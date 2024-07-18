WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Site Information
EPL No: 3637
EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=33514&SYSUID=1&LICID=3637
Licensee: Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited
Licensee Address: Boggabri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380
EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below
Sampling Period: June 2024
Obtained Date: 17th July 2024
Publication Date: 17th July 2024
Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Measurements
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
for the Month
Value
3
Solid Particles
g/m2/month
Continuous
1
14/06/2024
01/07/2024
-
-
-
0.2
04/06/2024
11/07/2024
11
PM10
µg/m3
Every 6 days
5
10/06/2024
2.7
11.12
5.0
37.6
16/06/2024
(Last sampled
Kendo
22/06/2024
received)
28/06/2024
04/06/2024
11/07/2024
12
PM10
µg/m3
Every 6 days
5
10/06/2024
5.0
8.64
6.4
15.9
16/06/2024
(Last sampled
Olive View
22/06/2024
received)
28/06/2024
Conductivity
µs/cm
-
-
-
-
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Each overflow
-
-
-
-
6
Total Organic Carbon
mg/L
0
-
-
-
-
event
-
-
Total Suspended Solids
mg/L
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µs/cm
-
-
-
-
7
Oil and Grease
mg/L
Quarterly
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Organic Carbon
mg/L
-
-
-
-
1
WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date
Min
Mean
Median
Max or
Pollutant
Measurements
Only
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
for the Month
Value
Total Suspended Solids
mg/L
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
Table 2 - Groundwater Monitoring (Quarterly - No Limits apply)
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date
Min
Mean
Max or Only
Pollutant
Samples for
Median Value
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
the Period
Ammonia
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Bicarbonate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Calcium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Chloride
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µs/cm
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
8
Magnesium
mg/L
Quarterly
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
(P1)
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Standing
m
-
-
-
-
Water Level
Sulphate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
Ammonia
mg/L
-
-
-
-
9
Bicarbonate
mg/L
Quarterly
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calcium
mg/L
(P2)
-
-
-
-
Chloride
mg/L
-
-
-
-
2
WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
EPL
Units of
Monitoring
No. of
Date
Date
Min
Mean
Max or Only
Pollutant
Samples for
Median Value
ID
Measure
Frequency
Sampled
Obtained
Value
Value
Value
the Period
Conductivity
µs/cm
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Magnesium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Standing
M
-
-
-
-
Water Level
Sulphate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
Ammonia
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Bicarbonate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Calcium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Chloride
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Conductivity
µs/cm
-
-
-
-
Lead
mg/L
-
-
-
-
10
Magnesium
mg/L
Quarterly
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nitrate
mg/L
(P3)
-
-
-
-
Potassium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Sodium
mg/L
-
-
-
-
Standing
M
-
-
-
-
Water Level
Sulphate
mg/L
-
-
-
-
pH
pH
-
-
-
-
3
WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)
Measured levels -
(Potential)
EPL
Date
Measurement
CHPP - dB(A)
Limit(s)-
Wind speed (m/s)
Observations
Non-
ID
Period
LA1, 1
LAeq, 15
dB(A)
compliance
minute
minute
/breach
06/06/2024
15 mins day
-
I/A
35
1.9
General site activity faintly audible, Animals
52-76, Traffic 30-35, Birds 43-55, Aircraft 53
N1
15 mins evening
-
I/A
35
0.8
Traffic 36-47
No
06/06/2024
15 mins night
-
I/A
35
1.1
Traffic 44-50, Animals 42-45
1 min night
I/A
-
45
1.1
Notes:
dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response
corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.
LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.
LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.
I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.
Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:
- site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or
- site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.
4
WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 23:47:02 UTC.