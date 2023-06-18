Whitehaven Coal : 2023_05_Sunnyside EPL Monitoring Data

SUNNYSIDE COAL MINE - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 12957
EPA Website Link: http://epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=40292&SYSUID=1&LICID=12957
Licensee: Namoi Mining Pty Ltd
Licensee Address: Sunnyside Coal Project, 259 Coocooboonah Lane, GUNNEDAH NSW 2380
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: May 2023
Obtained Date: 13th June 2023
Publication Date: 19th June 2023
No. of
Max
Monitoring
Min
Pollutant
Frequency
Particulates-
1
1
Particulates-
2
Particulates-
4
Particulates-
5
Particulates-
6
11/05/2023
TSS
11
12
2**(CCDS)
1 The Total Suspended Solids concentration limits specified for Points 9 and 10 may be exceeded for water discharged provided that:
the discharge occurs solely as a result of rainfall measured at the premises that exceeds 38.4 millimetres over any consecutive 5-day period immediately prior to the discharge occurring; and
TSS
No discharge
No discharge
TSS
