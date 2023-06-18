Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data

Special Frequency 1 means the collection of samples as soon as practicable after each discharge commences and, in any case, not more than 12 hours after each discharge commences.

Special Frequency 2 means collection of samples quarterly (in the event of flow during the quarter) at a time when there is flow and as soon as practicable after each wet weather discharge from points 9 and 10 commences and in any case not more than 12 hours after each discharge commences.