 - EPL 3637 Monitoring Locations

5

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
