Whitehaven Coal : 2023_01_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data

02/27/2023 | 10:15pm EST
SUNNYSIDE COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 12957

EPA Website Link: http://epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=40292&SYSUID=1&LICID=12957

Licensee: Namoi Mining Pty Ltd

Licensee Address: Sunnyside Coal Project, 259 Coocooboonah Lane, GUNNEDAH NSW 2380

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: January 2023

Obtained Date: 21st February 2023

Publication Date: 22nd February 2023

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date(s)

Date(s)

Min

Mean

Median

Max

or

Pollutant

Samples for

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Only

the Month

Value

Particulates-

16/01/2023

2/02/2023

1

Deposited Matter

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

-

-

-

1.4

(SD1)

Particulates-

16/01/2023

2/02/2023

2

Deposited Matter

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

-

-

-

0.54

(SD3)

Particulates-

16/01/2023

2/02/2023

4

Deposited Matter

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

-

-

-

2.14

(SD5)

Particulates-

16/01/2023

2/02/2023

5

Deposited Matter

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

-

-

-

0.5

(SD6)

Particulates-

16/01/2023

2/02/2023

6

Deposited Matter

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

-

-

-

1.21

(SD7)

5/01/2023

11/01/2023

(Last result

7

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

17/01/2023

received)

6.5

8

8.5

9

23/01/2023

21/02/2023

29/01/2023

SUNNYSIDE COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date(s)

Date(s)

Min

Mean

Median

Max

EPL

or

Pollutant

Samples for

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

Only

the Month

Value

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS/cm

Special Frequency

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

Oil & Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

-

2** (CCUS)

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Total organic carbon

mg/L

-

-

-

-

TSS

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µS /cm

Special Frequency

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Oil & Grease

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

2**(CCDS)

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Total organic carbon

mg/L

-

-

-

-

1 The Total Suspended Solids concentration limits specified for Points 9 and 10 may be exceeded for water discharged provided that:

  1. the discharge occurs solely as a result of rainfall measured at the premises that exceeds 38.4 millimetres over any consecutive 5-day period immediately prior to the discharge occurring; and

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Max

100%ile

Exceedance

EPL ID

Pollutant

Samples for

Comments

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Limit

(Yes/No)

the Month

TSS

mg/L

0

-

-

50

-

No discharge

Conductivity

µS /cm

Special

0

0

-

-

-

-

-

No discharge

9

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency

0

-

-

10

-

No discharge

1*(SD3)

pH

pH

0

-

-

6.5-8.5

-

No discharge

Total organic carbon

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

No discharge

TSS

mg/L

0

-

-

50

-

No discharge

Conductivity

µS /cm

Special

0

-

-

-

-

No discharge

10

Oil & Grease

mg/L

Frequency

0

0

-

-

-

10

-

No discharge

1*(SD4)

pH

pH

0

-

-

6.5-8.5

-

No discharge

Total organic carbon

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

No discharge

2

SUNNYSIDE COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

  1. all practical measures have been implemented to dewater all sediment dams within 5 days of rainfall such that they have sufficient capacity to store run off from a 38.4 millimetre, 5 day rainfall event.
  • Special Frequency 1 means the collection of samples as soon as practicable after each discharge commences and, in any case, not more than 12 hours after each discharge commences.
  • Special Frequency 2 means collection of samples quarterly (in the event of flow during the quarter) at a time when there is flow and as soon as practicable after each wet weather discharge from points 9 and 10 commences and in any case not more than 12 hours after each discharge commences.

3

Figure 1 - EPL 12957 Monitoring Locations

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 03:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
