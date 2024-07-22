Vickery Extension Project CCC Date: Wednesday 26 April 2023, 12 - 1:20pm Venue: Whitehaven Gunnedah Office Boardroom and Zoom Attendees Community members Whitehaven Coal Keith Blanch (KB) Community Scott Mitchell (SM) Whitehaven Coal Representative Darren Swain (DS) Whitehaven Coal Grant McIlveen (GM) Community Mark Stevens (MS) Whitehaven Coal Representative Independent Chair Narrabri Council Professor Roberta Ryan (RR) Cr Darrell Tiemens (DT) - Narrabri Shire Council Minute taker Gunnedah Shire Council Isa Crossland Stone (ICS) Cr Rob Hooke (RH) - Gunnedah Shire Council Wade Hudson (WH) - Gunnedah Shire Council Apologies Donna Ausling (DA) - Narrabri Shire Council Michelle Henry (MH) - Narrabri Shire Council Cr Cathy Redding (CR) - Narrabri Shire Council Cr Colleen Fuller (CF) - Gunnedah shire Council Ron Fuller (RF) Community Representative Barry Thompson (BT) - Community Representative Item Description Action 1 Welcome and introductions - RR RR welcomes everyone to the meeting. RR introduces herself to the group; some time has passed since they last met. All attendees make their introductions for the benefit of newcomers.

2 3 4 DT is from the Narrabri Shire Council. He is attending in place of CR, who cannot be here today. Declarations of interest - RR invites the attendees to make any declarations of interest. GMc's declaration of interest remains unchanged from the previous meeting. There are no new declarations of interest. Actions and Matters arising from Previous Minutes 1. RR to arrange a process for sourcing additional community members for the CCC once Whitehaven has made an investment decision. With respect to this item, RR asks for an update from Whitehaven on the progress of their investment decision. MS says that according to Whitehaven's quarterly announcement made this past Friday April 21, 2023, the board of Whitehaven Coal announced that they will be progressing with the Early Mining of Vickery. At Friday's review, the board confirmed that they are still aiming to announce an investment decision by the end of 2023. MS says that the company plans to be 'shovel ready' by the middle of the 2024 calendar year. MS explains that 'shovel ready' means that they will have gone to tender, have received all contractor prices, and have all elements of construction ready to begin the main project. MS expands on these updates in his presentation in section 5, below. Project Update and Next Steps - MS MS makes the project delivery update for Whitehaven Coal. A copy of MS' presentation is attached to these minutes in PDF format.

RH asks about the impact of Braymont Rd closure on the local farming community. MS says that farmers will still have access if they are travelling North. Also, that the closure of Braymont Rd was involved in the approved EIS for Vickery. MS asks if many people travel through this area generally. GMc says that that lots of community members use Braymont Rd when going fishing. WH adds that it is a stock route. It is a route used in dry times for farmers to get water while stock is being transported. DS clarifies that Whitehaven's plan will not prevent access here. One of the requirements of this development is that access to this TSR remains open. Access will only be blocked from the South. GMc says that farmers will therefore have to walk their stock down Braymont Rd to the river and back. It will be inconvenient. DS says that in accordance with the EIS for this development, Whitehaven will provide an alternate route to account for the blocked access. The planning of route is still ongoing at this stage. KB asks if the community can expect an alternate route to be established before the road closes. SM says that agreement for an alternate route will have to be clarified internally. The road closure is a condition of consent. GMc asks about a projected timeframe for this clarification. SM says that he is not able to give an estimate as it is dependent on government agency input.

SM says that he will follow up internally regarding the alternate route. KB asks whether the road closure would occur under Narrabri or under Gunnedah Council. WH confirms that the resolution to close the road will be the work of Gunnedah Council. GMc asks if Gunnedah residents will be able to use an alternative access route to visit the river. WH is unsure. It is possible that the route will be exclusively a stock route. The approval document will specify who has entitlement to access the route. WH says that when he receives more information on this matter, he will provide it to RR for distribution to the group. Note: Following the meeting, WH clarified in an email communication to RR and ICS that the Council has confirmed that "the road closure application is yet to be completed. They indicated that Council had not considered that an alternate access was required to replace the existing roadway. Access is still available to the TSR from the North, which ensures that there is a legal public access. However, this does not stop Whitehaven providing a right of carriageway across one of their properties in favour of farmers within the surrounding area. DT suggests that the Narrabri Shire Council provide the group with a map of the shire area which specifies the Shire boundaries and road responsibilities. DT presently updates that Donna Ausling (DA) will present an update on the Narrabri Council zoning plans for the Narrabri Shire. This will occur at the next meeting. GMc asks MS about changes to the Whitehaven plan. Initially, Whitehaven planned to move 4 million tonnes. This will now be a smaller amount. How detailed is the new SM to update the CCC regarding Whitehaven's plans to develop and alternate DA to present at the next meeting on the Narrabri Council zoning plans.

plan at this point in time? MS notes Whitehaven has approval to move a total of 3.5 million tonnes of ROM Coal combined from Tarrawonga and Vickery to the Gunnedah CHPP. MS says that now that the change of plan has been announced, the team is working through the details of what needs to be done. Major elements of this planning relate to transporting equipment to the area and setting up temporary offices. GMc says that there is talk in the community about the mine using contractors to mine the coal. MS notes that according to an analysis by Whitehaven, it is better for Whitehaven to run the mine as an owner-operator project. MS says that now that the plan has been announced, Whitehaven will begin looking for their own employees. MS says that in approximately October there will be a campaign to recruit operators. There will also have to be an agreement between Whitehaven and the workers unions. GMc asks MS about the rail line. In the EIS and the report delivered to the IPC, the rail line was planned to be placed across the flood plain. MS says that according to the development conditions, Whitehaven must keep the rail above the 100-year flood plain. Any development must be carried out to the flood management plan. GMc asks if there will be any embankments to divert water to the neighbours. MS says no, Condition B48 states that the rail must be above the 1% AEP (Average Exceedance Probability) flood level and must meet the flood management plan, which will involve keeping this open flow area.

The rail to the west of the Highway will be elevated except for a small section of rail adjacent to the main ARTC main line. RR invites any more questions. KB asks MS to clarify: will Whitehaven be 'moving dirt' within the next few months? MS says yes, hopefully within the next few months. There will be a slow build up to mining, beginning in May with surveying and a range of assessments. MS says that they expect to begin to move machinery over to Vickery in October of 2023. Excavation of the box cut should start around Oct 23 with first coal being mined in approximately May 2024. GMc asks MS if the tenders will be open to all local businesses. MS says that the project manager is local. Contracts will be open to local companies. There is $20-30 million worth of earthworks to be contracted plus other minor works. MS says that Whitehaven's preference is for employing local people and encouraging people to move to the area and live locally. MS adds that the company is in conversation with the Council about residential development to support this plan. DS adds that the company is in conversation with the Council about using some subdivisions to build residential buildings. KB says that he has heard that some people are already being contracted for this work. MS says this is incorrect. This project only received board approval late last week, so there has not yet been any

5 movement in terms of contracting. EMP Update and Canyon and Vickery Environmental Report - SM SM provides an update on the environmental monitoring and status of Environmental Management Plans. A copy of this document is attached to these minutes in PDF format. SM adds that this presentation will likely be revised in the future to reflect developments in the project to being operational and monitoring under the VEP. KB asks about the mapping of the groundwater path at WW12. He says that unlike what the map shows, 90% of the water crosses Braymont at the point where it bends, where there is a causeway. SM says that this is likely because the report would have been based on a simple previous government-based mapping of the area. GMc asks if there is still a plan to place a bore field North of KB's property. SM says that Whitehaven is still looking into the details of various water management strategies. SM says that the company does have a water and property manager and notes they are considering options for Vickery water supply and storage. MS says that he knows that the company is conducting some bore tests to see their capability. SM adds that these tests will determine if, and when, the bore field is developed. Regarding the air quality measurement at the Vickery Coal Mine for dust deposition, WH asks what the trigger level is. SM notes the target is 4 grams per square metre per month, however also notes there is no mining activity at present and are background results from various sources. SM says that there is a plan to transition to more real-time modelling in future. This is expected to be a feature of the updated monitoring program to be presented in future meetings.

SM presented an update on some approval and reporting items including table of the various Environmental Management Plans (EMP's). GMc asks about the management plans tabulated in SM's presentation. Will they be available to view on the Whitehaven website? SM confirms that they are accessible on the Whitehaven website under the 'Vickery Extension Project' tab. They are also accessible through the major project portal in the Vickery post-approval section. WH asks about the testing and monitoring of wells in Canyon and Vickery. Will they be retained for the extension project to ensure consistent data? SM says that the large majority will be. Any areas which they wish to monitor more closely will remain. There will be changes though as part of the Water Management Plan. There is also a possibility that more will be introduced in some areas in time. SM adds that keeping the same testing stations and locations more effectively shows what changes are occurring over time from a baseline. The baseline data already recorded at these sites will continue to be useful. WH asks if the reporting on the monitoring will become more frequent. SM says yes, it will increase to a quarterly frequency. KB notes that there are not many bores in the area. In Vickery particularly, he doesn't know of many. SM says that there are currently 31 monitored locations for the Vickery area referring to the slide (excluding Canyon bores to the north). GMc adds that if there is a drawdown in the North or the West, the drawdown will be picked up by the monitoring. SM agrees. He says that detecting drawdown will take time. There will also be some continuous monitoring via VWP's, and other monitoring requirements for the site.

6 7 Community Update - DS DS presents a community update for Whitehaven Coal. DS' presentation slides are combined SM's powerpoint presentation and are attached to these minutes in PDF format. thanks DS and asks for any questions or comments on DS' presentation. There are no comments. General Business - RR GMc asks about Whitehaven's response to the Safeguard Mechanism plan. Will Whitehaven reduce its emissions gradually year-by-year or make changes all at once according to the Safeguard rules? MS says that the Early Mining plan does not meet the threshold of the Safeguard Mechanism. At the moment, Whitehaven is trying to work with the government to understand how the Mechanism will work, and how its conditions will be implemented. They are currently awaiting more details from the government. GMc raises an incident of surveyors accessing a farming property. The landowners, who were contacted by a surveying company, denied the surveyor entry to the land. Shortly afterwards, the owners received a notice of entry from the company and a surveyor came onto their land. GMc adds that this is not the first incident of this kind. Where does Whitehaven stand on this matter generally? MS says that these are legal state surveyors. In the matter that GMc is noting, a state survey point was located on the private land. In dealing with a state survey point, legislation allows state surveyors to access private property, with notice, to undertake surveys. DS confirms this. Surveyors have a statutory right of access. In this case they were picking up State Survey Marks. These points are generally on roadsides, but sometimes they are