Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Whitehaven Coal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHC   AU000000WHC8

WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED

(WHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:21:17 2023-06-19 am EDT
6.680 AUD   -3.75%
06/18Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
06/18Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
06/18Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230619
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data

06/18/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 3637

EPA Website Link: http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=33514&SYSUID=1&LICID=3637

Licensee: Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited

Licensee Address: Boggabri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: May 2023

Obtained Date: 13th June 2023

Publication Date: 19th June 2023

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Measurements

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Value

3

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

17/05/2023

05/06/2023

-

-

-

1.44

05/05/2023

13/06/2023

11

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

11/05/2023

14

27.6

25.9

45.4

17/05/2023

(Last sampled

Kendo

23/05/2023

received)

29/05/2023

05/05/2023

13/06/2023

12

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

11/05/2023

5

10.2

9.2

18.3

17/05/2023

(Last sampled

Olive View

23/05/2023

received)

29/05/2023

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

-

-

-

-

-

-

Each overflow

6

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

event

Total Suspended Solids

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

1150

7

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Quarterly

1

04/05/2023

11/05/2023

-

-

-

<5

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

-

-

-

3

1

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Measurements

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Value

Total Suspended Solids

mg/L

-

-

-

25

pH

pH

-

-

-

8

Table 2 - Groundwater Monitoring (Quarterly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Max or Only

Pollutant

Samples for

Median Value

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

the Period

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

8

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

(P1)

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

9

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Quarterly

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

(P2)

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

2

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Max or Only

Pollutant

Samples for

Median Value

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

the Period

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Magnesium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

10

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

(P3)

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

3

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)

Measured levels -

(Potential)

EPL

Date

Measurement

CHPP - dB(A)

Limit(s)-

Wind speed

Observations

Non-

ID

Period

LA1, 1

LAeq, 15

dB(A)

(m/s)

compliance

minute

minute

/breach

-

15 mins day

-

-

35

-

-

N1

-

15 mins evening

-

-

35

-

-

-

15 mins night

-

-

35

-

-

1 min night

-

-

45

-

Notes:

dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response

corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.

LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.

LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.

I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.

Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:

  • site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or
  • site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.

4

WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

5

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 03:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
06/18Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_GUN CHPP EPL Monitoring data
PU
06/18Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data
PU
06/18Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230619
PU
06/17Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230618
PU
06/16Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230617
PU
06/15Whitehaven Coal : WCC-EPL Monitoring 5 May 2023
PU
06/15Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 13062023
PU
06/15Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 14062023
PU
06/15Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 15062023
PU
06/15Whitehaven Coal : Maules Creek Site Monitoring 20230616
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 133 M 4 210 M 4 210 M
Net income 2023 2 662 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
Net cash 2023 2 335 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,31x
Yield 2023 8,85%
Capitalization 5 852 M 4 018 M 4 018 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Whitehaven Coal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,94 AUD
Average target price 8,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Flynn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kevin Ball Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony James Vaile Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Humphris Executive General Manager-Operations
George Raymond Zage Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED-26.33%4 018
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED18.63%80 896
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-3.28%24 452
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-11.13%17 247
COAL INDIA LIMITED1.56%17 191
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-7.24%13 947
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer