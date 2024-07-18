WHITEHAVEN CHPP - MONTHLY MONITORING SUMMARY

Table 3 - Monitoring (Quarterly Noise - Limits Apply)

Measured levels - (Potential) EPL Date Measurement CHPP - dB(A) Limit(s)- Wind speed (m/s) Observations Non- ID Period LA1, 1 LAeq, 15 dB(A) compliance minute minute /breach 06/06/2024 15 mins day - I/A 35 1.9 General site activity faintly audible, Animals 52-76, Traffic 30-35, Birds 43-55, Aircraft 53 N1 15 mins evening - I/A 35 0.8 Traffic 36-47 No 06/06/2024 15 mins night - I/A 35 1.1 Traffic 44-50, Animals 42-45 1 min night I/A - 45 1.1

Notes:

dB(A): The overall level of a sound is usually expressed in terms of dBA, which is measured using a sound level meter with an "A-weighting" filter. This is an electronic filter having a frequency response

corresponding approximately to that of human hearing.

LAeq, 15 minute: The A-weighted equivalent noise level (basically the average noise level). It is defined as the steady sound level that contains the same amount of acoustical energy as the corresponding time-varying sound, in this instance over a period of 15 minutes.

LA1, 1 minute: The noise level exceeded for 1% of the 15 minute interval.

I/A: When site noise is noted as inaudible (I/A), no site noise was audible at the monitoring location.

Not Measurable (NM): indicates that some site noise was audible, but indeterminate due to one of the following reasons:

site noise levels were insignificant and unlikely, in many cases, to be even noticed; or

site noise levels were masked by another relatively loud noise source, but were estimated to be less than LAeq 30 dB, which is insignificant in terms of any applicable criterion.

4