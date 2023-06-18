Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 3637
EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=33514&SYSUID=1&LICID=3637
Licensee: Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited
Licensee Address: Boggabri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: May 2023
Obtained Date: 13th June 2023
Publication Date: 19th June 2023
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
|
EPL
|
|
Units of
|
Monitoring
|
No. of
|
Date
|
Date
|
Min
|
Mean
|
Median
|
Max or
|
Pollutant
|
Measurements
|
Only
|
ID
|
Measure
|
Frequency
|
Sampled
|
Obtained
|
Value
|
Value
|
Value
|
|
for the Month
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Solid Particles
|
g/m2/month
|
Continuous
|
1
|
17/05/2023
|
05/06/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/05/2023
|
13/06/2023
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
PM10
|
µg/m3
|
Every 6 days
|
5
|
11/05/2023
|
14
|
27.6
|
25.9
|
45.4
|
|
17/05/2023
|
(Last sampled
|
|
Kendo
|
|
|
|
23/05/2023
|
received)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29/05/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/05/2023
|
13/06/2023
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
PM10
|
µg/m3
|
Every 6 days
|
5
|
11/05/2023
|
5
|
10.2
|
9.2
|
18.3
|
|
17/05/2023
|
(Last sampled
|
|
Olive View
|
|
|
|
23/05/2023
|
received)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29/05/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conductivity
|
µs/cm
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Oil and Grease
|
mg/L
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Each overflow
|
|
|
|
6
|
Total Organic Carbon
|
mg/L
|
0
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
event
|
|
|
|
Total Suspended Solids
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pH
|
pH
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Conductivity
|
µs/cm
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1150
|
7
|
Oil and Grease
|
mg/L
|
Quarterly
|
1
|
04/05/2023
|
11/05/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
<5
|
|
Total Organic Carbon
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EPL
|
|
Units of
|
Monitoring
|
No. of
|
Date
|
Date
|
Min
|
Mean
|
Median
|
Max or
|
Pollutant
|
Measurements
|
Only
|
ID
|
Measure
|
Frequency
|
Sampled
|
Obtained
|
Value
|
Value
|
Value
|
|
for the Month
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Suspended Solids
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
|
pH
|
pH
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
Table 2 - Groundwater Monitoring (Quarterly - No Limits apply)
|
EPL
|
|
Units of
|
Monitoring
|
No. of
|
Date
|
Date
|
Min
|
Mean
|
|
Max or Only
|
Pollutant
|
Samples for
|
Median Value
|
ID
|
Measure
|
Frequency
|
Sampled
|
Obtained
|
Value
|
Value
|
Value
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ammonia
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Bicarbonate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Calcium
|
mg/L
|
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Chloride
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Conductivity
|
µs/cm
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Magnesium
|
mg/L
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nitrate
|
mg/L
|
(P1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potassium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Sodium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Standing
|
m
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Water Level
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulphate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
pH
|
pH
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Ammonia
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Bicarbonate
|
mg/L
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Calcium
|
mg/L
|
(P2)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Chloride
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
2
|
EPL
|
|
Units of
|
Monitoring
|
No. of
|
Date
|
Date
|
Min
|
Mean
|
|
Max or Only
|
Pollutant
|
Samples for
|
Median Value
|
ID
|
Measure
|
Frequency
|
Sampled
|
Obtained
|
Value
|
Value
|
Value
|
|
the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conductivity
|
µs/cm
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Magnesium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Nitrate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Potassium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Sodium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Standing
|
m
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Water Level
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulphate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
pH
|
pH
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Ammonia
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Bicarbonate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Calcium
|
mg/L
|
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Chloride
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Conductivity
|
µs/cm
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Lead
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
Magnesium
|
mg/L
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nitrate
|
mg/L
|
(P3)
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potassium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Sodium
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Standing
|
m
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Water Level
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulphate
|
mg/L
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
pH
|
pH
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
3
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)
|
|
|
|
|
Measured levels -
|
|
|
|
(Potential)
|
EPL
|
Date
|
Measurement
|
|
CHPP - dB(A)
|
Limit(s)-
|
Wind speed
|
Observations
|
Non-
|
ID
|
Period
|
|
LA1, 1
|
|
LAeq, 15
|
dB(A)
|
(m/s)
|
compliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
minute
|
|
minute
|
|
|
|
/breach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
15 mins day
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
|
N1
|
-
|
15 mins evening
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
15 mins night
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
35
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 min night
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
45
|
-
|
|
Notes:
dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response
corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.
LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.
LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.
I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.
Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:
-
site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or
-
site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.
4
5