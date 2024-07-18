WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Site Information

EPL No: 3637

EPA Website Link:http://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/prpoeoapp/ViewPOEOLicence.aspx?DOCID=33514&SYSUID=1&LICID=3637

Licensee: Whitehaven Coal Mining Limited

Licensee Address: Boggabri Road, Gunnedah NSW 2380

EPL Monitoring Points: See Figure 1 below

Sampling Period: June 2024

Obtained Date: 17th July 2024

Publication Date: 17th July 2024

Table 1 - No Pollutant Limits Apply

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Median

Max or

Pollutant

Measurements

Only

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

for the Month

Value

3

Solid Particles

g/m2/month

Continuous

1

14/06/2024

01/07/2024

-

-

-

0.2

04/06/2024

11/07/2024

11

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

10/06/2024

2.7

11.12

5.0

37.6

16/06/2024

(Last sampled

Kendo

22/06/2024

received)

28/06/2024

04/06/2024

11/07/2024

12

PM10

µg/m3

Every 6 days

5

10/06/2024

5.0

8.64

6.4

15.9

16/06/2024

(Last sampled

Olive View

22/06/2024

received)

28/06/2024

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Each overflow

-

-

-

-

6

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

0

-

-

-

-

event

-

-

Total Suspended Solids

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

7

Oil and Grease

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Organic Carbon

mg/L

-

-

-

-

1

Table 2 - Groundwater Monitoring (Quarterly - No Limits apply)

EPL

Units of

Monitoring

No. of

Date

Date

Min

Mean

Max or Only

Pollutant

Samples for

Median Value

ID

Measure

Frequency

Sampled

Obtained

Value

Value

Value

the Period

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

8

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

(P1)

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

m

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

9

Bicarbonate

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

(P2)

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

2

Ammonia

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Bicarbonate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Calcium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Chloride

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Conductivity

µs/cm

-

-

-

-

Lead

mg/L

-

-

-

-

10

Magnesium

mg/L

Quarterly

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nitrate

mg/L

(P3)

-

-

-

-

Potassium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Sodium

mg/L

-

-

-

-

Standing

M

-

-

-

-

Water Level

Sulphate

mg/L

-

-

-

-

pH

pH

-

-

-

-

3

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)

Measured levels -

(Potential)

EPL

Date

Measurement

CHPP - dB(A)

Limit(s)-

Wind speed (m/s)

Observations

Non-

ID

Period

LA1, 1

LAeq, 15

dB(A)

compliance

minute

minute

/breach

06/06/2024

15 mins day

-

I/A

35

1.9

General site activity faintly audible, Animals

52-76, Traffic 30-35, Birds 43-55, Aircraft 53

N1

15 mins evening

-

I/A

35

0.8

Traffic 36-47

No

06/06/2024

15 mins night

-

I/A

35

1.1

Traffic 44-50, Animals 42-45

1 min night

I/A

-

45

1.1

Notes:

dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response

corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.

LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.

LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.

I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.

Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:

  • site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or
  • site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.

4

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

Whitehaven Coal Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 23:47:02 UTC.